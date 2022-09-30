Connect with us

World

Suicide bombing in Afghanistan hits students preparing for exam

Published

 on 

Kabul, the capital of Afghanistan,

There’s been a suicide bombing in Afghanistan’s capital city of Kabul today. The blast hit an education centre in a neighbourhood made up of mostly Hazaras, a persecuted ethnic and religious minority group. Hazaras are mostly Shia Muslims, while Afghanistan has a Sunni majority. 

The attack has killed at least 23 people, and at least 36 others were injured. According to UNICEF, the young people at the education centre had been preparing for a university entrance exam. UNICEF condemned the attack in a tweet thread. 

One witness to the attack was a 20 year old woman. She said her closest friend, who was 19, was killed in the attack. 

 So far, no group has claimed responsibility. 

An already war-torn country, Afghanistan plunged into chaos in August 2021 when the Taliban came to power. As if the Taliban weren’t enough, another terror group wreaking havoc on the country has been ISIS-K, an ISIS splinter group. 

This year, ISIS-K has claimed responsibility for 13 attacks on Hazaras. The group has attacked other minorities as well. In June, ISIS-K gunmen killed at least two people at a Sikh temple. After a bomber and six gunmen tried to storm the temple, a standoff between the Sikhs and ISIS-K lasted for several hours before the Sikhs managed to kill all the militants. 

Time will tell when the terrorism plaguing Afghanistan ends. 

SOURCE: CNN

  • Win a 3-night beachfront stay at Four Points by Sheraton Phuket by taking a short Thaiger Survey HERE!

 

Get more from The Thaiger

FREE APP: ANDROID or iOS | HAVE YOUR SAY FORUM |

News Categories:
Related Topics:

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

A Thai-American dual citizen, Tara has reported news and spoken on a number of human rights and cultural news issues in Thailand. She holds a Bachelor’s Degree in history from The College of Wooster. She interned at Southeast Asia Globe, and has written for a number of outlets. Tara reports on a range of Thailand news issues.

Follow Thaiger by email:

World45 mins ago

Suicide bombing in Afghanistan hits students preparing for exam
Politics2 hours ago

BREAKING: Prayut reinstated as Prime Minister of Thailand
Technology2 hours ago

What role for Thailand in China’s great European EV invasion?
Sponsored8 hours ago

10 Best Seed Banks that Ship Cannabis Seeds Discreetly to You (Free US Shipping)
Cambodia2 hours ago

Cambodian delegation in UK to seach for stolen treasures
Thailand2 hours ago

20 baht notes printed with errors, says Bank of Thailand
Crime3 hours ago

Loan shark bombs debtor’s house in southern Thailand
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Thailand3 hours ago

Thai researchers develop flood-resistant rice strain
Press Room3 hours ago

Southeast Asia’s hospitality leaders step into the ring to fight for sustainability at PHIST 5
Crime3 hours ago

Horrified relatives attempt ID of disfigured suitcase victim
Travel3 hours ago

Things to do in Bangkok that cost next to nothing (2022)
Travel4 hours ago

5 best spa treatments in Bangkok to pamper yourself this September – October
Phuket4 hours ago

Phuket’s governor Narong braces for storm Noru
Politics4 hours ago

Royal defamation case dropped against Thai activist
Myanmar5 hours ago

OnlyFans star sentenced to six years in prison in Myanmar
Protests5 hours ago

Activists plan protests across Bangkok
Thailand1 year ago

Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism2 years ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism2 years ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism2 years ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11

Trending