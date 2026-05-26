Thailand rainy season: When it hits, where it hurts, how to prepare

Thailand’s rainy season has a reputation it doesn’t entirely deserve. Yes, it rains, sometimes heavily, but the idea that monsoon months mean washed-out days and ruined plans is largely a myth.

For expats already living here, it is simply a season to navigate. Know when it falls, which regions it hits hardest, and what it means for your health, and it becomes far less daunting.

When does the rainy season start and end in Thailand?

Thailand has three seasons: a cool season from November to February, a hot season from March to May, and a rainy season that runs from roughly June to late October. The rainy and monsoon seasons refer to the same period, and the terms are used interchangeably.

The rainy season accounts for around 85% of Thailand’s total annual rainfall, with September and October typically the wettest months. The official start can shift slightly year to year. In 2025, Thai authorities declared the season open on May 15.

Rain here rarely means all-day grey skies. The more common pattern is sunshine in the morning, a heavy downpour in the late afternoon, and clear air by evening. When it rains, it is fast and loud, but it is usually over within a couple of hours until the scorching heat returns.

Thailand isn’t one climate

This is where most rainy season guides go wrong. Thailand’s weather during the monsoon varies significantly depending on which coast or region you are in, and planning without knowing this leads to poor timing.

In north and central Thailand, including Bangkok, Chiang Mai, and Chiang Rai, the rainy season typically begins around May or June and runs through to October, with peak rainfall in August and September. Showers are usually short and intense rather than persistent, and both Bangkok and Chiang Mai remain very functional throughout.

The Andaman coast, covering Phuket, Krabi, Koh Lanta, and Phi Phi, is the area most affected by the southwest monsoon. Peak rains build from mid-May through to September and October, with monthly rainfall averaging 260 to 325 mm at the height of the season. Sea conditions can turn rough, and boat services to smaller islands are regularly disrupted.

The Gulf Coast runs on a different cycle entirely. For Koh Samui, Koh Phangan, and Koh Tao, the rainy season starts in October and runs through to early December, with the heaviest rainfall arriving in November. This makes the Gulf islands the best option for island travel during the months when Phuket and Krabi are at their wettest.

Health risks during the rainy season

For tourists, the rainy season is mostly a question of itinerary flexibility. For expats, there is a more practical concern worth taking seriously: dengue fever.

Standing water after heavy rain accelerates mosquito breeding, and dengue cases in Thailand spike predictably every wet season, particularly between July and October. Symptoms can escalate quickly, and serious cases require hospitalisation. It is not a reason to panic, but it is a reason to be prepared rather than reactive.

Flooding during peak months, September and October especially, also increases the risk of waterborne illness and accident-related injuries in low-lying urban areas. Smaller sois in Bangkok, and around much of Thailand, drain slowly, and what looks like ankle-deep water can conceal uneven ground, open drains, and debris.

A standard dengue admission at a Bangkok private hospital can run to 50,000 baht or more, and that bill typically requires a significant upfront deposit without direct-billing insurance in place.

Also: A practical way to think about healthcare when living in Thailand

Cigna Global covers emergency and inpatient treatment at major hospitals across Bangkok, Chiang Mai, Phuket, Pattaya, and Koh Samui, with direct billing, meaning no large deposit and no reimbursement wait. Get a free quote today.

Is it worth it, and where should you be?

For expats already based in Thailand, the rainy season is part of life and perfectly manageable. For visitors planning a trip between June and October, the answer depends almost entirely on where you are going.

Bangkok and Chiang Mai handle the season well. Showers are short, indoor options are plentiful, and neither city becomes unpleasant. Koh Samui and the Gulf coast are the safest bet for island travel during the main June to October window, though November is their wettest month, so plan accordingly.

Phuket and the Andaman coast are the hardest hit from May through October. Beach days become unreliable, snorkelling visibility drops, and rough seas make inter-island boats a gamble. Flexible travellers can still enjoy the area, but it is not the time for a beach-focused trip.

What to pack for Thailand’s rainy season

The rain is warm, and the temperature stays high throughout, so heavy gear is unnecessary. Keep it light and practical.

Compact foldable umbrella or lightweight rain poncho

Waterproof case for your phone and camera

A spare pair of flip-flops for waterlogged streets

Insect repellent (use it consistently from June onwards, not just when you see mosquitoes)

Health insurance that covers hospitalisation without an upfront deposit

Cigna Global: Cover built for expats in Thailand

For expats living here long-term, short-trip Thailand travel insurance is not enough. Cigna Global’s international health insurance plans are structured around the realities of expat life in Thailand, with four tiers to match different coverage needs.

Close Care : US$500,000 annual limit, covering treatment in Thailand and your home country, with up to 180 days of out-of-area cover

: US$500,000 annual limit, covering treatment in Thailand and your home country, with up to 180 days of out-of-area cover Silver: US$1,000,000 annual limit with worldwide coverage

US$1,000,000 annual limit with worldwide coverage Gold: US$2,000,000 annual limit, adding inpatient maternity and broader outpatient cover

US$2,000,000 annual limit, adding inpatient maternity and broader outpatient cover Platinum: Unlimited annual limit, all benefits paid in full

All plans can be issued with the Foreign Insurance Certificate required by Thai immigration for O-A, O-X, and LTR visa holders. Direct billing covers the full top-tier private hospital network, including Bumrungrad, Bangkok Hospital group locations nationwide, Samitivej Sukhumvit, MedPark, and BNH.

Whether you have just arrived in Thailand or have been living here for years, the rainy season is a reminder to check what your expat health insurance in Thailand actually includes. Explore Cigna Global plans for expats in Thailand and receive a 20% lifetime discount. Offer ends May 31, 2026.

Thailand’s rainy season is not something to fear; it is something to plan around. Take the seasonal health risks seriously, and make sure your cover is in place before the wet months arrive. The country runs year-round, and with the right preparation, so can you.

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