One injured in Krabi crash between police pickup and Samui-Phuket bus | The Thaiger

Krabi
One injured in Krabi crash between police pickup and Samui-Phuket bus
PHOTOS: กู้ชีพ กู้ภัย อ่าวลึก / ทันข่าว กระบี่
One person has sustained injuries following an accident in Krabi between a police pickup truck and a Samui-Phuket bus.
The incident was reported at 11.40am this morning at the Nanuea Intersection on Phet Kasem Road in Ao Luek, Krabi.
Rescue workers arrived at the scene to find the damaged police pickup truck. Nearby there was also a damaged Samui–Phuket bus. One injury was reported from the incident.
Police are continuing their investigation to find the cause of accident but it appears that the Police vehicle hit the bus at speed.
Krabi
Two waterspouts spotted at Krabi Beach, Thailand – VIDEO
PHOTOS/VIDEO: Krabi Pitak Pracha Rescue Foundation / Newshawk Phuket
Two waterspout were spotted near Nopparat Thara Beach, at Ao Nang in Krabi in southern Thailand.
Krabi Pitak Pracha Rescue Foundation report that yesterday two waterspouts were spotted just behind the Nopparat Thara beach during the afternoon.
The one minute video of the waterspouts has attracted a lot of interest on social media. Foundation volunteers noted that the phenomenon only occurs during the wet season with the south-west monsoons bringing more moisture and storms into the area. They said the tourists on the beach were excited and that no one was in any immediate danger.
🔻#กระบี่ #หาดนพรัตน์ธารา เจ้าหน้าที่กู้ภัยกระบี่พิทักษ์ประชาบันทึกภาพ พายุงวงช้าง 2 ลูก หมุนคู่กัน เป็นเวลาหลายนาที เป็นที่ตื่นตาของนักท่องเที่ยวที่กำลังพักผ่อนอยู่ริมหาดนพรัตน์ธารา ช่วงเย็นวันนี้#Krabi #NopparatTharaBeach🌪🌪🌪Cr มูลนิธิกระบี่พิทักษ์ประชา #เหยี่ยวข่าวภูเก็ต
Posted by เหยี่ยวข่าว ภูเก็ต Newshawk Phuket on Wednesday, June 5, 2019
Environment
Thailand’s Maya Bay settles into an extended period of rest – VIDEO
You can look but you can’t touch. Maya Bay’s beach, closed last year to allow coral restoration and beach recovery, is likely to remain closed to visitors for many years, even up to five.
The famous Koh Phi Phi Ley beach and bay, made famous in the 2000 movie The Beach, needs time for its ecology to fully recover years of tourist abuse, this according to the Phi Phi national park chief Vorapot Lomlim.
“Maya Bay must continue to be closed until nature has fully recovered. We expect it will take four to five years.”
Maya Bay was closed to tourist on June 1 last year. The Bay first became famous as part of the setting for the ‘The Beach’ starring Leonardo Di Caprio. That fame would lead to a surge in tourists and a rapacious local tourist industry that ramped up the numbers of tours to cater for the international popularity.
Maya Bay is located in the Phi Phi islands between Krabi and Phuket.
At its peak Maya Bay, the south’s most popular attraction, was receiving up to 5-6,000 tourists a day. Unwittingly, the tourists were trampling the beach and surrounding areas whilst the boats delivering them to the famous beach were throwing anchors over the side, destroying the natural coral.
Initially the national park chiefs closed off Maya Bay access for a period of three months but it soon became apparent that the fragile bay was going to need a lot longer to recover. Officials reported that up to 50 percent of the Bay’s coral was dead.
In the meantime tourists can do a ‘drive by’ and take photos from outside the Bay. The area is cordoned off and kept under a close watch to protect the famous beach whilst plans continue to develop a sustainable tourist model and infrastructure for a new opening somewhere down the track.
Krabi
Truck collides with power pole in Krabi, driver injured
A truck has collided with a power pole after the driver allegedly fell asleep at the wheel in Krabi today.
The truck, carrying palm tree trunks, collided with a power pole on Phetkasem Road in Krabi city.
The power pole was broken and cables had been pulled down. The truck driver also sustained injuries and was taken to Klongtom Hospital.
Witnesses told police that the truck lost control then collided with the power poles before coming to a sudden stop. At this stage police believe that the driver fell asleep at wheel but are continuing their investigation.
