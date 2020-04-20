Samut Prakarn shooting leads to one fatality | The Thaiger

Hot News
Samut Prakarn shooting leads to one fatality
Last night at around 6pm, an army private is alleged to have shot and killed his father in law, in Samut Prakarn province (South of Bangkok). After police officers from Bangmeuang Station were informed of the multiple gunshots at a house in Sub Yang Yein housing estate in Mueang district, they quickly set up a blockade surrounding the area.
The authorities tried to negotiate with the shooter who had reportedly holed himself in a car parked in front of the house.
After an hour of negotiations the suspected decided to surrender.
A preliminary investigation revealed that the suspect was an Army private of the Military Police Division aged 37 years old, named ‘Phubet’. At this stage police assumed that the motive for the crime was a personal conflict.
SOURCE: The NationKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Air Pollution
Air pollution in Bangkok falls to lowest level in 2020
Bangkok recorded the lowest air quality index in 2020 today, according to aqicn.org.
The website data show that Bangkok air quality index (AQI) had a PM2.5 level of only 53 micrograms per cubic metre (μg/m3) on average. The AQI is a standard that indicates the level of air pollution. 100 AQI is considered ‘moderate’. The suburbs with the lowest PM2.5 levels were Samut Prakan Province, just south of Bangkok.
- 0-50: good air quality
- 51-100: moderate quality
- 101-105: will affect sensitive groups
- 151-200: slightly harmful to health
- 201-300: highly harmful
- 301-500: extremely dangerous
Thailand’s “safe level” of PM2.5 is 50μg/m3, twice that set by the World Health Organisation.
Bangkok’s infamous air pollution has been a perennial issue for years, particularly between January and March. Throughout the year the harmful air quality has exceeded more than 100 AQI a total of 70 days. The Thai capital was ranked ‘third most polluted city in the world’ on January 9, according AirVisual.com.
Haze has been a common problem in North & Central Thailand for more than a decade, largely due to crop field burning before and after harvest. It mainly occurs from January to April, but peaks in March as extremely dry conditions increase the number and severity of forest fires.
SOURCE: Samui TimesKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Crime
Monk defrocked and arrested after allegedly shooting man in the testicles
A monk at Wat Mongkhol Nimit in Samut Prakan, just south of Bangkok, has been defrocked and arrested for shooting another man who was living at the same temple. Police arrested 46 year old Phra Apiram Ruengthip at his living quarters on Friday evening. The former monk claims he only shot in self-defense.
Police say they seized an unregistered handgun with two bullets from the monk. He had hidden the pistol in a black plastic bag containing empty plastic bottles. Police then took Ruengthip to meet the abbot so he could be defrocked before being taken to the police station. Under Thai law, a Buddhist monk can be questioned but not jailed until he is first defrocked.
The arrest follows the attack on a man, identified as 42 year old Samret Kasemrat, who lived in the temple. According to police Samret was shot in the right testicle and was rushed to hospital.
Ruengthip told police he had been in the monkhood for 4 or 5 years. In recent months, belongings at the temple have often been stolen, so he bought a pistol and patrolled around the temple at night. He claims that on the night, while patrolling behind the temple, he saw Samret walking around the area. Samret allegedly scolded him rudely and began walking toward him. He says the man was carrying something in one of his hands.
The former monk said he told Samret to stop, but he ignored him. This prompted him to fire a warning shot. However, Samret continued approaching him, forcing him to fire shots in self-defense, claiming he did not know where the bullet hit. After the shooting, he returned to his room.
Police are pressing charges of attempted murder and illegal possession of a firearm. He is being held at the police station pending further legal action. According to the Bangkok Post, crimes involving guns have become a growing problem in Thailand.
It’s estimated the number of unregistered guns in the kingdom at around 4 million, with another 6 million registered legally.
SOURCE: Chiang Rai TimesKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Coronavirus Bangkok
Bangkok temple ordered to stop handouts due to huge queues
Local authorities in Bangkok have ordered local temple Wat Don Mueang to temporarily stop giving away food and water, as queues have grown to over a thousand and pictures have gone viral on social media, raising concerns over social distancing, according to the Bangkok Post and Bangkok radio station Jor Sor 100.
Photos of people gathered along Song Prapha Road for up to a kilometre went viral showing what appeared to be well over a thousand people in line for food and water being offered by the temple. The order comes as Thailand’s Supreme Patriarch asks temples across the nation to help those in need during the pandemic, which has led to hundreds, or in some cases thousands, lining up at temples for free food and water.
Millions of Thais are out of work due to closures and restrictions under the national state of emergency declared due to the Covid-19 outbreak, with hundreds of thousands of “non-essential” businesses across the country closed as part of the plan to reduce the spread of the virus. The government has said they are meeting and discussing loosening restrictions later this month, and that they understand the peoples’ plight, but they must be cautious in any reopening of the economy to avoid a second wave.
Responding to massive online criticism for stopping the donations, an official in Don Mueang told reporters the closure was temporary while officials worked with the temple on proper social distancing procedures, and was not meant to stop people receiving food from charity organisations.
In Pattaya lines are reaching similar levels leading to growing calls to reopen the economy and local businesses, even on a gradual basis and with proper social distancing measures.
SOURCE: Bangkok PostKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Stranded Russian couple have been living in a Krabi cave
Chiang Mai still struggling for some fresh air
Pattaya’s biggest Songkran party makes way for empty streets
Leatherback turtles return to Phuket and Phang Nga coastlines
HM the King approves 1.9 trillion baht stimulus for Thailand
It’s official: Phuket reopens after April 30
Samut Prakarn shooting leads to one fatality
Sweden’s massive public health gamble is failing
Back to business – time for Thailand’s tourist industry to get ready
Air pollution in Bangkok falls to lowest level in 2020
4 pro golfers, 131 students allowed to return to Thailand
“Thailand’s Covid-19 death rate is a quarter of the world average, recovery rate is high”
Thailand’s new Covid-19 infections drop to 32 today, 0 deaths reported
15 curfew breakers arrested in Chon Buri for drinking, gambling and playing snooker – VIDEO
Monk defrocked and arrested after allegedly shooting man in the testicles
UPDATE: Thai Returnee from Indonesia commits suicide on last day of quarantine
Thai Covid 19 “Super Spreader” song goes… VIRAL
Computer says no. Finance ministry refuses two-thirds of stimulus applicants.
Up to 10 million Thais out of work in next three months – CCSA
New Phuket governor announced, old Governor shunted off to Petchaburi
300 more “little ghosts” returning from South Korea
Singapore hit by a second wave of coronavirus cases
A golden moment for Thailand’s gold sellers
The road back to ‘normal’ – when can we get back to work?
South Asia risks becoming the next epicentre for Covid-19 pandemic
Drunken man incinerates ATM after running out of alcohol
Up to 100,000 Thais at risk from alcohol-related ‘withdrawals’ during national ban
Bodies of two teen girls found in Kwae Noy river, Kanchanaburi
AoT, already struggling, deny investing in faltering Thai Airways
Thailand’s flight arrival ban extended to April 30
ผู้ติดเชื้อ COVID 19 จะแสดงอาการอย่างไรในแต่ละวัน
Covid-19 กำลังทดสอบประเทศของเราและสังคมของเรา ชีวิตสุขภาพและงานถูกคุกคาม
ส้มตำปลาร้า อีสานอินดี้
Thailand News Today – March 6, 2020
คนถนัดซ้ายและขวา ต่างกันยังไง
เกมหนอน slither io เล่นกับเพื่อน
รีวิวมาม่าที่แพงที่สุดใน 7-11
Thailand News Today, February 28, 2020. Daily TV news update.
หัดตีกอล์ฟครั้งแรกในชีวิต คิดว่าตีโดนมั้ย
สื่อนอกตีข่าว ช่อ อภิปรายรัฐบาลพลเอกประยุทธ์ เอี่ยวคดี #1MDB
เกมแรกก็เอาเลย ! คลิป: มุ้ย ธีรศิลป์ ซัดให้ ชิมิสุ เอส-พัลส์ ออกนำ เอฟซี โตเกียว 1-0
Samsung S10 lite สเปคแรง เล่นเกมส์ดี จริงมั้ย??
แปลภาษา ด้วยฟีเจอร์กล้องใน Google Translate
7 สัญญาณ บ่งบอกว่า เขาชอบคุณ
10 อันดับ พิธีกรรมสุดแปลกจากทั่วโลก
Trending
- Environment3 days ago
UPDATE: Phuket Zoo animals left abandoned and starving – VIDEO
- Politics4 days ago
Taiwan considers rebranding its flag carrier, China Airlines
- Bangkok4 days ago
Ex-military doctors recalled by the Royal Thai Air Force
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)4 days ago
Loophole closed – more unemployed to receive payments from Thai government
- Coronavirus Phuket3 days ago
Phuket reports 1 new Covid-19 case (Friday)
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)4 days ago
Thai-Malaysian border set to open this weekend
- ASEAN3 days ago
Extreme weather threatens already virus-stricken Asian and Pacific countries
- Coronavirus Cases3 days ago
28 new Covid-19 cases (Friday), one more death, as recovery rate reaches 62%