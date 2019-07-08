PM opens Chalong Underpass, visits Yamil and Navy Area 3, Phuket | The Thaiger

Phuket
PM opens Chalong Underpass, visits Yamil and Navy Area 3, Phuket
The Thai Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-o-cha, arrived at the PPAO Muang Phuket School in Rawai this morning to conduct the official opening of the Chalong Underpass, after 4 years of prolonged construction.
Phuket officials the Rawai Mayor, Aroon Solos and Chalong Mayor, Samran Jindapon, welcomed Gen Prayuth who was accompanied by the PM Office team from Bangkok.
FCลุงตู่ที่ภูเก็ต ขอเสียงแฟนคลับลุงตู่ที่อื่นกันโหนยยยย….
Posted by สำนักประชาสัมพันธ์เขต 5 on Sunday, July 7, 2019
Locals from Chalong and Rawai gathered in front of the school starting from 6am waiting to meet and greet the PM but their best intentions initially failed as the PM’s security team blocked the area until later in the morning.
Some were claiming that they had donated their land as a contribution to the public infrastructure and deserved to be a part of the ceremony. Following discussions with the local Mayors, they were finally allowed in before the PM finished his speech and opening ceremony for the Chalong Underpass. The PM walked through the crowd who were reaching out to hug him, shake hands and take pictures with him.
Before noon, the PM visited ‘Yamil’, the rescued baby dugong at the Phuket Marine Biological Centre . He talked to the staff who was taking care of the baby dugong and fed him some milk before wishing Yamil to ‘get well soon and grow up to be a strong dugong.’
“สวัสดียามีล นี่เรา นายกฯลุงตู่เองวันนี้เราเป็นแม่นมให้เธอนะ”คลิปความน่ารักระหว่างนายกฯลุงตู่ ป้อนนมน้องยามีล ลูกพะยูนกำพร้าวัย 3 เดือน ที่พักชั่วคราวอยู่ที่ ศูนย์วิจัยและพัฒนาทรัพยากรทางทะลเและชายฝั่งทะเลอันดามัน จ.ภูเก็ต #ยามีล #มาเรียม #พะยูน
Posted by สำนักประชาสัมพันธ์เขต 5 on Sunday, July 7, 2019
The baby dugong washed ashore at Bo Muang Beach in Krabi on July 1 and was named by Her Royal Highness Princess Sirivannavari Nariratana Rajakanya as ‘Yamil’ last Friday. The name means ‘handsome man of the sea’ in the Yawi language. The HRH Princess Sirivannavari also took Yamil under the wing of her Coral and Marine Lives project.
Marine veterinarians revealed that Yamil is now about 3-4 months old and is stronger after the constant care. He is already drinking milk and eat seagrass.
In the afternoon, the PM and his team visited the Thai Royal Navy Area 3 at Phuket Deep Sea Port to inspect the marine security measures. The PM then checked out Phuket Vachira Hospital’s smart ambulance system, followed by a IDMEx2019 Tsunami drill, which included evacuation and rescue procedures, shelter management, victims’ database with DNA collection.
At the end, the PM gave a speech to the crowd, who were mainly military officers and volunteers, emphasising the importance of evacuation and rescue during tsunami as well as other kinds of natural disaster and thanked everyone for their hard work.
Phuket
Indian tourists filling the gap as Chinese eschew Thailand
PHOTO: The Vijitt Resort, Rawai, Phuket
Thailand’s currently patchy tourism industry, down but not out, is getting some interim support from visitors from the population colossus to its west, India. The new arrivals are filling in the gap, not quite a gaping hole as yet, of bumper arrivals from China.
At a beachfront hotel on Phuket’s south west coast, the occupancy rate from the Chinese customers has stalled, while bookings from India are on the rise.
Kongsak Khoopongsakorn, Vijitt’s general manager and vice president of the Thai Hotels Association says the trend is cause for optimism.
“We’re starting to see new growth. Indian tourists are now driving industry growth like the Chinese had previously done.”
What’s happening to Thai tourism is being watched closely by other Asian tourism economies as Chinese outbound tourism matures and a new India emerges. The Thai industry had been expanding at an average of about 10% a year on escalating inbound Chinese arrivals, but the 2018 boat accident in Phuket that killed 47 Chinese, plus the variables of a slowing economy and the US-China trade spat, have caused the first drops in tourist growth for many years.
In contrast, Indian arrivals accelerated in recent months due to more direct flights, a visa fee waiver and, most importantly, increasing wealth in the growing middle-class.
The rapid expansion of the middle class among India’s 1.3 billion people has prompted Thai authorities to upgrade their estimates of Indian visitors. At least 10 million are now expected to arrive annually by 2028, a more than five-fold increase on last year’s visits. That sort of growth trajectory would mimic the rise of Chinese tourists, who jumped from 800,000 in 2008 to more than 10 million last year.
Although China will remain an important market, it is likely to offer less growth potential in the years ahead. India, meanwhile, is set to become the new expansion story in Thai tourism, an industry that contributes up to 17% of gross domestic product annually.
Chinese visitors currently make up 28 per cent of total foreign arrivals, well ahead of Indians at 4 per cent. But within a decade, Indian arrivals are forecast to surge to about 15 per cent of the total, while Chinese are predicted to edge up to about 30 per cent.
Chinese arrivals could actually fall this year from 2018 as the yuan has weakened against the baht, according to Bloomberg Intelligence. That might deter more cost-conscious Chinese tourists, or see them spend less if they do make the trip.
India’s fifth-largest airline GoAirlines India currently connects three Indian cities to Phuket, and plans to add seven more. IndiGo launched services to the tropical island late last year.
Thai AirAsia, the kingdom’s largest low-cost carrier, recorded 20% growth in passengers traveling between India and Thailand in the first quarter of 2019 from a year earlier. It now operates 47 flights a week from Bangkok to nine Indian cities, and said it plans to add an additional destination.
With India projected to overtake China as the world’s most populous nation in eight years, and its middle class forecast to keep expanding, Thai Hotels Association’s Kongsak is cautious but hopeful about the future.
“We expect the industry will continue to grow. But it’s important to spread the risk and have a good nationality mix in the market. We can’t rely on any single market.”
ORIGINAL ARTICLE: Siraphob Thanthong-Knight, Bloomberg
Phuket
PM opens Chalong Underpass and meets local supporters in Phuket
PHOTOS & VIDEO: District 5 PR Office
The PM arrived at the Chalong Underpass area this morning to officially declare the controversial 350 metre underground road tunnel open. The roadworks took nearly four years to complete and caused financial pain, inconvenience and turmoil for both businesses and residents in the south of the island.
The Rawai Mayor Aroon Solos was part of the contingent trying to keep the PM safe as he met a group of his local supporters who were clambering for a chance to shake Prayut’s hand and sneak a quick photo.
Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha, aka. Uncle Tu, will spend this afternoon at Cape Panwa then fly back to Bangkok later this afternoon.
FCลุงตู่ที่ภูเก็ต ขอเสียงแฟนคลับลุงตู่ที่อื่นกันโหนยยยย….
Posted by สำนักประชาสัมพันธ์เขต 5 on Sunday, July 7, 2019
\
Phuket
Thai PM visits Phuket today – this is what he’s doing
The Thai PM Prayut Chan-o-cha is in Phuket today. His main task is to officiate over the official opening of the Chalong Underpass. Then he’s off to Cape Panwa for the rest of the busy schedule…
8.40am
Arrive at Phuket International Airport. Welcome by a formal reception.
9:15am
PM travels to Chalong Underpass receptions area.
10am
Official opening ceremony for Chalong underpass. Muang Phuket School and Baan Mai Reab School to perform. Phuket Governor Phakaphong and Transport Minister Arkhom Termpittayapaisith to speak
10:40am
PM Prayut transfers to Royal Thai Navy Third Area Command at Cape Panwa
11am (Hope the traffic is running ok!)
Ceremony to pay homage to Prince Abhakara Kiartivongse “The Father of Thai Navy” at the Krom Luang Chumphon Monument.
11:45am
Lunch, then the PM departs the Navy base to the Phuket Deep Sea Port at Ao Makham.
1pm
PM presides over the Integrated Disaster Prevention and Mitigation Training 2019 exercise.
3pm
PM visits the Development Project of the Phuket Deep Sea Port
3:30pm
Return to Phuket International Airport for return flight to Don Mueang Airport
The Thaiger Newsletter
Top 10 things to do when it’s wet or raining in Phuket
Wai Khru – setting a bad example for the future. Thailand’s demand for respect from its young
Top 10 Thai foods you must try
Top 10 Phuket Bakeries (2019)
Top 10 world locations where people go to play
Top 10 ways to cope with the humidity in Thailand
Thai island vs Malaysian island – Phuket vs Penang
Visa run to Penang – a personal experience in Thailand (2019)
Burma or Myanmar? Myanmarese or Burmese?
From ‘Sawadee’ to ‘Pad Thai’. Who was Phibun?
Opinion: Who’s responsible for the sinking of ‘Phoenix’?
Love gone wrong in Thailand – another cautionary tale
And the winner of Miss Mom Phuket 2019 is…
Screws tightening on Non Immigrant visas for expats wishing to live in Thailand
Enterprising young Cambodian impresses with multi-lingual skills
Aussie couple blame a dodgy pad thai in Thailand for two years of hell
Thai Justice officials push for action against parents of teenage biker in Chiang Mai
Post-election uncertainties see World Bank downgrade GDP further
New EU-Vietnam free trade deal threatens Thailand
PM opens Chalong Underpass, visits Yamil and Navy Area 3, Phuket
Indian tourists filling the gap as Chinese eschew Thailand
Green Island – Thailand’s fully self-sufficient tropical paradise
Bangkok’s MRT to start passenger free ‘test drive’ on Blue Line extension this month
PM opens Chalong Underpass and meets local supporters in Phuket
Thai parliament addresses low prices for farm produce
‘Net idol’ arrested over monetising online porn and gambling
New Pattaya police chief ‘reads the riot act’ to pubs and nightclubs
Myanmar’s ‘Bagan’ awarded UNESCO World Heritage status
Chiang Mai teenager survives big bike collision but loses leg – VIDEO
Thai school lunch program must be investigated – PM
6 ก.ค. บ่ายสอง ถ่ายทอดสดตุรกี-บราซิล วอลเลย์บอลเนชั่นส์ ลีกรอบตัดเชือก
สูสี! ไฮไลต์บอลโลกหญิงรอบรองฯ คู่ 2 เนเธอร์แลนด์ 1-0 สวีเดน
“คิมซูฮยอน” ปลดประจำการทหารแล้ว ภาพแรกหลังออกจากกองทัพ [คลิป]
รังสิมันต์ โรมเปิดคลิปนาทีคนร้าย จอดรถมอเตอร์ไซค์ไล่ตีจ่านิว [คลิป]
เลว! วินจยย.อุดมสุขยกพวกตีกัน ไม่กลัวตร. หนุ่มโดนลูกหลงกระสุนเจาะศีรษะดับหน้าบ้าน [คลิป]
ชมไฮไลต์การแข่งขันไทย-สหรัฐ “ฟุตบอลโลกหญิง 2019” กลุ่ม F
10 มิ.ย. ถ่ายทอดสด “ฟุตบอลโลกหญิง 2019” ไทยพบสหรัฐ ตี 2 -PPTVHD ยิงตรงจากสนาม
เริ่มแล้ว งาน”1 ปี อนาคตใหม่ เดินไปด้วยกัน” ณ หอประชุมใหญ่ ธรรมศาสตร์ท่าพระจันทร์
ดูย้อนหลังวอลเลย์บอลไทย-ตุรกี “เนชั่นส์ ลีก 2019” นัดที่ 9
ระเบิดความมันส์ 6 มิ.ย. ไทย-ตุรกี “วอลเลย์บอล เนชั่นส์ ลีก 2019” -ลิงก์ถ่ายทอดสด
ดูย้อนหลังแมทช์ 5 ดาว วอลเลย์บอลไทย-โดมินิกัน “เนชั่นส์ ลีก 2019” นัดที่ 8
5 มิ.ย. ชมถ่ายทอดสดประชุมสภาผู้แทนราษฎรครั้งที่3 โหวตเลือกนายกรัฐมนตรี
[LIVE] “ธนาธร จึงรุ่งเรืองกิจ” แสดงวิสัยทัศน์บริหารประเทศนอกรัฐสภา : เลือกตั้งนายก 2562
11 โมง ชมถ่ายทอดสดประชุมรัฐสภา โหวตเลือกนายกรัฐมนตรี คนที่ 30
เชียร์สด 4 มิ.ย. ไทย-บัลแกเรีย “วอลเลย์บอล เนชั่นส์ ลีก” 6 โมงเย็น-ลิงก์ถ่ายทอดสด
Trending
- Food Scene2 days ago
Top 10 Phuket Bakeries (2019)
- Thai Life2 days ago
Top 10 world locations where people go to play
- Thai Life2 days ago
Top 10 ways to cope with the humidity in Thailand
- Opinion1 day ago
Opinion: Who’s responsible for the sinking of ‘Phoenix’?
- Opinion3 days ago
OPINION: Thailand – Land of false smiles
- Business3 days ago
Thai travel agents post figures showing a drop of 11.5% in inbound traffic
- Crime2 days ago
Windmill GoGo in Pattaya raided: Three arrested over prostitution and underage sex
- Bangkok1 day ago
Thailand’s highest restaurant and bar open at the Mahanakhon building