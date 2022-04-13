8 year old driving motorcycle dies in accident

An 8 year old boy was driving a motorcycle with a sidecar attached to it when he lost control and flipped over at around 10:30am this morning in Chanthaburi province in eastern Thailand. The vehicle fell back down on top of him and crushed him. He hit his head off the concrete road and sadly died from his injuries at the scene.

The young boy had driven the blue Honda wave and attached sidecar for a distance of around 100 metres from his home to a gas station in Kaeng Hang Maeo District. After filling up the motorcycle with petrol, he ascended a steep hill to go home but lost control of the vehicle which flipped over and fell back down on him. His body was found tangled in the sidecar.

The incident marks one of many road deaths so far this Songkran holiday. A total of 47 people died in road accidents yesterday on the second day of the “seven deadly days” of Songkran and a further 301 people were injured.

SOURCE: KhaoSod