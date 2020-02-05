Head-on collision kills Austrian couple in Krabi | The Thaiger

Krabi
Head-on collision kills Austrian couple in Krabi
Two Austrian* tourists were killed in a collision with a truck in Thailand’s southern Krabi province on Monday. The pair were riding motorbikes registered in Krabi and veered into the wrong lane while navigating a turn on the road to Krabi Hot Springs when they collided head-on with an oncoming Mitsubishi pickup truck at approximately 4pm.
Police and rescue workers arrived at the scene at around 4:30pm to find a brown Mitsubishi pickup truck in the left lane with significant damage to its front. The motorbikes had also sustained serious damage. Both riders of the motorbikes were confirmed dead at the scene. Krabi police identified the two as 54 year old Michael Benk De and 53 year old Hei Delin De.
The 29 year old driver of the truck was at the scene and suffered no injuries. He told police he was returning to the resort where he works when the two motorbikes rounded the corner, veered into his lane and hit him head on. A third tourist, a friend of the couple, who was riding close behind but was not involved in the collision, confirmed the driver’s statement.
The pickup truck driver was tested for alcohol at the scene and police confirmed the result was negative, adding that they are unsure what charges, if any, the driver will face, as further investigations need to be conducted.
*The tourists killed in the accident were confirmed by the Tourist Police to be from Austria, not Australia, as earlier reported in local media.
SOURCES: The Phuket News | The Chiang Rai TimesKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Coronavirus
No confirmed coronavirus cases in Phuket, six tourists under observation
A this stage, no one in Phuket has been confirmed as infected with the coronavirus. Director of Vachira Hospital’s Dr Chalermpong Sukontapol brought local media up to date in his media scrum at the hospital yesterday.
But he announced that 6 more tourists are currently under observation but are, as yet, unconfirmed to be carrying the novel coronavirus. One of latest 6 cases was held for precautionary observation when boarding a flight departing Phuket last Thursday.
“They are only suspected of being infected, and are under observation only.”
29 people have been suspected of carrying the virus since the island’s health officials started scanning airport arrivals for body temperatures when they walked off the plane on January 5. The screenings have included all flights out of mainland China, not including Hong Kong and Macau.
19 have been already discharged from hospitals…. the remaining 10 are in hospital care.”
Eight patients are at Vachira Hospital, one at Patong Hospital and one at Thalang Hospital.
Officials have also confirmed that they are screening all passengers departing the island. On Thursday this week airport officials scanned 20,048 tourists flying out on 107 international flights, as well as 10,113 people taking 62 domestic flights.
One of the new six being held for observation was identified while boarding a flight departing Phuket on Thursday, Phuket Vice Governor Supoj Rotreuang Na Nongkhai confirmed at the meeting.
Phuket’s Vice Governor has also confirmed that the Phuket Provincial Health Office is screening tourists coming ashore at Patong Beach from international cruises.
“So far no cruise liner tourist arrivals are suspected to be infected.”
Meanwhile, the Krabi Provincial Public Health Office says they are monitoring more than 100 patients suspected of carrying the coronavirus. Five of them are currently awaiting additional blood tests, according to The Nation.
SOURCE: The Phuket News | The NationKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Koh Samui
Top 10 islands to visit in Thailand (2020)
Thailand is famous for its outstanding island experiences and there are many to choose from. From sweeping stretches of clear golden sands to islands where you can dive, snorkel and stay, Thailand’s islands and beaches are as diverse as they are plentiful. Let’s count them down…
10. Koh Tao & Koh Nang Yuan
Koh Tao is an island that is well-known for being a great diving destination. It is also known as Turtle Island by the locals and boasts of various small and beautiful beaches that serve as the perfect holiday destinations. Diving is a pleasurable sport to be carried out on Koh Tao as it can be carried out more leisurely in a less crowded environment due to the availability of various diving spots around the island. As diving and snorkelling are the main activities to be experienced here on Koh Tao, one should be aware of the best period to travel to the island with the best conditions.
The best time to visit is during the dry season, between March and September, where the water is said to be calm, and high visibility for more fabulous diving and snorkeling experience. It is highly recommended for tourists to visit Koh Tao in October as the sea is the calmest, and water is the clearest. There are various locations that are worth visiting within reach from Koh Tao, with Koh Nang Yuan being one of those destinations. This island is unique in that three different islands are joined by white sand, making a unique experience to travel between islands or island hopping.
9. Koh Pha Ngan
Koh Phangan is a unique destination that one should not miss, as seen in its unique blend of both natural beauty and exciting activities. The unspoiled beaches on Koh Phangan cater to the needs of tourists who wish to relax and escape from their busy lifestyle, while those seeking an exciting and unique experience should not give the Full Moon beach parties a miss. The Full Moon beach parties are according to the lunar calendar, where many party-goers gather and have a fun and exciting time. Altogether, one can experience a hippy vibe when traveling to Koh Phangan, and it is truly an experience that one can only find on this island.
Known as one of the destinations that aim to cater to the needs of all tourists alike, one can expect relaxing activities such as yoga and wellness retreats and not surprisingly, parties, which are what one would not expect from its many natural beauty. Tourists are often left amazed by the gorgeous sceneries that one can experience on the beautiful beaches on Koh Phangan, such as Haad Salad, Thong Nai Pan, Malibu, and Bottle Beach. The best time to visit Koh Phangan is during the dry weather, which falls between March and September, where one can simply relax while sunbathing under the sun on beaches and around the island.
8. Koh Samui
Koh Samui is yet another wonder that most tourists would love to explore when choosing a destination for a holiday as known by its unique blend of beautiful nature and modernity. This tropical island boasts of a vast stretch of beautiful beaches often lined with tall coconut palms, which adds to the tropical vibe along with a massive land of rainforests. Koh Samui is a well-developed island with the tourism scene always on the bloom thanks to the adequate facilities available for the convenience of tourists such as an international airport, high-end resorts, and wellness retreats. Nevertheless, tourists can still experience the natural state of Koh Samui.
Perfect for those who wish to get closer to nature, one can find many choices of activities to be carried out on Koh Samui. The many viewpoints on the island promise great photographs, while those who are seeking for more adventurous activities can give hiking a try. There are also many hidden beaches and waterfalls that one can explore. Besides the fun and exciting night parties and events, Koh Samui is a favorite choice among honeymooners. Visitors often visit between March and October, where the seas are said to be calm, allowing many water activities. Diving is fun during this period, where you can even swim with the whale sharks.
7. Koh Lipe
Koh Lipe is a small island that does not disappoint despite being a tiny one. Do not be deceived by its size as this island provides the perfect destination for you to relax and put your hair down. The colorful coral reefs are one of the best, making the island to be one of the best diving destinations in the country. Koh Lipe has national parks and is under the protection of the marines. Therefore, tourists can experience the beauty of nature in an environment that is said to be raw and untouched. Although one can simply find pleasure by relaxing on the beach, many water activities will leave the more adventurous ones amazed where sports such as diving by beautiful coral reefs and magnificent marine creatures.
Tourists often visit Koh Lipe between November and April, but the peak season has to be in January, where many tourists come. Despite all that, Koh Lipe is still a favorite place for relaxation, as seen by its chill atmosphere. Those who are seeking more active pleasures can opt to visit the many neighboring islands around Koh Lipe, such as encountering the friendly yet cheeky monkeys on Monkey Island or rock climb on Koh Khai. Another beautiful destination that is within reach from Koh Lipe is Langkawi Island.
6. Koh Rok & Koh Haa
Koh Rok and Koh Haa are islands that offer the best experience when looking out for a holiday destination which is different yet does not disappoint. These small islands provide a lot of surprises despite the size, and they are untouched and undiscovered, appealing to those who wish for something different for a memorable holiday. The local government takes various initiatives in maintaining the underwater ecosystem here on Koh Rok and Koh Haa. Therefore, tourists can get the opportunity to encounter a variety of vibrant marine life and beautiful underwater topography with both soft and hard corals.
The best time to explore Koh Rok and Koh Haa is between November and April, where avid divers and snorkelers gather due to the best condition to explore the underwater world surrounding the islands. One such place for the best diving experience is on Koh Lanta. It is worth mentioning that the marine park is not open outside this period. Boasting as one of the most beautiful destinations in the country, one can experience gorgeous beaches and exciting water activities on Koh Rok and Koh Haa. Snorkeling on Koh Rok Noi to experience the majestic Koh Rok waterfall or diving while exploring the underwater caves and caverns are pleasurable activities to be carried out. Another place to snorkel with high visibility is Koh Haa Yai, where stunning pictures and the experience of swimming with marine creatures such as manta rays and whale sharks makes for a great underwater experience.
Check out the top 5 islands HEREKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Bangkok
Suspected British Coronavirus patient, confirmed NOT to have the virus – UPDATE
It’s now been confirmed that a British man, in critical condition in a Thai Hospital, has not contracted the Chinese Coronavirus. Ashley Shorley, who was holidaying on Koh Phi Phi at the time, became seriously ill with a “flu virus” on December 27. He was rushed by boat (reported as a sea plane in other media) to Phuket where his condition worsened. He is now reported to remain in critical condition in a Bangkok hospital.
However, doctors have now confirmed the 32 year old, from Lancashire in the north of England, does not have the Chinese virus. They have confirmed that the virus is “a severe strain of flu”.
It was initially reported that doctors feared he may have contracted the Chinese Coronavirus, which originated in Wuhan and has been contracted by more than 250 people, along with 4 deaths from the new strain of virus.
Ashely’s parents, Chris and Julie, were on holiday in Spain when they received the news about their son being taken ill. They are now in Phuket with their son. While Ashley has medical insurance, his friends and family set up a crowdfunding page to help support the mounting costs during his stay in Thailand.
The mysterious SARS-like virus has so far killed 4 and infected up to 250 confirmed (as of Tuesday afternoon) cases.
Thai Visa reports that Ashley in the intensive care unit at Bumrungrad Hospital in Bangkok.
SOURCE: Thai VisaKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Top 10 tips for riding a motorbike in Thailand (2020)
Top 10 Things NOT to do in Thailand – the basics (2020)
Thailand is making you fat
Top 10 ways to save our water
Thailand is the leading ASEAN nation in annual suicide rates
Forecasts for Bangkok property 2020
“Chinese pneumonia” detected at Chiang Mai airport
Crunching the numbers on Phuket’s hotels – 2020
Bangkok’s ranks world’s third worst air quality. Forecast to be bad for the rest of the week.
75 year old tourist ‘attacked’ by small unidentified shark in Phang Nga
Central Thailand farmers ignore orders to stop burning off their sugar cane
Chinese scientists identify the ‘Wuhan Virus’. Screening continues on Thai-bound flights.
Poor air quality in Bangkok and northern Thailand today
Top 10 predictions for Thailand 2020
US Treasury mulls putting Thailand on its ‘watchlist’ as a currency manipulator
Thailand Medical Tourism, 2020: Reviewed
Do Thai women prefer ‘farang’ or Thai men? And why?
73 year old Swede found dead in Chiang Mai condotel
Head-on collision kills Austrian couple in Krabi
Coronavirus UPDATE – 492 people now dead, spread to 25 countries
Krabi health officials dismiss reports of 100 suspected virus patients
Army officer wounded in Chiang Mai firefight with drug runners
Alarms raised after Hunan bird flu outbreak
20 kilogram python caught after dog gives warning in Sri Racha
The knock-on effect. Coronavirus hits Phuket hotels.
Bangkok halts construction of electric rail and highrises for 3 days
PM calls fake virus news “biggest threat”
3500 passengers and crew quarantined on cruise ship in Japan
10 ways to optimise your property for sale
Thai Lion Air offers Thais stuck in China free “Fly them back home” flights
Do Thai women prefer ‘farang’ or Thai men? And why?
หนุ่มฝรั่งกับหนุ่มไทย สาวไทยชอบแบบไหนมากกว่า
ขออีก 10 นัดพังสถิติ ! ไฮไลท์ วูล์ฟ 1-2 ลิเวอร์พูล, ฟิโน่กดชัย-มาเน่เจ็บหนัก
เมย์ผ่านสบาย-ชายไทยตัดกันเอง ! 23 ม.ค. ผลแบดมินตัน รอบสอง (R16) – Thailand Masters 2020 มีคลิป
ถ่ายทอดสด แบดมินตัน: วิว กุลวุฒิ VS SOONG Joo Ven – 23 ม.ค. รอบสอง (R16) Thailand Masters 2020
ชมวินาทีพบทอง ซ่อนใต้หลังคาบ้านพ่อแม่ ผอ.กอล์ฟ โกหกทิ้งน้ำ
กุนยิงเซฟสามแต้ม ! ไฮไลท์ เชฟยู 0-1 แมนซิตี้, เชซุส บอกโทษอีกแล้ว
ไม่ถึง 15 นาทีมีสกอร์ ! คลิป: ฟาน ไดจค์ โขกเต็มหัวให้ ลิเวอร์พูล ออกนำ แมนยู 1-0
แฟนหงส์ยิ้มกริ่ม ! ไฮไลท์ แมนซิตี้ 2-2 คริสตัล พาเลซ, ซาฮา ตัวแสบยิงเจ๊า
เฮย์เด้น เป็นฮีโร่ซัดชัย ! ไฮไลท์ นิวคาสเซิล 1-0 เชลซี, สิงห์หงอย โดนทดเจ็บ
สบาย สบาย ! คลิปไฮไลท์: เมย์ รัชนก ชนะ Michelle LI 2-0 เกม Indonesia Masters 2020 (QF)
ทำไมผู้ชายถึงทิ้งคุณไป หรืออาจจเป็นเพราะ 5เหตุผลนี้
ไล่บัลเบร์เด้! ไฮไลท์ มาดริด 0-0 (4-1) แอตมาดริด – “ราชัน” สังหาร “หมี” ดวลเป้า
ฮาวทูแพ้ ! ไฮไลท์ สเปอร์ส 0-1 ลิเวอร์พูล, ฟิโน่ ซัดโทน-ทิ้งเลสเตอร์อีก 16 แต้ม
VAR คอนเฟิร์ม ! คลิป: หงส์แดง ได้ประตูออกนำ สเปอร์ส 1-0 จาก ฟิร์มิโน่
Trending
- Business3 days ago
Thai Airways considers leasing planes and outsourcing cabin staff
- Property1 day ago
10 ways to optimise your property for sale
- Coronavirus4 days ago
No confirmed coronavirus cases in Phuket, six tourists under observation
- Economy4 days ago
Baht loses nearly half its 2019 gains
- Economy3 days ago
Government to extend the “Chim Shop Chai” stimulus program this month
- Coronavirus4 days ago
Health officials now checking Chinese tourists in Phuket hotels
- Coronavirus4 days ago
Thailand’s King sends message of support to China
- Coronavirus4 days ago
Washington imposes travel ban, quarantines