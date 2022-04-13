Songkran
Where to celebrate Songkran 2022 in Thailand
Despite the lack of official water fights this year, there are still plenty of ways to celebrate Songkran 2022 in Thailand. Events in Bangkok, Ayutthaya, Songkhla, Chiang Mai, Samut Prakan and other major cities have been organised by the Tourism Authority of Thailand, or the TAT, in line with Covid-19 prevention measures. So put the water gun down and take part in some cultural activities…
Songkran 2022 celebrations
Bangkok
- Ten temples in Bangkok are hosting “Amazing Songkran 2022 Celebrations” between April 9 – 17. Rituals honouring the Thai New Year’s origins and traditions will take place at Wat Arun, Wat Pho, Wat Rakang, Wat Suthat, Wat Kalayanamit, Wat Prayun, Wat Ratchanatdaram, Wat Mahathat, Wat Saket and Wat Ratchabophit.
- The “Iconic Songkran Festival 2022” is taking place from April 8 – 17 at IconSiam in Bangkok. The festivities will include Song Nam Phra and Rot Nam Dam which are rituals to pay respect to elders. Family-focused activities, kite displays, merit-making activities and a fair will also be highlights of the event.
- “Water Festival” by Thai Beverage Plc will be held at Wat Pho, Wat Arun, Wat Prayun, Wat Kalayanamit, Wat Rakang, Maharaj Pier, Lhong 1919, SooksSiam and Asiatique between April 13 – 15.
Chiang Mai
- “Water Festival” Thai Beverage Plc will be held from April 13 – 15 at Lanna Ancient House and Charoen Prathet Road.
- “Nam Thip Pi Mai Muang Chiang Mai” will be held at ten locations in Chiang Mai from April 12 – 16. The TAT first reintroduced this age-old ceremony of creating “holy water” from three sacred sources at Wat Buppharam, Doi Inthanon and the Ping River last year. This year, a total of 10,726 bottles of holy water will be distributed at Wat Phra That Doi Suthep, Wat Pha Lat, the Three Kings Monument, Wat Pan Sao, Wat Buppharam, Wat Lok Moli, Wat Tharathip Chai Pradit and Wat Pa Daet.
Ayutthaya
- The “Songkran Music Heritage Festival 2022” will take place from April 12 – 21 at Wat Phra Ram with the goal of raising local and international awareness of the historical significance of Ayutthaya.
Songkhla
- The “Songkran Music Heritage Festival 2022” will take place from April 12 – 21 in the old town with the goal of raising local and international awareness of the historical significance of Songkhla.
Samut Prakan
- The “Phra Pradaeng Songkran Festival 2022” will be held at the Phra Pradaeng City Hall in Samut Prakan from April 22-24. The festival will be different to the other events around the kingdom as local people will observe traditional Mon ceremonies. The festival will also feature a Miss Songkran parade.
Udon Thani
- “Water Festival” by Thai Beverage Plc will be held at Ban Chiang Archeaological Site from 13 – 14 April.
Khon Kaen
- “Water Festival” by Thai Beverage Plc will be held at Wat Chaisi from 13 – 14 April.
Lamphun
- “Water Festival” by Thai Beverage Plc will be held on Inthayongyog Road from 13 – 14 April.
All event goers will be required to either show proof of vaccinations or proof of a negative Covid-19 ATK test to gain entry into an event. The sale and consumption of alcohol will not be permitted at the events. Water splashing, powder smearing and foam parties in public places are prohibited this year. The TAT advises event goers to strictly adhere to Covid-19 preventative measures at all times.
SOURCE: Tourism Authority of Thailand
Where to celebrate Songkran 2022 in Thailand
