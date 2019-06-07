Phuket warned of flash flood and land slides – VIDEO | The Thaiger

Phuket
Phuket warned of flash flood and land slides – VIDEO
PHOTOS/VIDEO: Phuket Traffic Report / Newshawk Phuket
A warning was issued yesterday for Phuketians to be aware of flash floods and potential landslides after long hours of rain yesterday, especially in the central areas of the island, including Thalang.
The announcement was issued yesterday by the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation Phuket Office to the Phuket Governor and the Phuket PR Office.
The announcement stated that yesterday at 4.24pm, the Early Warning Station in Pru Somparn in Thalang measured the rainfall in 12 hours at 84.5 millimetres. The station’s red warning light triggered to warning from officials.
Residents who are in Moo 8 Pru Somparn and Moo 3 Ban Reang should be aware of flash floods and landslides.
⭕️ 15.41 น. 06/06/62 บริเวณ สะพานคลองโรงเหล้า #โค้งสวนมะพร้าว #ถนนเทพกระษัตรี #ถลาง มีน้ำท่วมขังบนผิวจราจร โปรดระมัดระวัง #เหยี่ยวข่าวภูเก็ต🔻#Phuket #Thalang #ThepkrasattriRoad #TrafficWarning #NewshawkPhuket #PhuketTrafficCr รายงานการจราจรภูเก็ต
Posted by เหยี่ยวข่าว ภูเก็ต Newshawk Phuket on Thursday, June 6, 2019
Read more headlines, reports & breaking news in Phuket. Or catch up on your Thailand news.
Bangkok
Is Airbnb taking over the Thai hotel industry?
Airbnb is posing a less significant threat to hotels in Thailand than expected, but its influence in the longer term should not be underestimated, according to real estate company JLL
Offering new alternatives to travellers, Airbnb is certainly taking some of the wind out of the sails of the traditional hotel accommodation model. However, findings from Jone Lang Lasalle (JLL) shows that hotels in Thailand have been less affected by online home-sharing platforms than people perceive, or companies like Airbnb hope.
The research collected data from more than 11,200 rooms offered by Airbnb and hotels in Bangkok, Phuket and Chiang Mai.
An analyst at JLL’s Hotels and Hospitality Group, Pichayut Vacharavikrom, says that the perception that room-sharing platforms were ruining the hotel business or ‘taking over’ was wrong.
“It is evident that for Thailand most travellers still prefer traditional hotel accommodations, particularly those operated by brands that they are familiar with and give them more confidence in security and levels of services.”
When checking review pages in Bangkok, for example, there were many more reviews for traditional hotels than for Airbnb – 664.2 for hotels and 31.3 reviews for Airbnb, according to the JLL research (it should be noted that Airbnb has its own internal review system in place on its website).
Another perception is that people believe staying at an Airbnb is cheaper than booking a branded hotel room. But in Thailand, according to the research, hotel rooms remain more economical than Airbnb and have remained more competitive.
JLL’s research indicates that that the average prices per night for hotel accommodations is lower in Chiang Mai, Bangkok and especially Phuket, where the average price per night of hotels is less than half of the average price of an Airbnb room.
Pichayut believes that Airbnb, rather than being a direct competitor with hotels, is offering a different product that reaches out to a new market of travellers.
“Airbnb offers much larger spaces through offerings that include entire villas, houses, apartments and bungalows, which can accommodate a larger number of guests than hotel rooms It’s attracting a new generation of guests, particularly millennials, who represent an increasing portion of travellers that are constantly seeking new experiences.”
Phuket
Laguna Phuket Marathon road closures and info
Laguna Phuket Marathon will take place this coming weekend on Saturday and Sunday, June 8 & 9 at Laguna Phuket in Cherng Talay. The forecast for the weekend is for some more rain so we urge people to be extra careful around the area with the runners also using the roads in and around the Laguna area.
ROAD CLOSURES
The 14th Laguna Phuket Marathon will welcome more than 12,000 runners over the two days. There will be temporary road closures and traffic restrictions in place both at Laguna Phuket and along the race course on Saturday 8th and Sunday 9th June.
The full details of road closures can be seen at their website HERE. All runners, family members and supporters are recommended to arrive at the race venue at least one hour before the respective start time.
PARKING
Spectators and runners driving to Laguna Phuket on either race day should follow all signs and volunteer directions for available parking areas.
All runners, family members and supporters are recommended to arrive at the race venue at least one hour before the respective start time. Details of parking within the area can be seen HERE.
If you are staying at one of the Laguna Phuket Hotels, free shuttle bus services are available. These buses will circulate between the hotels and race venue within Laguna Phuket.
You can find out more about the weekend’s activities at their website HERE. Good luck to all the participants.
Phuket
Trees damage cars and a house in Phuket
Trees have been brought down by heavy rain and local wind squalls around the Cape Phromthep, Chalong and Kata areas, where cars and a house have been damaged.
At 4.15pm yesterday trees fell on a residential house in Chalong. The house-owner escaped injuries.
At 4.20pm the Rawai Municipality was notified of another incident. Staffers headed to the scene where they found a damaged sedan in the car park at Cape Phromthep, on the southern-most point of the island.
Meanwhile in Kata, trees damaged two vehicles parked near a hotel. No injuries were reported in that incident. Today’s full forecast below…
The Thaiger Newsletter
Top 10 hard truths of living as an expat in Thailand
Top 10 Thai foods you should try
How to save $24,000 a year – the move to Chiang Mai
Top Five things to consider when buying condos in Thailand
Thailand to ban three kinds of plastic by end of this year
Top 10 restaurants in Phuket
Mandatory health insurance for long-stay foreigners
Compulsory health insurance for foreigners – will it affect you?
Top 10 news sources in Thailand (2019)
Mandatory health insurance for retirement visa holders starts July
“Nothing but rude Indians, Chinese and Arabs” – Pattaya locals go feral online
Thailand’s US Embassy issues advisory about medical insurance
Biometrics ID System being tested at Phuket Airport
Man falls to his death inside CentralWorld, Bangkok
Thailand’s wet season officially starts tomorrow
Thailand’s food delivery business up 14% in 2019
Phuket warned of flash flood and land slides – VIDEO
Is Airbnb taking over the Thai hotel industry?
One injured in Krabi crash between police pickup and Samui-Phuket bus
Phew! No prostitutes in Pattaya’s Walking Street – Police
Sex toys, fake Viagra and e-cigarettes rounded up in Bangkok raid
Love gone wrong in Thailand – another cautionary tale
Thai mother abandons newborn baby next to rubbish bins
Palang Pracharat are warned not to renege on Thai ministry promises
Laguna Phuket Marathon road closures and info
Trees damage cars and a house in Phuket
MRT extension from Hua Lamphong to Tha Phra opens Mother’s Day in Thailand
19 year old dies after big bike accident in Kathu, Phuket
Palang Pracharat still quibbling over portfolios in the new Thai parliament
Government runs fishing-law workshop in Phuket
ดูย้อนหลังวอลเลย์บอลไทย-ตุรกี “เนชั่นส์ ลีก 2019” นัดที่ 9
ระเบิดความมันส์ 6 มิ.ย. ไทย-ตุรกี “วอลเลย์บอล เนชั่นส์ ลีก 2019” -ลิงก์ถ่ายทอดสด
ดูย้อนหลังแมทช์ 5 ดาว วอลเลย์บอลไทย-โดมินิกัน “เนชั่นส์ ลีก 2019” นัดที่ 8
5 มิ.ย. ชมถ่ายทอดสดประชุมสภาผู้แทนราษฎรครั้งที่3 โหวตเลือกนายกรัฐมนตรี
[LIVE] “ธนาธร จึงรุ่งเรืองกิจ” แสดงวิสัยทัศน์บริหารประเทศนอกรัฐสภา : เลือกตั้งนายก 2562
11 โมง ชมถ่ายทอดสดประชุมรัฐสภา โหวตเลือกนายกรัฐมนตรี คนที่ 30
เชียร์สด 4 มิ.ย. ไทย-บัลแกเรีย “วอลเลย์บอล เนชั่นส์ ลีก” 6 โมงเย็น-ลิงก์ถ่ายทอดสด
เพราะมาก “แก้ม วิชญาณี” เจ้าหญิงจัสมิน โคฟเพลง “Speechless”
[คลิป]ชาวเน็ตโวย UNHCR ตั้ง”นก สินจัย” พรีเซนต์ช่วยผู้ลี้ภัย “ปวิน” คอมเมนต์เจ็บ
[Live]ชมสด 21:30 ขบวนแห่ลิเวอร์พูล ถ้วยยูฟ่า แชมเปียนส์ ลีก 2019
ชมย้อนหลัง ลิเวอร์พูลชัยชนะเหนือสเปอร์ส คว้าแชมป์ยูฟ่าสมัยที่ 6
ชวนดู “ชมพู่ อารยา” คุยหลากเรื่องในรายการ “จอห์น วิญญู [คลิป]
ปารีณาจะไม่ทน บุก ปอท. แจ้งความชาวเน็ตด่าบนเฟซบุ๊ก [คลิป]
ย้อนชมฉากประทับใจ “ณเดชน์ ญาญ่า” คอนเสิร์ต The Real Nadech Concert [คลิป]
รีวิว GODZILLA: KING OF THE MONSTERS มาแล้ว มีทั้งชมและสับ
Trending
-
Bangkok3 days ago
Man falls to his death inside CentralWorld, Bangkok
-
Bangkok3 days ago
Top Ten things to know about the Bangkok Skytrain (BTS)
-
Hot News2 days ago
Thais outraged by tourist doing yoga poses at historic and sacred sites
-
Election3 days ago
Phalang Pracharat unable to form Thai coalition – Democrats and Bhumjaithai sitting it out, for now
-
Election2 days ago
Former Democrat Party leader and Thai PM resigns
-
Pattaya4 hours ago
Love gone wrong in Thailand – another cautionary tale
-
Uncategorized3 days ago
หึงโหด! ผัวเก่ายิงผัวใหม่ของเมียเก่าแล้วยิงตัวตายตาม ผัวใหม่เคราะห์ดีแกล้งตาย
-
Pattaya3 days ago
British man loses 20K baht to an alleged ladyboy pickpocket in Pattaya – VIDEO