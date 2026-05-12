iOS 26.5 is out and it finally lets iPhone and Android users message each other securely

Photo of Alessio Francesco Fedeli Alessio Francesco FedeliPublished: May 12, 2026, 11:14 AM
197 2 minutes read
iOS 26.5 is out and it finally lets iPhone and Android users message each other securely | Thaiger
Photo by How-To_Geek website

If you have ever texted someone on Android and wondered why your messages do not have the same privacy protections as the ones you send to other iPhone users, iOS 26.5 is the update you have been waiting for. Apple has released iOS 26.5, and its headline feature is end-to-end encrypted RCS messaging between iPhones and Android devices.

What this actually means for you

Until now, messages between iPhones showed up as blue bubbles and were encrypted end-to-end, meaning nobody could read them in transit, not your carrier, not Apple, nobody. Messages sent to Android users showed up as green bubbles and went out as standard SMS or unencrypted RCS, with no such protection.

With iOS 26.5, that changes. Messages sent between an iPhone running iOS 26.5 and an Android user on the latest version of Google Messages can now be end-to-end encrypted using the RCS Universal Profile standard developed by the GSMA. When a conversation is encrypted, the iPhone Messages app will show a lock icon alongside the RCS indicator, so you will know at a glance whether your messages are protected.

iOS 26.5 is out and it finally lets iPhone and Android users message each other securely | News by Thaiger
Photo taken from Apple’s website

Encryption is on by default and will be automatically enabled for both new and existing RCS conversations as the rollout progresses.

The catch is that it’s still in beta, and not everyone gets it at once

This feature is launching in beta, and there is an important caveat: it requires your carrier to support it. Apple’s release notes state it will “roll out over time,” which means even if you update to iOS 26.5 today, you may not see the lock icon appear in your Android chats straight away. Whether and when it appears depends on your carrier’s participation.

Apple and Google have been working on this together since at least February 2026, making it a cross-industry effort rather than something either company has done unilaterally. If your carrier is not yet on the supported list, check Apple’s support page for the latest carrier compatibility information.

Which iPhones can get iOS 26.5?

iOS 26.5 is out and it finally lets iPhone and Android users message each other securely | News by Thaiger
Photo taken from the Laptop Mag website

The update is available for all iPhones from the iPhone 11 onwards, covering everything released from 2019 to the current lineup, including the iPhone 17 series, iPhone Air, iPhone 17e, and the second- and third-generation iPhone SE models.

Related Articles

To update, go to Settings> General> Software Update. If iOS 26.5 is available for your device, it will appear there.

This has been a long time coming. Cross-platform messaging between iPhone and Android has been the one major gap in mobile privacy for years, and encrypted RCS closes it in a meaningful way. It is not a perfect rollout; the beta status and carrier dependency mean the experience will be uneven for a while, but the foundation is now in place.

If you and your friends or colleagues split between iPhone and Android, this update is worth installing.

Sources:

9to5Google — Encrypted RCS Android iPhone

Forbes — Apple releases iOS 26.5

Apple Newsroom — End-to-end encrypted RCS messaging begins rolling out

Latest Thailand News
Krabi official registers marriage for drug suspect before arrest | Thaiger Crime News

Krabi official registers marriage for drug suspect before arrest

16 minutes ago
3 Chinese men held for turning Pattaya house into Pod K production | Thaiger Thailand News

3 Chinese men held for turning Pattaya house into Pod K production

17 minutes ago
iOS 26.5 is out and it finally lets iPhone and Android users message each other securely | Thaiger Technology News

iOS 26.5 is out and it finally lets iPhone and Android users message each other securely

48 minutes ago
Indian tourists accused of ganging up on Thai man in Phuket | Thaiger Thailand News

Indian tourists accused of ganging up on Thai man in Phuket

1 hour ago
Foreign man remains at large after injuring Phuket teenager in hit-and-run | Thaiger Phuket News

Foreign man remains at large after injuring Phuket teenager in hit-and-run

1 hour ago
Bolt driver accused of conning Chinese tourist with 1,000 baht ‘fine’ | Thaiger Thailand News

Bolt driver accused of conning Chinese tourist with 1,000 baht ‘fine’

2 hours ago
Chinese weapon suspects suffers seizure after 4-day hunger strike in Pattaya prison | Thaiger Pattaya News

Chinese weapon suspects suffers seizure after 4-day hunger strike in Pattaya prison

2 hours ago
Foreign rider damages rental motorcycle in Phuket during off-road riding | Thaiger Phuket News

Foreign rider damages rental motorcycle in Phuket during off-road riding

18 hours ago
Chinese man&#8217;s military-grade weapons linked to Thai police and military officers | Thaiger Crime News

Chinese man’s military-grade weapons linked to Thai police and military officers

19 hours ago
Thailand is the 10th most searched relocation destination for Americans moving away | Thaiger Thailand Travel

Thailand is the 10th most searched relocation destination for Americans moving away

20 hours ago
6 Vietnamese and Uzbek women arrested in Bangkok prostitution crackdown | Thaiger Bangkok News

6 Vietnamese and Uzbek women arrested in Bangkok prostitution crackdown

20 hours ago
Bangkok transwoman reportedly forced to shave hairs for insulting Quran | Thaiger Bangkok News

Bangkok transwoman reportedly forced to shave hairs for insulting Quran

21 hours ago
5 Russian nationals held after viral altercation in Phuket night market | Thaiger Phuket News

5 Russian nationals held after viral altercation in Phuket night market

23 hours ago
Chinese tourists filmed with protected parrotfish and starfish in Phuket | Thaiger Phuket News

Chinese tourists filmed with protected parrotfish and starfish in Phuket

1 day ago
4 Indian tourists fall unconscious before 1 dies in Phuket hospital | Thaiger Phuket News

4 Indian tourists fall unconscious before 1 dies in Phuket hospital

1 day ago
Thaksin returns home from prison with EM bracelet after parole release | Thaiger Politics News

Thaksin returns home from prison with EM bracelet after parole release

1 day ago
Bangkok MP questions AOT fee hike despite billion-baht profits | Thaiger Aviation News

Bangkok MP questions AOT fee hike despite billion-baht profits

2 days ago
Police gun linked to Chinese suspect and C4 explosives traced | Thaiger Thailand News

Police gun linked to Chinese suspect and C4 explosives traced

2 days ago
AI camera catches Nigerian, Ivorian men overstaying in Phuket | Thaiger Phuket News

AI camera catches Nigerian, Ivorian men overstaying in Phuket

2 days ago
Singha heir rejects family name, alleges teenage sexual assault | Thaiger Thailand News

Singha heir rejects family name, alleges teenage sexual assault

2 days ago
Pattaya man lured, shot dead over suspected romantic dispute | Thaiger Pattaya News

Pattaya man lured, shot dead over suspected romantic dispute

2 days ago
Buriram frog hunter flees 10 armed Cambodian soldiers inside Thai territory | Thaiger Thailand News

Buriram frog hunter flees 10 armed Cambodian soldiers inside Thai territory

2 days ago
Bangkok road collapse linked to siphon pipe works | Thaiger Thailand News

Bangkok road collapse linked to siphon pipe works

2 days ago
McLaren 570S wedged under pickup truck in Sai Mai crash | Thaiger Thailand News

McLaren 570S wedged under pickup truck in Sai Mai crash

2 days ago
Koh Pha Ngan resort crackdown probes nominee ownership claims | Thaiger Thailand News

Koh Pha Ngan resort crackdown probes nominee ownership claims

2 days ago
Technology News
Tags
Photo of Alessio Francesco Fedeli Alessio Francesco FedeliPublished: May 12, 2026, 11:14 AM
197 2 minutes read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Alessio Francesco Fedeli

Alessio Francesco Fedeli

Graduating from Webster University with a degree of Management with an emphasis on International Business, Alessio is a Thai-Italian with a multicultural perspective regarding Thailand and abroad. On the same token, as a passionate person for sports and activities, Alessio also gives insight to various spots for a fun and healthy lifestyle.