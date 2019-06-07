Is Airbnb taking over the Thai hotel industry? | The Thaiger

Connect with us

Is Airbnb taking over the Thai hotel industry?

2 hours ago

Is Airbnb taking over the Thai hotel industry?

Airbnb is posing a less significant threat to hotels in Thailand than expected, but its influence in the longer term should not be underestimated, according to real estate company JLL

Offering new alternatives to travellers, Airbnb is certainly taking some of the wind out of the sails of the traditional hotel accommodation model. However, findings from Jone Lang Lasalle (JLL) shows that hotels in Thailand have been less affected by online home-sharing platforms than people perceive, or companies like Airbnb hope.

The research collected data from more than 11,200 rooms offered by Airbnb and hotels in Bangkok, Phuket and Chiang Mai.

An analyst at JLL’s Hotels and Hospitality Group, Pichayut Vacharavikrom, says that the perception that room-sharing platforms were ruining the hotel business or ‘taking over’ was wrong.

“It is evident that for Thailand most travellers still prefer traditional hotel accommodations, particularly those operated by brands that they are familiar with and give them more confidence in security and levels of services.”

When checking review pages in Bangkok, for example, there were many more reviews for traditional hotels than for Airbnb – 664.2 for hotels and 31.3 reviews for Airbnb, according to the JLL research (it should be noted that Airbnb has its own internal review system in place on its website).

Another perception is that people believe staying at an Airbnb is cheaper than booking a branded hotel room. But in Thailand, according to the research, hotel rooms remain more economical than Airbnb and have remained more competitive.

JLL’s research indicates that that the average prices per night for hotel accommodations is lower in Chiang Mai, Bangkok and especially Phuket, where the average price per night of hotels is less than half of the average price of an Airbnb room.

Pichayut believes that Airbnb, rather than being a direct competitor with hotels, is offering a different product that reaches out to a new market of travellers.

“Airbnb offers much larger spaces through offerings that include entire villas, houses, apartments and bungalows, which can accommodate a larger number of guests than hotel rooms It’s attracting a new generation of guests, particularly millennials, who represent an increasing portion of travellers that are constantly seeking new experiences.”

Is Airbnb taking over the Thai hotel industry?



Bangkok

Sex toys, fake Viagra and e-cigarettes rounded up in Bangkok raid

The Thaiger

Published

4 hours ago

on

June 7, 2019

By

Sex toys, fake Viagra and e-cigarettes rounded up in Bangkok raid

SCREENSHOTS: TNA-MCOT

Sex toys, fake Viagra and Kamagra pills, e-cigarettes and vaping fluids have been rounded up in a raid by the Internal Security Operations Command in Nana markets last night. Officials report 20,000 items valued at more than 5 million baht were seized during the raid between Sois 3 and 17.

Officials also say they confiscated fake brand-name shirts being sold in the street markets. Seven people were arrested including four Thais and three undocumented migrants.

One of the people rounded up says he had already been arrested in a previous raid. But he said he still had plenty of stock remaining and just opened up a street stall in another spot. He noted that police and officials had often passed his shop in recent weeks without making any comment or taking action.

SOURCE: TNA-MCOT | ThaiVisa

Bangkok

Thai mother abandons newborn baby next to rubbish bins

The Thaiger

Published

6 hours ago

on

June 7, 2019

By

Thai mother abandons newborn baby next to rubbish bins

PHOTO MONTAGE: Sanook

A 29 year old Thai woman has been arrested after she drove with another son on a motorcycle and dumped her newborn baby boy next to rubbish bins, in a bag. The mother told police she already had four children and couldn’t afford another.

Sanook reports that Pho Kaew, Nakorn Pathom police were called after the baby was found in between two rubbish bins. The boy was taken by police to be examined at the Sampran Hospital.

Police checked CCTV footage and tracked the mother back to a house in Samut Sakhon, west of Bangkok. She was also taken to hospital for a medical check. Police described her state as ‘exhausted’.

The mother admitted that the baby had been born in her toilet earlier on Wednesday. She had cut the umbilical cord herself and then travelled with her grown son to leave the baby in Sampran. She said she already had four children and was unable to care for a fifth. She was hoping someone would find the child and take care of him.

The woman has been charged with abandoning a child under 9 years of age.

SOURCES: Sanook | ThaiVisa

Bangkok

MRT extension from Hua Lamphong to Tha Phra opens Mother's Day in Thailand

The Thaiger & The Nation

Published

7 hours ago

on

June 7, 2019

By

MRT extension from Hua Lamphong to Tha Phra opens Mother's Day in Thailand

PHOTO: The Nation

A free trial service of the MRT Blue Line extension from Bang Sue to Tha Phra in Bangkok will be launched at the beginning of next year, and commercial services will begin in March. Mother’s Day on August 12 this year has been picked for the official launch of the MRT extension service from Hua Lamphong to Tha Phra, before expanding to the final station a month later.

The Deputy Transport Minister Pailin Chuchottaworn says the opening of the extension from the Bang Sue to Tha Phra on the Thon Buri side would complete the Blue Line loop.

The minister said the Mass Rapid Transit Authority of Thailand, which owns the project, and Bangkok Expressway and Metro Public Company Limited (BEM), which operates the line, have assured him that the Blue Line’s Tha Phra extension will be ready for trial services on January 1, 2020, and commercial services will start in March.

Pailin said the Hua Lamphong-Bang Kae extension, which is on the opposite side of the Tha Phra extension, will be ready for free trial services on August 12, while the commercial services will start in September.

MRT governor Pakapong Sirikantaramas said the full-loop of the Blue Line electric train will increase the number of passengers to about 800,000 a day, compared to the current 350,000 a day.

SOURCE: The Nation

