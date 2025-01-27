Did Apple predict the current air pollution crisis?

Photo via Apple UK/Bangkok Post

Since the dawn of the new year, many provinces across Thailand have been grappling with a severe level of air pollution. As of January 24, Bangkok has been rated the fourth most polluted city in the world in terms of poor air quality by IQAir. The capital is often blanketed by a thick layer of smog, which has reminded some of a particular Apple advertisement.

Air pollution, also known as the PM2.5 crisis, normally resurfaces in the dry season between November and April, when stagnant air does little but trap pollutants. This year, however, has been particularly extreme, with PM2.5 concentrations reaching unforeseen levels of up to 87 µg/m³ in certain areas surrounding Bangkok, a far cry from the safe threshold of 37.5µg/m³.

Some online users in the r/Thailand Reddit community drew parallels to the controversial Apple advertisement released in July last year. Originally considered outdated and stereotypical, the advertisement depicted Thailand as if the Kingdom were stuck in the late 20th century. Now, users have pointed out the similarities elsewhere.

A Reddit user resurrected the controversial ad, they compared its yellow-tinted filter to the thick smog that is currently consuming Bangkok. The original poster pointed out “Turns out Apple was right all along.”

Some commenters on the post agreed with the sentiments regarding Bangkok’s poor air quality, placing the blame on pollution generated from heavily congested traffic areas throughout the capital. Others considered the effects of agricultural burning to worsen the problem, but predict a return to normal readings later in the year.

Titled The Underdogs: OOO (Out of Office), the advertisement was part of Apple’s Apple at Work series. In a nutshell, the 10-minute feature follows a group of characters who go on a business trip to Thailand to find a workaround for a demanding client.

It was the cliche and stereotypical images of Thailand shown in the ad which fuelled the controversy last year. The ad has since been deleted, with Apple Thailand offering an apology.

“We intended to show the culture and a good perspective of the country. We apologise that the commercial did not portray Thailand as properly as it is in the present.”