Ancient Khmer fortune teller arrested for 1.7 million baht ritual scam

Photo courtesy of KhaoSod

A 65 year old ancient Khmer fortune teller has been arrested in Na Jomtien for allegedly defrauding a woman out of more than 1.7 million baht through ritual services, with additional allegations of sexual assault. The incidents reportedly took place between January and April.

Police Colonel Pisit Tangsirisatien, accompanied by deputy investigation chief Pol. Lt. Col. Adisorn Kongkoi and an investigative team, arrested Boonyarit under a Pattaya Provincial Court warrant. He faces charges of fraud and sexual assault related to his traditional Cambodian fortune-telling business in Na Jomtien subdistrict, Sattahip district, Chon Buri province.

The case began after a 51 year old woman filed a complaint with police. She had been introduced to Boonyarit following personal relationship problems and sought his help to improve her circumstances and rekindle a lost romance. He allegedly told her he could reverse her misfortunes, then repeatedly demanded fees for rituals, offerings, and ceremonies, ultimately costing her more than 1.7 million baht.

The woman also accused him of using a phallic object during sessions, which he reportedly claimed was part of a spiritual process to remove negative energy and improve her love life. She told police the acts left her afraid and feeling unable to refuse.

After growing suspicious of fraud, she gathered evidence and reported him to police. Investigators reviewed financial transactions and communication records before securing the court warrant. Boonyarit has denied all charges, claiming the money was given voluntarily and that any relationship between them was consensual. Police are unconvinced and are proceeding with legal action, reported KhaoSod.