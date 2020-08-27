Pattaya beach vendors pay parking fees to attract visitors | The Thaiger

Tourism
Pattaya beach vendors pay parking fees to attract visitors
In a bid to attract beachgoers and day trippers, Pattaya’s beach bed, umbrella vendors and boat operators are paying visitors’ parking fees. They say fewer tourists visit Pattaya beach as there are no free parking spaces and traffic enforcement officers are strict compared with nearby Jomtien Beach.
63 year old Nikom Apidet, a boat operator seen placing a sign that read “Parking available for beach bed umbrellas” told The Pattaya News most of the tourists that do come are Thais. But, he said, Pattaya beach is not as popular as before.
“One of the reasons is there are not enough parking areas. If they park in the wrong area, law enforcement officers will take legal action. There are more tourists at Jomtien beach, Bang Saen beach and other beaches in Sattahip with less restrictions and rules.”
“Boat operators and beach bed umbrella operators are working in the same area. We had an idea to pay parking fees to hotels in Soi 4 which haven’t opened yet. For a car with 4 people, we’ll pay for them at the price of 100 baht. If there are 1-3 people in a car, they have to pay the hotels themselves.”
“Vendors cannot pay for them as they charge 50 baht per beach bed umbrella. What’s more, on weekends, we want officers to avoid taking legal action in parking areas.”
A video of the Scene at Pattaya beach can be found here.
