Indian tourists filling the gap as Chinese eschew Thailand | The Thaiger

Indian tourists filling the gap as Chinese eschew Thailand
Thailand’s currently patchy tourism industry, down but not out, is getting some interim support from visitors from the population colossus to its west, India. The new arrivals are filling in the gap, not quite a gaping hole as yet, of bumper arrivals from China.
At a beachfront hotel on Phuket’s south west coast, the occupancy rate from the Chinese customers has stalled, while bookings from India are on the rise.
Kongsak Khoopongsakorn, Vijitt’s general manager and vice president of the Thai Hotels Association says the trend is cause for optimism.
“We’re starting to see new growth. Indian tourists are now driving industry growth like the Chinese had previously done.”
What’s happening to Thai tourism is being watched closely by other Asian tourism economies as Chinese outbound tourism matures and a new India emerges. The Thai industry had been expanding at an average of about 10% a year on escalating inbound Chinese arrivals, but the 2018 boat accident in Phuket that killed 47 Chinese, plus the variables of a slowing economy and the US-China trade spat, have caused the first drops in tourist growth for many years.
In contrast, Indian arrivals accelerated in recent months due to more direct flights, a visa fee waiver and, most importantly, increasing wealth in the growing middle-class.
The rapid expansion of the middle class among India’s 1.3 billion people has prompted Thai authorities to upgrade their estimates of Indian visitors. At least 10 million are now expected to arrive annually by 2028, a more than five-fold increase on last year’s visits. That sort of growth trajectory would mimic the rise of Chinese tourists, who jumped from 800,000 in 2008 to more than 10 million last year.
Although China will remain an important market, it is likely to offer less growth potential in the years ahead. India, meanwhile, is set to become the new expansion story in Thai tourism, an industry that contributes up to 17% of gross domestic product annually.
Chinese visitors currently make up 28 per cent of total foreign arrivals, well ahead of Indians at 4 per cent. But within a decade, Indian arrivals are forecast to surge to about 15 per cent of the total, while Chinese are predicted to edge up to about 30 per cent.
Chinese arrivals could actually fall this year from 2018 as the yuan has weakened against the baht, according to Bloomberg Intelligence. That might deter more cost-conscious Chinese tourists, or see them spend less if they do make the trip.
India’s fifth-largest airline GoAirlines India currently connects three Indian cities to Phuket, and plans to add seven more. IndiGo launched services to the tropical island late last year.
Thai AirAsia, the kingdom’s largest low-cost carrier, recorded 20% growth in passengers traveling between India and Thailand in the first quarter of 2019 from a year earlier. It now operates 47 flights a week from Bangkok to nine Indian cities, and said it plans to add an additional destination.
With India projected to overtake China as the world’s most populous nation in eight years, and its middle class forecast to keep expanding, Thai Hotels Association’s Kongsak is cautious but hopeful about the future.
“We expect the industry will continue to grow. But it’s important to spread the risk and have a good nationality mix in the market. We can’t rely on any single market.”
PM opens Chalong Underpass and meets local supporters in Phuket
The PM arrived at the Chalong Underpass area this morning to officially declare the controversial 350 metre underground road tunnel open. The roadworks took nearly four years to complete and caused financial pain, inconvenience and turmoil for both businesses and residents in the south of the island.
The Rawai Mayor Aroon Solos was part of the contingent trying to keep the PM safe as he met a group of his local supporters who were clambering for a chance to shake Prayut’s hand and sneak a quick photo.
Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha, aka. Uncle Tu, will spend this afternoon at Cape Panwa then fly back to Bangkok later this afternoon.
Thai PM visits Phuket today – this is what he’s doing
The Thai PM Prayut Chan-o-cha is in Phuket today. His main task is to officiate over the official opening of the Chalong Underpass. Then he’s off to Cape Panwa for the rest of the busy schedule…
8.40am
Arrive at Phuket International Airport. Welcome by a formal reception.
9:15am
PM travels to Chalong Underpass receptions area.
10am
Official opening ceremony for Chalong underpass. Muang Phuket School and Baan Mai Reab School to perform. Phuket Governor Phakaphong and Transport Minister Arkhom Termpittayapaisith to speak
10:40am
PM Prayut transfers to Royal Thai Navy Third Area Command at Cape Panwa
11am (Hope the traffic is running ok!)
Ceremony to pay homage to Prince Abhakara Kiartivongse “The Father of Thai Navy” at the Krom Luang Chumphon Monument.
11:45am
Lunch, then the PM departs the Navy base to the Phuket Deep Sea Port at Ao Makham.
1pm
PM presides over the Integrated Disaster Prevention and Mitigation Training 2019 exercise.
3pm
PM visits the Development Project of the Phuket Deep Sea Port
3:30pm
Return to Phuket International Airport for return flight to Don Mueang Airport
Opinion: Who’s responsible for the sinking of ‘Phoenix’?
A year later, this hastily penned opinion piece still asks questions that remain mostly unanswered…
Who’s responsible for the ‘Phoenix’ boat disaster, the worst maritime disaster in Thailand since the Indian Ocean tsunami of 2004?
Whilst events of the fateful evening on July 5 remain under investigation, awaiting a full court hearing down the track, there are some things which are very easy to pinpoint along the faltering chain of command.
In Greek mythology the ‘Phoenix’ rose from the ashes. In this case the ‘Phoenix’ boat faltered and sank like a stone.
On the night of July 5, from anecdotal evidence of passengers who survived the boat’s sinking and videos taken at the time, it appears that there were many passengers still in the lower decks of the boat, some of them in compartments from which they never escaped. Many weren’t wearing any sort of bouncy aid at the time, let alone a proper fit-for-purpose life jacket. Many others, as can be seen in the videos, were wearing simple ’bouyancy aids’.
The Thai captain and crew of the vessel escaped on the boat’s two life rafts, unharmed, leaving many people still downstairs as the boat began to sink.
From the videos we’ve seen it was chaos and panic – most, if not all, of the Chinese passengers could hardly swim, let alone survive in the rough seas many of them fell into.
Disturbingly, there were 13 children that died in this disaster. Many were later found dead, floating face down, not far from their deceased parents. If they were wearing proper life jackets they, along with their parents, would have had a much higher chance of survival.
The tour boats that ply Phuket’s waters, to the islands and around Phang Nga Bay, usually require their guests to wear basic buoyancy aids. These have floatation around the vest giving, as the name suggests, a basic aid to the floatation of the wearer – an aid for swimming, not much else. They are quite different from a life jacket that has almost all its floating capacity supporting the neck and in the front of the wearer. This forces the wearer onto their back and keeps the head above the water.
A fully-inflated life jacket can be quite cumbersome when walking around a boat so most of the newer versions, like on planes, automatically inflate when you hit the water, have a rip chord to inflate manually or can be simply blown up or ‘topped up’ with a tube. They also have a whistle attached to attract attention, something none of the vests, worn by passengers on ‘Phoenix’, had.
The basic rule, while at sea, is that the captain is in charge. If he or she says put your life jackets on, you do. They are in control of the vessel. The captain of ‘Phoenix’, currently in custody (along with the Thai ‘owner’ of the vessel), claims that the waves were 4-5 metres high. Even if that emerges to be an exaggeration, as some claim, the boat was of a length (29 metres) and size that should be able to cope with those conditions.
Seafarers know that, in most storms, you would continue head to wind, straight towards the waves, at a low speed – uncomfortable for passengers but totally survivable by a boat the size of ‘Phoenix’. That’s assuming that the design was such that it had sufficient weight low-down and wasn’t top-heavy, making the design more inclined to capsize. The courts will decide on that fact when the full evidence is presented to the presiding judge.
But the events on the actual day appear to be the thin end of the wedge with a litany of systemic negligence leading up to July 5.
Who ticked off on the design of ‘Phoenix’ – that the boat would be suitable for carrying up to 100 passengers and crew, safely? Who checked the construction of the boat as it was being built, and then when it was completed and launched to ensure that all the requirements of the engine, construction, engineering, equipment and safety equipment were met? Who was responsible for the qualifications of the Captain and crew and their fitness to handle a vessel of this size with up to 100 passengers? What safety training did the crew receive to handle an emergency? And who ticked off on their certification of ‘Phoenix’ – the final paperwork allowing to operate at sea as a tour boat?
For the company that owned ‘Phoenix’ – allegedly a Thai shelf company with a Thai nominee holding the majority shares but actually being controlled by Chinese citizens – who was checking the bonfides of the company structure? There’s little use accusing the Chinese money trail behind the company when there are laws in place preventing this type of thing from happening. Which accountant signed off on these company documents?
And who decided that the vessel should go to sea on that day when warnings had been issued? Or at least seen the storm approaching on their radars and sought shelter (as many other boats did on the day).
As the yacht was constructed in Phuket, the answer to all these questions is Thai officials and professionals – officials that were allegedly qualified and authorised to tick off on all these standard compliances. Apart from the head of the local Marine Department being ‘side-lined’ pending further enquiry, we haven’t yet heard much about the designer, the engineers, the safety inspectors or training regimens of the tour boat crew. Or who missed the company documents.
And then, sitting above these people, with the final responsiblity, is the island’s Governor.
Phuket Governor (at the time) Noraphat Plodthong has fronted most of the media briefings where the latest bad news in the boat tragedy has been presented to the local media. He’s also been the face of Phuket with the sad task of having to meet with survivors and relatives and listen to the concerns from the Chinese Ambassador to Thailand.
The Thaiger’s main reporter says that very few questions were asked by journalists at those media presentations, beyond the current situation and the rising numbers of dead Chinese found floating around the Andaman Sea. But questions as to people’s responsibility in the sinking were rarely raised.
Whilst the blame game will continue, and Phuket’s Provincial Court eventually convenes to hear all the evidence, it is quite apparent that it is a long, long period of non-compliance to standing maritime laws, blind-eyes being turned (for reasons we hope emerge in the hearings), correct procedures not being put in place and a somewhat ‘sabai sabai’ attitude to the entire issue of marine safety beyond a few media releases and photo opportunities.
Finally, there’s the role of the media in all this. When tragedies have occurred in the past the media seem more interested in getting a photo of the line-up of dignitaries than following up the nitty-gritty of the incident. The investigative reporting that may may reveal some of the systemic failures, and courageous owners who would publish these stories, never happened.
For the foreign media in Phuket this is a complicated issue as we’re ‘guests’ working here and are generally told not to ’step on toes’ in our reporting of local news lest we find problems arising in our Work Permits or Applications for visas. And, in some cases, those who have risen to the challenge and published damaging news about Thai ofiicials, are now no longer working in their capacity as publishers of news in Thailand.
The full investigation is yet to wrap up but some of the key people are now in custody, insurance companies are making payments and the Chinese families have either buried the 47 passengers that died or repatriated their bodies for arrangements back in China.
If not for the huge amount of attention on the Tham Luang cave story in Chang Rai, by any standards, the sinking of the ‘Phoenix’ and the deaths, including 13 children, of 47 Chinese citizens should have made lead-story headlines. It didn’t, except in local media. In some ways Phuket dodged a media bullet.
The fallout of this tragedy – in terms of Chinese tourism to the island and the findings of court cases in relation to this matter – will be more apparent in time. But if just a few of the many, many mistakes that were made along the way could have been prevented there is a strong chance the 47 tourists would still be alive.
