Green Island – Thailand’s fully self-sufficient tropical paradise | The Thaiger

Green Island – Thailand’s fully self-sufficient tropical paradise
For those wishing to escape the hectic life, spend a peaceful getaway in the embrace of Thai nature, and take lungfuls of pure air at a place unknown to most tourists, Pha Luai Island is an ideal destination.
With a population of only 180 households and situated in Surat Thani’s Ang Thong Islands Marine National Park, just a stone’s throw west from Samui Island, Pha Luai Island is officially recognised as Thailand’s first and only ‘Green Island’, which depends 100% on alternative energy sources.
By trekking around the island, a visitor will learn that every household’s facilities are powered by clean energy. Electricity generated at a solar farm is used for interior lighting, maintenance of water sources, development of the traffic system, building construction, and general upkeep and restoration of the island’s environment.
None of these achievements would have been possible without the locals’ awareness of the value of clean energy, which has improved their quality of life. The local islanders commit themselves to developing their birthplace into an ecotourism attraction and further modifying it into a future learning centre for energy efficiency promotion.
“The Seasons Episode 9: Green Island” is part of the 12 episode travel documentary series that reveals the untold stories of the unique way of life of the Thai people and the amazing scenery of natural attractions in different regions. There are four episodes for each of the three seasons that Thailand has in a year: rainy, cool and summer.
Dugongs ‘live’ from today starring Miriam and Yamil
PHOTO: กรมทรัพยากรทางทะเลและชายฝั่ง
Be your own director, choose the camera and follow your baby dugongs live. The Department of Marine and Coastal Resources and TOT are running live trials for a livestream of the care facilities where the two young dugongs ‘Mariam’ and ‘Yamil’ are now living, one in Trang and one in Phuket.
The DMCR and TOT intend to provide a livestream on Facebook 24/7 so everyone can check in on the marine orphans’ progress. Check out the live link for Miriam HERE.
Meanwhile, veterinarians are working shifts to babysit Mariam, the 6 month old dugong on Koh Libong in Trang Province, say they are concerned about Mariam’s feeding behaviour as she nibbles on her flippers when she gets hungry at night.
Dr. Nantarika Chansue, director of the Aquatic Animal Disease Research Centre, in the faculty of Veterinary medicine at Chulalongkorn University, said that she was concerned about small cuts that have been noticed on her flippers, according to Thai PBS.
The team is observing her feeding behavior and think that the reason for the injuries is that she gnaws on them when she gets hungry at night. Dr. Nantarika said that a pond is being built for Mariam. Once it is completed, the vets will be able to feed her at night and they hope she will no longer bite on her flippers.
In order to ensure Mariam’s health and safety the vets perform regular health checks on her. She is reported to be feeding well and has been consuming more than three litres of milk and 300-400 grams of seagrass each day. Mariam has also started to feed herself on seagrass.
Last week HRH Princess Sirivannavari named the other orphaned dugong calf ‘Yamil’ . It was found stranded in Krabi on July 1. The animal was rescued by villagers and sent for treatment and rehabilitation by marine veterinarians in Phuket. You can read Yamil’s story HERE.
Bangkok
Bangkok’s Din Daeng Road area the noisiest in the city
Huh?! I can’t hear you!!
Bangkok’s Din Daeng Road in Bangkok is noisiest road in the capital, with the average 24 hour noise levels measuring between 72-82 decibels, exceeding the standard level of 70 decibels, according to the Pollution Control Department
Din Daeng is one of the 50 districts of Bangkok, Thailand. Its neighbours, clockwise from north, are Chatuchak, Huai Khwang, Ratchathewi, and Phaya Thai.
The finding is the result of the department’s year-long survey of noise levels in areas along Bangkok’s roads. Automatic sound level meters were installed in order to assess the noise situation and the local trends in noise pollution.
But the director-general of the PCD Pralong Damrongthai has defended the findings saying that comparing the average noise levels last year with those recorded over the previous ten years shows little change, with areas close to the main roads being the most affected by noise.
In addition to Din Daeng Road, the two other areas with average noise levels exceeding the 70 decibel standard are those along Intharapitak Road in Thonburi and Prachasongkroh Road in Huay Khwang district.
Motorcycles, cars and other vehicles, with modified exhaust pipes, are being blamed as the main source of the noise problem, said Pralong, adding that the department will submit its findings to the relevant authorities.
SOURCE: Thai PBS
Thailand’s Princess Sirivannavari names Krabi’s baby dugong ‘Yamil’
Her Royal Highness Princess Sirivannavari has proposed the name ‘Yamil’ for the orphaned baby dugong found stranded in Krabi on July 1. The animal was rescued by villagers and sent for treatment and rehabilitation by marine veterinarians in Phuket.
Read about the baby dugong being found HERE.
Netizens were invited to name the orphaned baby dugong by officials yesterday. Many Thaiger readers also submitted their list of names, including… Duey the Dugong, Kinaree, Dougie, Millie, Carlos, Sabai, Lucky, Talay (man of the sea), Russel, Bruce, John West (yeah, we get it…), Oliver, Solo, Popeye, Chock Dee, Bom Pui. Thanks to all of you!
Thai PBS reports that Marine and Coastal Resources Department director-general Jatuporn Burutpat says the Princess has agreed to sponsor the care of Yamil which, in the Yawi dialect, means “handsome young man of the sea”, and another baby dugong, Mariam, which means “beautiful young lady of the sea”, under the Coral and Marine Lives project initiated by the Princess.
Jatuporn said that the department and the officials were pleased with the concern shown by the Princess for the conservation of corals and marine life in Thai waters and her kindness in sponsoring the care of the two orphaned baby dugongs.
As an extension to the Princess’s project, he said the department had several related missions, such as the introduction of artificial corals into the sea, rehabilitation of damaged corals, the maintenance of damaged buoys for tourist boats and promotion of public awareness about coral conservation.
He disclosed that dugong are most commonly sighted in the Andaman Sea in the territory of Chao Mai national park off the coast of Trang because there is abundant seagrass, which is the main food source for the dugong.
SOURCE: Thai PBS
