Ancient Khmer fortune teller arrested for 1.7 million baht ritual scam

Photo of Ploy Piti-isariyaporn Ploy Piti-isariyapornPublished: May 24, 2026, 9:45 AM
50 1 minute read
Ancient Khmer fortune teller arrested for 1.7 million baht ritual scam | Thaiger
Photo courtesy of KhaoSod

A 65 year old ancient Khmer fortune teller has been arrested in Na Jomtien for allegedly defrauding a woman out of more than 1.7 million baht through ritual services, with additional allegations of sexual assault. The incidents reportedly took place between January and April.

Police Colonel Pisit Tangsirisatien, accompanied by deputy investigation chief Pol. Lt. Col. Adisorn Kongkoi and an investigative team, arrested Boonyarit under a Pattaya Provincial Court warrant. He faces charges of fraud and sexual assault related to his traditional Cambodian fortune-telling business in Na Jomtien subdistrict, Sattahip district, Chon Buri province.

The case began after a 51 year old woman filed a complaint with police. She had been introduced to Boonyarit following personal relationship problems and sought his help to improve her circumstances and rekindle a lost romance. He allegedly told her he could reverse her misfortunes, then repeatedly demanded fees for rituals, offerings, and ceremonies, ultimately costing her more than 1.7 million baht.

Ancient Khmer fortune teller arrested for 1.7 million baht ritual scam | News by Thaiger
Photo courtesy of KhaoSod

The woman also accused him of using a phallic object during sessions, which he reportedly claimed was part of a spiritual process to remove negative energy and improve her love life. She told police the acts left her afraid and feeling unable to refuse.

After growing suspicious of fraud, she gathered evidence and reported him to police. Investigators reviewed financial transactions and communication records before securing the court warrant. Boonyarit has denied all charges, claiming the money was given voluntarily and that any relationship between them was consensual. Police are unconvinced and are proceeding with legal action, reported KhaoSod.

Latest Thailand News
Ancient Khmer fortune teller arrested for 1.7 million baht ritual scam | Thaiger Thailand News

Ancient Khmer fortune teller arrested for 1.7 million baht ritual scam

1 minute ago
Chinese suspect Mingchen linked to 815 million baht crime losses | Thaiger Crime News

Chinese suspect Mingchen linked to 815 million baht crime losses

19 minutes ago
Phuket and Pattaya back 30-day visa-free stays to boost tourism | Thaiger Thailand News

Phuket and Pattaya back 30-day visa-free stays to boost tourism

18 hours ago
Thai economy threatened by migrant worker shortage amid rising costs | Thaiger Business News

Thai economy threatened by migrant worker shortage amid rising costs

20 hours ago
&#8216;Oreo Gang&#8217; member denies drunk driving after crash injures Bangkok cop | Thaiger Thailand News

‘Oreo Gang’ member denies drunk driving after crash injures Bangkok cop

21 hours ago
Makkasan crash lays bare decades of rail neglect | Thaiger Thailand News

Makkasan crash lays bare decades of rail neglect

23 hours ago
Thai weather warning: heavy rain and flash floods in 36 provinces | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai weather warning: heavy rain and flash floods in 36 provinces

1 day ago
Russian tour guide arrested for working without licence | Thaiger South Thailand News

Russian tour guide arrested for working without licence

2 days ago
Phuket locals demand investigation into foreign woman in police uniform | Thaiger Phuket News

Phuket locals demand investigation into foreign woman in police uniform

2 days ago
Medical emergency officer killed in Uttaradit ambulance accident | Thaiger Thailand News

Medical emergency officer killed in Uttaradit ambulance accident

2 days ago
AirAsia CEO warns airport fee hike could be ‘disaster’ for Thai tourism | Thaiger Thailand News

AirAsia CEO warns airport fee hike could be ‘disaster’ for Thai tourism

2 days ago
Ex-politician linked to gambling den in Samut Prakan abandoned hotel | Thaiger Central Thailand News

Ex-politician linked to gambling den in Samut Prakan abandoned hotel

2 days ago
Thailand halts new Volvo EV registrations after battery defect | Thaiger Transport News

Thailand halts new Volvo EV registrations after battery defect

2 days ago
Thai police criticised for seeking help from children during arrest | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai police criticised for seeking help from children during arrest

2 days ago
School van driver ignores barriers, stops on tracks as train approaches | Thaiger Thailand News

School van driver ignores barriers, stops on tracks as train approaches

2 days ago
Another police officer involved in Chinese extortion case in Sa Kaeo surrenders | Thaiger Thailand News

Another police officer involved in Chinese extortion case in Sa Kaeo surrenders

2 days ago
May 22 weather forecast warns of heavy rain despite weaker monsoon | Thaiger Thailand News

May 22 weather forecast warns of heavy rain despite weaker monsoon

2 days ago
Questions raised over public viewing of Suvarnabhumi Airport checkpoint cameras | Thaiger Aviation News

Questions raised over public viewing of Suvarnabhumi Airport checkpoint cameras

2 days ago
Four injured as fire spreads through fully booked Pattaya hotel | Thaiger Pattaya News

Four injured as fire spreads through fully booked Pattaya hotel

2 days ago
Hua Hin landlord issues warning after property vandalism by Swiss man | Thaiger Hua Hin News

Hua Hin landlord issues warning after property vandalism by Swiss man

3 days ago
Bangkok train crash exposes negligence, says minister | Thaiger Bangkok News

Bangkok train crash exposes negligence, says minister

3 days ago
The travel trends of 2026, and what it means if you are heading to Thailand | Thaiger Travel Guides

The travel trends of 2026, and what it means if you are heading to Thailand

3 days ago
Australian tourist found dead with white powder nearby in Phuket condo | Thaiger Thailand News

Australian tourist found dead with white powder nearby in Phuket condo

3 days ago
Jealous Thai rescuer allegedly threatens to kill wife, steals valuables | Thaiger Central Thailand News

Jealous Thai rescuer allegedly threatens to kill wife, steals valuables

3 days ago
Princess Bajrakitiyabha health update reports worsening condition | Thaiger Thailand News

Princess Bajrakitiyabha health update reports worsening condition

3 days ago
Thailand News
Photo of Ploy Piti-isariyaporn Ploy Piti-isariyapornPublished: May 24, 2026, 9:45 AM
50 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Ploy Piti-isariyaporn

Ploy Piti-isariyaporn

With a passion for crafting engaging and informative content, Ploy’s journey as a content writer began as a freelance writer at BkkClub. She covers various lifestyle topics from travel to restaurants and provides the best recommendations as a local herself. Ploy loves art; she goes gallery-hopping during the weekends.