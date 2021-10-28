Entry requirements for international arrivals starting November 1

The Thailand Pass is set to launch in 5 days, aiming to ease the process to get approval to enter Thailand. The entry requirements for international travellers still require some hoops, but the government hopes this streamlining will help welcome back much-needed tourism to the country.

The website for the Thailand Pass has been created at tp.consular.go.th but it is not active yet, displaying a message that registration begins at 9 am on November 1. All currently issued certificates of entry will be honoured and travellers can request refunds from their hotels for the cost of lifted requirements.

Thailand Pass will open for registration on 1 November 2021 at 09.00 hrs. We recommend you to register for Thailand’s new electronic entry document (Thailand Pass QR code) at least 7 days prior to your travel date. For travellers who have been granted COE (Certificate of Entry) and will arrive in Thailand from 1 November 2021 onwards, the COE remains valid for entering Thailand. Travellers can update the approved COE with the revised terms and condition of stay complying with new entry regulations by downloading the new COE at the registration website (coethailand.mfa.go.th) or the link from your COE approval notification email.

The Department of Consular Affairs and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs have prepared an infographic outlining the 5 steps of the entry requirements for Thailand starting November 1.

PREPARE: Required documents Passport Thai visa (if required) Vaccine certificate (for Test & Go or Sandbox Blue Zones scheme – unvaccinated travellers can quarantine 7 or 10 days for air travellers and 14 days for overland travellers.) Insurance with a minimum of US $50,000 coverage Paid SHA+ or AQ hotel reservation (including fee for RT-PCR test) REGISTER: Register at tp.consular.go.th at least 7 days before travel Fill in details and immigration forms Upload to the site Wait for pre-approval of your vaccine certificate Receive a Thailand Pass QR code TEST: Within 72 hours before departure, obtain a negative Covid-19 RT-PCR test ARRIVE: Travel to Thailand Officers will check your Thailand Pass QR code and negative RT-PCR test Pass through immigration and disease control checkpoints Take another RT-PCR Covid-19 test At the airport OR At your approved hotel OR At designated accommodations in the Test & Go or Sandbox Blue Zones schemes STAY: According to which entry program you do (see below) Test & Go – 1 night in AQ or SHA+ hotel while waiting for test results Blue Zone Sandbox – SHA+ hotel for 7 nights Happy Quarantine – AQ hotel for 10 nights (14 if you enter by land)

“TEST & GO”: COUNTRIES THAT CAN ENTER WITHOUT QUARANTINE

1. Australia

2. Austria

3. Bahrain

4. Belgium

5. Bhutan

6. Brunei Darussalam

7. Bulgaria

8. Cambodia

9. Canada

10. Chile

11. China

12. Cyprus

13. Czech Republic

14. Denmark

15. Estonia

16. Finland

17. France

18. Germany

19. Greece

20. Hungary

21. Iceland

22. Ireland

23. Israel 24. Italy

25. Japan

26. Latvia

27. Lithuania

28. Malaysia

29. Malta

30. the Netherlands

31. New Zealand

32. Norway

33. Poland

34. Portugal

35. Qatar

36. Saudi Arabia

37. Singapore

38. Slovenia

39. South Korea

40. Spain

41. Sweden

42. Switzerland

43. the United Arab Emirates

44. United Kingdom

45. United States

46. Hong Kong

Entry requirements:

Travellers to the reopening of Thailand must arrive by air and come from a list of “low-risk” countries approved by the Public Health Ministry Have proof of vaccination with 2 doses of a recognised Covid-19 vaccine Have a negative PCR test result taken within 72 hours of departure from your home country Have at least US$50,000 in Covid-19 insurance coverage (returning Thai citizens eligible for national health insurance are exempt) Have proof of a SHA+, Alternative Quarantine, Organisation Quarantine, or Alternative Hospital Quarantine booking Travellers must download the Mor Chana app and take a second PCR test on arrival or within 24 hours of arrival If the second test is negative, visitors can continue their journey without any further quarantine (travellers will be given an ATK to test after 7 days or upon any symptoms.

“LIVING IN THE BLUE ZONE”: SANDBOX FOR THOSE NOT FROM THE 46 APPROVED COUNTRIES

17 so-called “blue zone” provinces will be part of the reopening to vaccinated foreign arrivals during their first 7 days in Thailand. In addition to the same testing requirements as Test & Go travellers, they will also be subject to a further test on day 6 or 7 after their entry. This test will be carried out using an antigen test kit, making it cheaper than PCR testing. The Bangkok Post reports that from December, the “blue zones” will expand to 33 provinces and then 45 from January. To qualify as a blue zone, a province must have vaccinated at least 70% of its population.

Bangkok

Krabi

Phang Nga

Phuket

Buri Ram – Muang district ONLY

Chon Buri – ONLY: Bang Lamung, Pattaya, Si Racha, Koh Si Chang, and tambon Na Jomtien tambon Bang Sare in Sattahip district

Chiang Mai – ONLY: Doi Tao, Mae Rim, Mae Taeng, Muang

Loei – Chiang Khan district ONLY

Nong Khai – ONLY: Muang, Sangkhom, Sri Chiang Mai, and Tha Bo

Phetchaburi – Cha-am municipality ONLY

Prachuap Khiri Khan – ONLY: tambon Hua Hin and tambon Nong Kae

Ranong – Koh Phayam ONLY

Rayong – Koh Samet ONLY

Samut Prakan – Suvarnabhumi airport ONLY

Surat Thani – ONLY: Koh Samui, Koh Phangan, and Koh Tao

Trat – Koh Chang ONLY

Udon Thani – ONLY: Muang, Ban Dung, Kumphawapi, Na Yoong, Nong Han, and Prachak Silapakhom

“HAPPY QUARANTINE”: ENTRY FOR UNVACCINATED OR OUTSIDE THE BLUE ZONE

For those who are not fully vaccinated, or who do not want to Sandbox in one of the 17 provinces, the Alternative Quarantine System allows people to still travel to Thailand after the November 1 reopening. The ASQ plan follows the same testing and insurance requirements as Blue Zone entry.

7-day quarantine for fully vaccinated travellers with an approved vaccine.

for fully vaccinated travellers with an approved vaccine. 10-day quarantine for partially vaccinated or unvaccinated travellers arriving by air only.

for partially vaccinated or unvaccinated travellers arriving by air only. 14-day quarantine for travellers arriving by land who are partially vaccinated or unvaccinated.

SOURCE: Ministry of Foreign Affairs

