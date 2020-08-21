Connect with us

Politics

White ribbons, black magic mark Isaan’s biggest protests yet – VIDEO

Jack Burton

Published 

29 mins ago

 on 

White ribbons, black magic mark Isaan&#8217;s biggest protests yet &#8211; VIDEO | The Thaiger
PHOTO: Screenshot - Khaosod English
    • follow us in feedly

Thailand’s northeastern provinces, also known as Isaan, saw 2 large-scale student protests attended mainly by high school students yesterday, one of them involving “black magic.” The rallies which each drew about 1,000 people, were held in Korat city as well as at the Khon Kaen Democracy Monument.

Most of the Khon Kaen attendees wore white ribbons and called for PM Prayut Chan-o-cha to step down, except for protest leader Attapol Buapat, who wore Brahma robes and performed a cursing ceremony. Chanting a spell on Prayuth, Attapol used “holy water” made from Red Bull.

The group calling itself “Khon Kaen’s Had Enough” held the “Chase them Out” protest attended by about 1,000 people. Sri Chant Road was closed for the protest. Activist leader Siwakorn Namnuadsaid that it was the first large-scale protest in the city centre.

“If our demands are not met, we will increase the scale of our operations. Students are ready to call for change; we are waiting for working age people to join us.”

Siwakorn said the group supports pro-democracy demonstrators’ 3 demands, including call a new election, a rewrite of Thailand’s Constitution, and an end to state harassment of government critics, and are considering whether to endorse the 10 demands for reform of the Monarchy.

In Nakhon Ratchasima, at the “Korat Will Not Stand for This” protest at Thao Suranari Monument, students of various schools went onstage to speak against the government, wearing school uniforms and the white ribbons. Some students also rapped onstage, the same day 2 anti-government rappers were arrested and later released.

Metal barriers were set up to allow only a single exit and entrance for temperature screening purposes, and only those with masks were allowed to enter.

Activists also announced a “major rally” will take place at Thammasat University’s Tha Prachan campus on Sepember 19, though no details are yet available.

SOURCE: Khaosod English

Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
News Categories:
Related Topics:



Read more headlines, reports & breaking news in North East Thailand. Or catch up on your Thailand news.

Jack Burton

Jack Burton is an American writer, broadcaster, linguist and journalist who has lived in Asia since 1987. A native of the state of Georgia, he attended the The University of Georgia's Henry Grady School of Journalism, which hands out journalism's prestigious Peabody Awards. His works have appeared in The China Post, The South China Morning Post, The International Herald Tribune and many magazines throughout Asia and the world. He is fluent in Mandarin and has appeared on television and radio for decades in Taiwan, Mainland China, Hong Kong and Macau.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Crime

Man with ax ravages Thai neighborhood, shot dead by police

Caitlin Ashworth

Published

59 mins ago

on

August 21, 2020

By

Man with ax ravages Thai neighborhood, shot dead by police | The Thaiger
PHOTO: Khaosod

A man was shot dead by police after he allegedly ravaged a Northeast Thailand neighborhood, swinging an ax at locals and damaging things around him. Police say 40 year old Detsak Khonhan allegedly charged at an officer when asked to put the ax down. Police say the man ignored warning shots. An officer then shot Khonhan in the leg, but Khonhan still continued to charge. The officer then fatally shot him in the chest. In his rampage, Khonhan damaged 4 cars and 2 motorcycles. A report from Nation Thailand says he swung the ax at locals, but did not report on […]

Continue Reading

North East

Suspected child rapist arrested in Isaan forest

Maya Taylor

Published

1 day ago

on

August 20, 2020

By

Suspected child rapist arrested in Isaan forest | The Thaiger
PHOTO: Nation Thailand

A man accused of raping an 11 year old girl has been arrested while hiding out in a mountainous forest in the north-eastern province of Khon Kaen. A report in Nation Thailand says 50 year old Prathan Wangson was arrested after villagers in the Manjakhiri district tipped off police when he emerged from hiding to ask for food and water. Police have been hunting the fugitive since Sunday, when a 35 year old man, from the neighbouring province of Chaiyaphum, filed a police report claiming his 11 year old daughter had been raped by Prathan. Prathan is accused of abducting […]

Continue Reading

Crime

Suspect in brutal 2007 murder caught in Kanchanaburi

The Thaiger &amp; The Nation

Published

2 days ago

on

August 19, 2020

By

Suspect in brutal 2007 murder caught in Kanchanaburi | The Thaiger
PHOTOS: Daily News

A suspect in the brutal 2007 murder of the mother and elder brother of a senior public prosecutor has been arrested. 56 year old Prawit “Tor” Ketsakun, was arrested in Pak Praek, in the western Kanchanaburi province. He denies involvement, claiming he was just sitting in a van. Police say that on August 21 2007 a group of men went to the house of Theerasak and his mother Ratchinee in Bangkok’s Chaeng Wattana subdistrict to ask about the sale of some amulets, priced at 8 million baht each. While Teerasak was showing the amulets one of the gang killed him […]

Continue Reading
Follow The Thaiger by email:

Trending