image
image
Connect with us

Coronavirus (Covid-19)

Sweden’s massive public health gamble is failing

The Thaiger

Published 

5 hours ago

 on 

Sweden’s massive public health gamble is failing | The Thaiger
    • follow us in feedly

Whilst much of Europe, and the world, is currently in varying states of lockdown, one Scandanavian country has gone it alone with its own take on handling the Coronavirus pandemic. Sweden has no mandatory quarantines and relatively few limitations on moving around. Some schools remain open. Cafes, restaurants and shops, for the most part, remain open and stocked. Same with gyms and cinemas.

But the country is still making sure it is prepared to cope with its Covid-19 patients. Provisional intensive care units and temporary morgues have been set up in the Swedish capital to cope with emergency situations.

The Swedish PM Stefan Löfven is urging Swedes to apply “common sense.”

“Us adults need to be exactly that: adults. Not spread panic or rumours. No one is alone in this crisis, but each person carries a heavy responsibility.”

The Swedish example shows an alternative approach to measurement. Paul Franks and Peter Nilsson, both epidemiologists from Lund University, suggest that the government is taking a gamble on simulations made by the public health authorities.

“From these simulations, it is clear that the Swedish government anticipates far few hospitalisations per 100,000 of the population than predicted in other countries, including Norway, Denmark and the UK.”

The call for a community to simply take care and be careful with contacts with other people is a far cry from the draconian and authoritarian approach elsewhere in Europe and the UK where people have been ordered to stay at home unless they simply must go out for food shopping or some other urgent matter. Otherwise, STAY HOME.

Sounds tempting – keep your economy going whilst limiting the spread of the disease. Sweden has been the darling of the calls in the west to re-open economies and get back to work. At best, it’s been a risky policy, in contrast to the recommendations of the World Health Organisation and other science published on the spread of Covid-19. But has the bold health gamble worked?

No.

There is already enough data to suggest that a widespread laissez-faire is just a dangerous gamble with human life. Sweden is experiencing a higher death toll than its neighbouring countries. While the Scandinavian countries reported their first fatalities at roughly the same time, at the start of April Sweden had 239 fatalities, now they have 1,540, a 6-fold increase in just under 3 weeks. Meanwhile Denmark has had a 3-fold increase in deaths during they time and Norway 2-fold. In pure per capita terms, the three countries have around the same rate of total infections but Sweden’s mortality rate is much higher, and higher again compared to neighbouring Finland.

And whilst the curve of new infections is starting to flatten in Norway, Finland and Denmark, Sweden’s new infection rate is still rising at a faster rate than its neighbours.

There are now alarming reports, including in the Washington Post, that the virus has spread to one-third of nursing homes in the capital Stockholm, resulting in rising fatalities. There is also little indication that the Swedish economy has weathered the coronavirus economic storm any better than comparable countries.

The drop in the Swedish stock market and the rise in unemployment are approximately in line with other advanced economies. According to their own estimates, Sweden’s economists predict that their GDP is expected to contract by 3.4% in 2020, certainly better than the 5.5% average decline projected for the euro zone (dragged down by Italy and Spain), but a lot worse than the 2.9% decline projected for the US economy.

The laissez-faire policies don’t appear to have saved any lives at this stage, indeed statistically, have provided a worse outcome than their neighbours with much tighter controls. It has also shown that there is no country that can economically isolate themselves in a world economy connected with supply chains and a collective plunge in global confidence and demand.

Over recent months, Sweden has experienced a bizarre nationalistic campaign, supported by the authorities, called “public health nationalism” (folkhälsonationalism). Propagated in social media, it celebrates Sweden as an island of “common sense in a sea of panic” and “a resistance to science”.

This wave of cultural exceptionalism has apparently made Sweden well-equipped to manage the pandemic. So far the indications are that Sweden has done no better, in fact is now doing worse, than many of the countries it can be compared with.

Time may show that Sweden, in the midst of a global pandemic, has exhibited the poorest of timings to experiment with ‘folkhälsonationalism’.

Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
News Categories:
Related Topics:



Find more SE Asian News courtesy of The Thaiger.

Broke? Find employment in Southeast Asia with JobCute Thailand. Rich? Invest in real estate across Asia with FazWaz Property Group. Even book medical procedures worldwide with MyMediTravel, all powered by DB Ventures.

The Thaiger

If you have story ideas, a restaurant to review, an event to cover or an issue to discuss, contact The Thaiger editorial staff.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Coronavirus Thailand

Stranded Russian couple have been living in a Krabi cave

The Thaiger

Published

1 hour ago

on

April 20, 2020

By

Stranded Russian couple have been living in a Krabi cave | The Thaiger
PHOTO: sanook.com

A Russian couple say they’ve been stuck in a cave waiting out the Covid-19 crisis in Thailand, after which they hope to return to their country.

They’ve been holed up in a tent inside the entrance to the cave in Tonsai Bay, Krabi. Officials heard from locals about the 2 Russians, both around 30 years old, who had sought refuge in the local cave. The married couple were invited to the Ao Nang Tourist Police Station to investigate their circumstances.

The tourists told police that they came to visit Railay Beach as part of their holiday in Thailand. It was now over 2 months since their arrival. Last month the couple visited the police station to file a report after their drone and camera had been stolen. Police were unable to track down their belongings so the Russian couple say they had no choice but to let the issue go.

At the start of April new safety measures shut down the hotels in and around Krabi. They told police they had nowhere to go and because they didn’t know anyone in the area, so they had to find their own means of survival until the situation improved.

The pair found the cave located at Tonsai Bay, they set up a tent inside and say they have lived there ever since.

Officials escorted the couple to a private hospital in Ao Nang for a health check. Both were declared healthy with no fever or symptoms of Covid-19. When police asked what they were going to do next, the couple said that they can’t travel back to Russia until the local outbreak situation improves.

Officials then delivered the couple to one of the 4 hotels in Krabi that are allowed to remain open to support foreigners who are stranded in the region. The Russian Embassy in Thailand was also notified of the couple for further assistance and to keep them up to date with changes in the situation.

STORY: Sanook.com

Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Continue Reading

Coronavirus (Covid-19)

Pattaya’s biggest Songkran party makes way for empty streets

Anukul

Published

2 hours ago

on

April 20, 2020

By

Pattaya’s biggest Songkran party makes way for empty streets | The Thaiger
FILE PHOTO: property-asia.com

This week in Pattaya, in any other year, there is a traditional celebration known as Wan Lai (the celebration after Songkran) – a week long wet-fest where Thai citizens and tourists come to Pattaya to enjoy post-Songkran on steroids.

In regular years the Pattaya festival draws hundreds of thousands of people from the world a truly unique festival/party, featuring dozens of concerts, events, water throwing, special vendors, shows, drinking (lots of drinking). There are also family gatherings and an overall feeling of positivity and energy for those who participate.

Pattaya's biggest Songkran party makes way for empty streets | News by The Thaiger

The provincial local source The Pattaya News reports… “It’s so big that it is impossible to travel in the city and taxis stop running as the streets fill with revelers celebrating in the back of pickup trucks and vehicles for miles. Even most of those who dislike the Songkran festival (and there are plenty, including those who leave the country for it) generally agree the final day is one wild party and can be a lot of fun.”

“Songkran Day in Pattaya is, even more than New Year’s Eve in December, the biggest party of the year.”

However due to the Covid-19 situation in Thailand, mass gatherings are now banned, and the laws in the Emergency Decree have cancelled events like Songkran and Wan Lai. Alcohol sales are also banned and beaches are closed along with every possible place people could have gathered or socialised.

Pattaya's biggest Songkran party makes way for empty streets | News by The Thaiger

The Thai Government has stated that they still plan to have a Songkran celebration later in the year and promised the Thai people they would still get their annual new year festival, although it will likely be dramatically different and would also depend on the improvement of the situation.

It is unlikely, even if there is a postponed Songkran in the late summer, that the usual millions of tourists will be able to come and enjoy it anyway.

SOURCE: The Pattaya News

Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Continue Reading

Coronavirus (Covid-19)

HM the King approves 1.9 trillion baht stimulus for Thailand

Anukul

Published

3 hours ago

on

April 20, 2020

By

HM the King approves 1.9 trillion baht stimulus for Thailand | The Thaiger
FILE PHOTO: thepattayanews.com

A royal endorsement was published in Thailand’s Royal Gazette yesterday saying, “his Majesty the King has approved new stimulus measures and laws to enforce spending worth 1.9 trillion baht, to lessen the impact of the coronavirus (Covid-19) on the economy”.

This will take effect immediately according to the Royal Gazette. Read more about the 1.9 trillion baht stems package HERE.

The measures, were approved by cabinet during their weekly Tuesdaymeeting last week, allowing the government to borrow 1 trillion baht to be used for public health spending and job creation. The Bank of Thailand will also be allowed to lend 500 billion baht to smaller businesses owners and to set up a 400 billion baht fund to support Thai companies.

Thailand has been predicted to lose at least 1.3 trillion baht, (most of it in the tourism sector) and up to 10 million jobs.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Continue Reading

Thailand Covid-19 Stats

  • Total Cases: 2792
  • Active Cases: 746
  • Recovered: 1999
  • Deaths: 47
  • Last Updated: 20-04-2020 at 14:15
ผู้ติดเชื้อ COVID 19 จะแสดงอาการอย่างไรในแต่ละวัน | The Thaiger
สื่อไทย4 weeks ago

ผู้ติดเชื้อ COVID 19 จะแสดงอาการอย่างไรในแต่ละวัน

Covid-19 กำลังทดสอบประเทศของเราและสังคมของเรา ชีวิตสุขภาพและงานถูกคุกคาม | The Thaiger
สื่อไทย4 weeks ago

Covid-19 กำลังทดสอบประเทศของเราและสังคมของเรา ชีวิตสุขภาพและงานถูกคุกคาม

ส้มตำปลาร้า อีสานอินดี้ | The Thaiger
สื่อไทย1 month ago

ส้มตำปลาร้า อีสานอินดี้

Thailand News Today – March 6, 2020 | The Thaiger
Thailand1 month ago

Thailand News Today – March 6, 2020

คนถนัดซ้ายและขวา ต่างกันยังไง | The Thaiger
สื่อไทย2 months ago

คนถนัดซ้ายและขวา ต่างกันยังไง

เกมหนอน slither io เล่นกับเพื่อน | The Thaiger
สื่อไทย2 months ago

เกมหนอน slither io เล่นกับเพื่อน

รีวิวมาม่าที่แพงที่สุดใน 7-11 | The Thaiger
สื่อไทย2 months ago

รีวิวมาม่าที่แพงที่สุดใน 7-11

Thailand News Today, February 28, 2020. Daily TV news update. | The Thaiger
Thailand2 months ago

Thailand News Today, February 28, 2020. Daily TV news update.

หัดตีกอล์ฟครั้งแรกในชีวิต คิดว่าตีโดนมั้ย | The Thaiger
สื่อไทย2 months ago

หัดตีกอล์ฟครั้งแรกในชีวิต คิดว่าตีโดนมั้ย

สื่อนอกตีข่าว ช่อ อภิปรายรัฐบาลพลเอกประยุทธ์ เอี่ยวคดี #1MDB | The Thaiger
ข่าวการเมือง2 months ago

สื่อนอกตีข่าว ช่อ อภิปรายรัฐบาลพลเอกประยุทธ์ เอี่ยวคดี #1MDB

เกมแรกก็เอาเลย ! คลิป: มุ้ย ธีรศิลป์ ซัดให้ ชิมิสุ เอส-พัลส์ ออกนำ เอฟซี โตเกียว 1-0 | The Thaiger
เจลีก2 months ago

เกมแรกก็เอาเลย ! คลิป: มุ้ย ธีรศิลป์ ซัดให้ ชิมิสุ เอส-พัลส์ ออกนำ เอฟซี โตเกียว 1-0

Samsung S10 lite สเปคแรง เล่นเกมส์ดี จริงมั้ย?? | The Thaiger
สื่อไทย2 months ago

Samsung S10 lite สเปคแรง เล่นเกมส์ดี จริงมั้ย??

แปลภาษา ด้วยฟีเจอร์กล้องใน Google Translate | The Thaiger
สื่อไทย2 months ago

แปลภาษา ด้วยฟีเจอร์กล้องใน Google Translate

7 สัญญาณ บ่งบอกว่า เขาชอบคุณ | The Thaiger
คลิป2 months ago

7 สัญญาณ บ่งบอกว่า เขาชอบคุณ

10 อันดับ พิธีกรรมสุดแปลกจากทั่วโลก | The Thaiger
สื่อไทย2 months ago

10 อันดับ พิธีกรรมสุดแปลกจากทั่วโลก

Trending