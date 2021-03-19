CCSA approves shorter quarantine for visitors travelling from certain countries | Thaiger

The mandatory quarantine period for foreign arrivals will be shortened 7 days for those vaccinated against Covid-19 and 10 days for those who have not had the vaccine, unless they are travelling from a country where the virus has mutated. In today’s Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration meeting chaired by PM Prayut Chan-o-cha, officials decided to relax international travel measures over time, with the first lift of restrictions starting on April 1.

Quarantine will remain at 14 days (which ends up being more like 15 or 16 days) for all visitors travelling from countries where new Covid-19 variants have been reported.

Travellers with a vaccination certificate and a Covid-free certificate will need to quarantine for 7 days and be tested once for Covid-19 before being released. Vaccinated travellers without a Covid-free certificate will need to test twice during quarantine.

Those who have not been vaccinated against the coronavirus will need to quarantine for 10 days and be tested for Covid-19 twice.

Also starting next month, travellers in quarantine will be allowed to leave their rooms use the hotel’s facilities like the gym and swimming pool. Starting July 1, travellers in quarantine will be allowed to dine at the restaurants at their accommodation and have massages.

Those arriving in Thailand from countries with reports of new variants of the virus will need to undergo quarantine for 14 days at an approved hotel or facility. They will also need to undergo a Covid-19 test 3 times before they are released.

By October, officials plan to have most of the travel restrictions lifted, with quarantine only required for those from certain countries, which will be specified by the CCSA later on.

SOURCES: CCSA | Bangkok Post

