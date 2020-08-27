Tiktok CEO quits amid pressure to sell | The Thaiger

Technology
Tiktok CEO quits amid pressure to sell
Kevin Mayer, the high flying CEO of TikTok, quit today under US pressure for the platform’s Chinese owner Bytedance to sell popular video app, which Washington says is a national security threat. In a letter to employees, Mayer said his decision to leave comes because the “political environment has sharply changed.”
Mayer, a former Disney executive, joined TikTok as CEO in May. The resignation comes on the heels of President Donald Trump’s order to ban TikTok unless its parent company sells its US operations to an American company within 90 days.
“I have done significant reflection on what the corporate structural changes will require, and what it means for the global role I signed up for. Against this backdrop, and as we expect to reach a resolution very soon, it is with a heavy heart that I wanted to let you all know that I have decided to leave the company.”
Bytedance is currently in talks with Microsoft for the US firm to buy TikTok’s US operations. TikTok thanked Mayer. In a statement, the company said:
“We appreciate that the political dynamics of the last few months have significantly changed what the scope of Kevin’s role would be going forward, and fully respect his decision,”
ByteDance launched TikTok in 2017, and later bought Musical.ly, a video service popular with teens in the US and Europe, and combined them. A twin service, Douyin, is available for Chinese users.
TikTok gained immense popularity via its fun, goofy videos and ease of use, and has hundreds of millions of users globally. But its Chinese ownership has raised concerns about potential censorship of videos, including those critical of the Chinese government, and the risk Beijing could access user data. India has already banned it on these grounds, and other countries, including Australia, are expressing concerns and investigating.
Earlier this month, Trump ordered a vague, sweeping but ban on dealings with the Chinese owners of consumer apps TikTok and WeChat as the US heightens scrutiny of Chinese technology companies, citing concerns that they could pose a threat to national security.
SOURCES: Khaosod English | Washington Post | APKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
Find more SE Asian News courtesy of The Thaiger.
Broke? Find employment in Southeast Asia with JobCute Thailand. Rich? Invest in real estate across Asia with FazWaz Property Group. Even book medical procedures worldwide with MyMediTravel, all powered by DB Ventures.
Read more headlines, reports & breaking news in Thailand. Or catch up on your Thailand news.
Business
Public concerned with costs of MRT’s Isaan project
Money is a main concern for businesses and investors involved in a project by the Mass Rapid Transit Authority of Thailand to construct an electric light rail train line in the Isaan province Nakhon Ratchasima. Some say MRT should reconsider the type of train planned for the project and go for a more cost efficient option. Province’s proposed MRT Green Line is planned to stretch 11.5 kilometres with 21 stations. It would be similar to Bangkok’s MRT lines, but smaller. The project is estimated to cost around 7 billion baht. Construction is planned to start in 2022 and will take […]
Business
GrabFood hungry for more customers
The lockdown boosted food delivery sales, but GrabFood is still hungry for more customers. They’ve launched a major marketing campaign called “Feed Your Hunger” with discounts and deals to get more people ordering food through the mobile application. The campaign goes from now until October 4. They’re offering free delivery service for those in a 3 kilometre radius. Many of the discounts offer 50% off the meal. GrabFood say they hope the deals will double the amount of customers as well as sales. While the food delivery business is growing, it’s been unprofitable and more customers are needed to maintain […]
Business
Thailand’s retail and property markets adapt and move online
Tourism, property, retail – 3 sectors of the Thai economy that have taken a huge hit from the impact of lockdowns and border closures. Whilst most of the lockdown provisions are now lifted, the borders remain mostly closed and the economy ‘sluggish’ at best. The first half of 2020 has been one of the most challenging periods that Thailand retail industry has faced, probably ever. CBRE, an international property consultant, reveals that the degree of uncertainty in the second half of 2020 remains high. Retailers and developers alike must be adaptive and boost their e-commerce penetration to survive. Thailand’s Covid-19 […]
Tiktok CEO quits amid pressure to sell
Public concerned with costs of MRT’s Isaan project
Bangkok officer under investigation for gambling after video emerges
Progressive MP raises “3 finger salute” in Parliament
Northern Thailand pigs on lockdown after virus outbreak
Suspect arrested for allegedly shipping heroin to Taiwan – VIDEO
Toddler, playing with hand gel, set alight by brother
Lop Buri mass shooter gets death penalty
Human trials of Thai-made vaccine delayed by months
Thai returnee from Israel dies after allegedly jumping from Pattaya quarantine hotel
Readers react to “Phuket Destruction” letter to editor
Bangkok visa agent arrested for fake extensions
Work to begin on raising Raja ferry, garbage trucks, from seabed
PM issues ominous warning as students submit manifesto
PM warns that ongoing political protests will cause nation to collapse
Top 10 English-language news sources in Thailand (2020)
I flew home to get a new visa – one person’s experience with the “new normal” in Thailand
Phuket may open to international tourists on October 1 – with conditions attached
Phuket’s ‘safe and sealed’ plan does nothing for the majority of the island’s hospitality sector
It’s official: Tourism to return to Phuket in October – VIDEO
Will Phuket’s ‘safe and sealed’ campaign attract foreign tourists?
Thailand Travel Advice | Complete Guide (August 2020)
Thai government pull 2 propaganda music clips from YouTube after 99% ‘thumbs down’
Hong Kong resumes travel bubble discussions with Thailand and Japan
Absent actress slapped with 33 year sentence for drugs by Appeals Court
Thai Airways procurement probe points to corruption
Expats should be able to share in the government’s tourism incentive programs
Thai expats show their support for local pro-democracy protests
Thanathorn demands answers over budget increase for Royal office
Heavyweight doctors oppose Phuket plan to admit tourists
7.5 magnitude earthquake rattles Mexico
Apple reveals new CarKey to unlock your car from your phone
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 22
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 21
Thailand News Today – Monday, April 20
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 17
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 16
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 15
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 14
Thailand News Today – Monday, April 13
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 10
Thailand News Today – Thursday, April 9
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 8
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 7
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 3
Trending
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
I flew home to get a new visa – one person’s experience with the “new normal” in Thailand
- Opinion3 days ago
Phuket’s ‘safe and sealed’ plan does nothing for the majority of the island’s hospitality sector
- Phuket2 days ago
Will Phuket’s ‘safe and sealed’ campaign attract foreign tourists?
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)9 hours ago
Thailand Travel Advice | Complete Guide (August 2020)
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
Hong Kong resumes travel bubble discussions with Thailand and Japan
- Expats3 days ago
Expats should be able to share in the government’s tourism incentive programs
- Politics3 days ago
Thai expats show their support for local pro-democracy protests
- Politics3 days ago
Anger as officials visit home of child who made 3-fingered salute – VIDEO