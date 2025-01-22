Thai driver released on 600,000 baht bail after killing motorcyclist

Petch Petpailin
Thai driver released on 600,000 baht bail after killing motorcyclist
Photo via Matichon

The Bangkok South Criminal Court released a Thai sedan driver on bail set at 600,000 baht this afternoon after he intentionally hit and killed a motorcyclist on Sukhumvit Road in Bangkok.

The 30 year old suspect, Seree Srettheenamwong, was captured on a security camera deliberately crashing his white Toyota Altis sedan into a black electric motorcycle ridden by 49 year old Rittisak Prakuptanon on Sukhumvit Road yesterday.

The collision caused Rittisak’s body to hit a security camera pole on the footpath with significant force, resulting in his death at the scene. Seree fled the scene but was later apprehended in Soi Sukhumvit 4.

The fatal incident reportedly stemmed from a conflict earlier near the Asoke Intersection, where Seree’s car collided with Rittisak’s motorcycle. Seree allegedly refused to compensate Rittisak, leading to a high-speed chase and a heated argument, which culminated in the deliberate collision.

Seree was charged with intentional murder and reckless driving causing death. The charges carry a potential maximum penalty of death. He was transferred from Lumpini Police Station to Bangkok South Criminal Court for temporary detention.

Seree sedan driver killing motorcyclist released on bail
Photo via Matichon

According to police reports, Seree refused to provide further details about the incident and requested to address the matter in court. He also declined to speak to the media. Reports indicate that Seree was visibly emotional, crying while seated in the police car.

Initially, police insisted that bail would not be granted due to the severity of the case. However, this afternoon the court approved Seree’s temporary release on 600,000 baht bail. He is required to wear an electronic monitoring (EM) bracelet and is prohibited from leaving the country.

Thai motorcycle rider hit and killed by sedan driver on Sukhumvit Road Bangkok
Rittisak’s wife performs a ceremony at the scene of the accident. | Photo via Matichon

There is no confirmation as to whether Seree will attend Rittisak’s funeral. Rittisak’s wife has told the media that Seree has refused to contact her or discuss compensation for her family.

Seree is reported to be the son of Komsan Srettheenamwong, the owner of a fabric store in the Sukhumvit area. His father has also declined to speak to the media.

 

ORIGINAL STORY: Thai sedan driver arrested for intentionally hitting and killing motorcyclist

A Thai sedan car driver hit and killed an app-based motorcycle rider following a traffic dispute on Sukhumvit Road in Bangkok yesterday.

Officers from Lumpini Police Station were alerted to the fatal accident on Sukhumvit Road in the afternoon. They arrived at the scene accompanied by rescuers from the Por Teck Tung Foundation. They discovered the lifeless body of 48 year old app-based motorcycle rider Rittisak on the footpath between Sukhumvit Soi 8 and 10.

Rittisak was wearing a pink long-sleeved jacket from his company and jeans. His damaged black electric motorcycle was found nearby. A witness informed the police that Rittisak’s body struck a security camera pole after a white Honda Altis sedan hit his motorcycle.

The driver of the car, later identified as 30 year old Seree, fled the scene but was chased down by witnesses and stopped in Soi Sukhumvit 4. Seree was subsequently taken to Lumpini Police Station for questioning.

According to a report by Matichon, Seree admitted to crashing his car into Rittisak’s motorcycle near Asoke Intersection. He did not stop to check on the accident or offer compensation but drove away quickly. Rittisak, however, pursued him.

The two engaged in a high-speed chase until they reached the location of the fatal incident. Rittisak manoeuvred his motorcycle in front of Seree’s car, blocking his path, and demanded that Seree get out of the car to resolve the dispute. Seree claimed he refused to exit his vehicle and attempted to escape again.

Thai sedan driver arrested for intentionally hitting and killing motorcyclist

Intentional murder

Seree stated that Rittisak banged his fists on the car’s windscreen several times before returning to his motorcycle, seemingly assuming that Seree would flee. Seree claimed he then got out of his car and kicked Rittisak.

At that moment, Rittisak attempted to leave, but Seree followed him and deliberately crashed his car into Rittisak’s motorcycle, causing Rittisak’s body to strike the security camera pole with fatal force.

Thai man hits and kills motorcyclist in Bangkok
Photo via Matichon

Seree has been charged under Section 288 of the Criminal Law for intentional murder, which carries a penalty of death, life imprisonment, or imprisonment for 15 to 20 years.

He was also charged under Section 201 of the Criminal Law for reckless driving causing death, which carries a penalty of up to 10 years imprisonment, a fine of up to 200,000 baht, or both.

Rittisak’s wife, 39 year old Saijai, reportedly fainted upon arriving at the tragic accident scene. She revealed that she and Rittisak had been together for over 24 years and shared four children. Rittisak had been the sole breadwinner, working tirelessly to support the entire family. She said she and her children were devastated by the loss.

Thai man crashes and kills Thai motorcycle rider on Sukhumvit Road
The rider’s wife. | Photo via Channel 8

Saijai left a message for Seree.

“Why were you so cruel? Didn’t you think he had a family to take care of? This issue wasn’t serious enough to take someone’s life.”

She added that she would pursue the case to the fullest extent to seek justice for her husband and her family.

