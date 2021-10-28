Control measures set to reduce pollution in Bangkok from vehicle emissions

To tackle the seasonal haze in Bangkok, Thai officials are coming up with ways to reduce pollution from car and truck exhaust. Road checkpoints will be set up to look out for vehicles emitting clouds of black smoke and drivers of vehicles emitting exhaust that exceeds legal limits will face a 5,000 baht fine.

According to the National News Bureau of Thailand, the Pollution Control Department plans to set “stringent pollution control measures” in seeking to halve airborne particles caused by vehicle emissions in the capital.

Among the measures, “special check-up packages” will be provided for vehicles that have been in use for more than 7 years. The bureau advises that the PCD is working with automobile manufacturers and dealers to offer the packages at a special price, to be provided at the service centres of 11 vehicle brands.

In addition to this, the PCD will next month begin working in collaboration with the Royal Thai Police and the Department of Land Transport, setting up road checkpoints to inspect vehicle exhausts. Vehicles emitting black smoke exceeding the legal limits will not only face a 5,000 baht fine, but will also be required to stay out of service until fixed, with maintenance and inspections subsequently needing to be undertaken before they can be authorised for use again.

The PCD has also asked PTT Oil and Retail Business and Bangchak to respectively start retailing low-sulphur Euro 5-equivalent diesel during the haze period in seeking to reduce PM2.5 pollution, with the diesel expected to be available in Bangkok and neighbouring provinces from December through to February.

SOURCE: National News Bureau of Thailand