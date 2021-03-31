Quarantine period reduced to 10 days starting tomorrow | Thaiger

Tourism
Quarantine period reduced to 10 days starting tomorrow
Starting tomorrow, quarantine will be reduced 10 days. Reports in Thai media say the quarantine will be reduced to 7 days for vaccinated tourists starting tomorrow as well, but Thai embassies in the US, UK and Australia only mention the 10 day quarantine. Those travelling from countries were the coronavirus has mutated will still need to quarantine for 14 days.
The Thai Cabinet approved the proposal to reduce the quarantine period, which has been a mandatory 14 days (sometimes ending up being 15 to 16 days) since restrictions were imposed last year. Pattaya News reports the reduced quarantine will be rolled out in Phuket, Krabi, Phang Nga, Koh Samui, Pattaya, and Chiang Mai.
According to a recent post from the Thai government’s public relations department, the 7 day quarantine applies to travellers with a valid Covid-19 vaccination certificate travelling from countries with no mutated strains. Travallers must present the vaccine certificate upon arrival.
While many reports say that starting April 1, quarantine will be reduced to 7 days for travellers who are vaccinated against Covid-19, the Thai embassies in the US, UK and Australia do not mention the 7 day quarantine.
The Thai embassy in London says:
All non-Thai passengers from the UK and Ireland will be subject to not less than 11-night quarantine (effective from 1 April 2021) at their own expenses at one of the facilities for Alternative State Quarantine that have been approved by the Thai authorities.
The Thai embassy in Washington, DC also says that starting April 1, quarantine will be reduced to 10 days, which ends up being 11 nights.
The Thai embassy in Sydney also announced that quarantine will be reduced to 10 days.
Countries that have reported a new variant of Covid-19 must quarantine for 14 days.
Check with your local Thai embassy before making any travel plans as requirements and regulations can change quickly and vary from country to country.
Quarantine will be waived for vaccinated tourists travelling to Phuket starting in July under the new “sandbox” travel scheme. The island province is accelerating the roll out of Covid-19 vaccinations in an effort to reach herd immunity by the end of June, in time to welcome foreign tourists.
Koh Samui is also working on reaching herd immunity to launch the “Wonder Island” travel scheme in July, which is similar to Phuket’s sandbox model. The island expects around 1,000 foreign tourists, who are vaccinated against Covid-19, to arrive within the first week of July. Tourists will need to stay at a certified quarantine hotel or resort for a week, but will be able to travel to specific areas of the island with a guide.
SOURCE: Pattaya News
Thai PM will consider waiving quarantine for vaccinated visitors to Phuket
The Thai PM says he’s willing to consider a call from the Phuket business community to allow vaccinated foreigners to bypass quarantine. Prayut Chan-o-cha says in order to compete with other countries popular with tourists, Phuket plans to re-open fully to vaccinated foreigners from July, meaning the government must make sure the country’s vaccine rollout is on track.
“The point is how we can we ensure the safety (of this re-opening programme). Phuket, for instance, has proposed that vaccinated tourists should be exempted from the mandatory quarantine. Well, if possible, I’m ready to take care of that.”
From tomorrow, the mandatory 14-day quarantine period will be halved for vaccinated foreigners visiting the 6 tourism provinces of Phuket, Krabi, Phangnga, Surat Thani (Koh Samui), Chon Buri (Pattaya) and Chiang Mai. From July, vaccinated tourists visiting Phuket will not have to quarantine at all, provided the government succeeds in its ambition to vaccinate 70% of the island’s population before July 1.
The Bangkok Post reports that the PM has called for a digital platform to be created to register all foreign tourists. Speaking after yesterday’s cabinet meeting, he said such a platform is also being created to manage the country’s vaccine rollout. The Finance Ministry is working with Krungthai Bank to develop a system to record the allocation of vaccines, which is being handled by the Public Health Ministry.
Referring to recent clusters of Covid-19 at wet markets in Bangkok and neighbouring provinces, the PM says every market in Thailand must strictly follow disease prevention measures, including regular temperature checks and the wearing of face masks for both workers and customers.
Meanwhile, Bangkok’s deputy governor, Sophon Phisutthiwong, who heads up the government’s Covid-19 task force, says each district office in the capital has been ordered to check markets to ensure they comply with ventilation and hygiene requirements.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Thanathorn acknowledges, responds to lèse majesté charge
The former leader of the now disbanded Future Forward Party has appeared at a Bangkok police station to face a charge of lèse majesté. Thanathorn Juangroongruangkit, now leader of the Progressive Movement, appeared at Nang Loeng Police Station to acknowledge the charge, also known as section 112 of the Criminal Code.
Section 112 makes it an offence to insult, defame, or criticise the monarchy and carries a penalty of up to 15 years’ imprisonment. The Bangkok Post reports that the charge was filed by Apiwat Kanthong, who is part of the team assisting the vice-minister to the PM’s Office. Anyone can file a charge of lèse majesté against someone they believe guilty of the offence. The charge against Thanathorn relates to a January 18 Facebook Live broadcast in which he criticised Thailand’s vaccine procurement process.
In his broadcast, Thanathorn referred to a technology transfer agreement that gives Siam Bioscience sole rights to manufacture the AstraZeneca/Oxford University vaccine in Thailand. The firm is wholly owned by the Crown Property Bureau. In responding to reporters, Thanathorn insists he was merely questioning the government’s process and didn’t say anything that would defame the monarchy.
“If you go back to listen to what I said in the clip, you’ll find nothing that violates Section 112. 2 months have passed, and you can see what I said back then was true – overreliance on a vaccine by a single company is a risk.”
After the Facebook Live broadcast, the government attempted to have it banned, with the Ministry of Digital Economy and Society seeking a court order to have it blocked in Thailand. However, the bid was rejected by the Criminal Court.
Meanwhile, Thanathorn remains critical of the national vaccine rollout, telling reporters yesterday that he was concerned about the slow pace of inoculation.
“Since February 28, when vaccination began, only 150,000 jabs have been administered, or 5,000 shots a day. We still have 1 million doses in hand. Why don’t we speed up using them?”
Thailand now has a million doses of the Chinese Sinovac vaccine, as well as 117,000 AstraZeneca doses. Medics say the vaccination plan is proceeding in line with expectations, with health workers and high-risk groups prioritised. Another 800,000 doses of Sinovac have just passed inspection and will be distributed to 22 priority provinces.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Thai PM joins world leaders in calling for pandemic treaty
Thailand’s PM has joined world leaders and the World Health Organisation in calling for a pandemic treaty to prepare for the next global health crisis. Prayut Chan-o-cha has added his signature to an article signed by more than 20 world leaders, including the German Chancellor, Angela Merkel, the French President, Emmanuel Macron, the British PM, Boris Johnson, and WHO boss, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.
The Bangkok Post reports that the article calls on all nations to avoid isolationism and nationalism, saying international cooperation is vital to overcoming future pandemics. Those who signed it are testifying their commitment to, “ensuring universal and equitable access to safe, efficacious and affordable vaccines, medicine and diagnostics for this and future pandemics. Immunisation is a global public good and we will need to be able to develop, manufacture and deploy vaccines as quickly as possible”.
The article goes on to say that countries must work together to strengthen various measures for the global good, including the distribution of personal protective equipment and vaccines.
“The main goal of this treaty would be to foster an all-of-government and all-of-society approach, strengthening national, regional and global capacities and resilience to future pandemics. This includes greatly enhancing international cooperation to improve, for example, alert systems, data-sharing, research, and local, regional and global production and distribution of medical and public health counter measures, such as vaccines, medicines, diagnostics and personal protective equipment.”
Meanwhile, Thailand has now approved a second vaccine delivery, consisting of 800,000 doses of China’s Sinovac jab, which arrived in the Kingdom on March 20. The vaccine inspection process reviews various criteria, including quality, manufacturing, and delivery protocol. Supakij Sirilak from the Health Ministry’s Department of Medical Sciences says the doses are now ready for distribution after passing all checks.
“The department today (March 30) has issued certificates for the second batch totalling 800,000 doses which can now be distributed to the public.”
22 provinces have been prioritised to receive a share of the 800,000 doses during April. They include the central provinces of Samut Sakhon, Bangkok, Pathum Thani, Samut Prakan, Nonthaburi, as well as the northern border province of Tak. The other provinces are also either border provinces or popular tourist destinations, including the southern island of Phuket.
Phuket is gearing up to pilot a “Sandbox” project that will see it waive quarantine for vaccinated foreign tourists from July 1, provided 70% of its own population is fully vaccinated.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
