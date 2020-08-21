Politics
White ribbons, black magic mark Isaan’s biggest protests yet – VIDEO
Thailand’s northeastern provinces, also known as Isaan, saw 2 large-scale student protests attended mainly by high school students yesterday, one of them involving “black magic.” The rallies which each drew about 1,000 people, were held in Korat city as well as at the Khon Kaen Democracy Monument.
Most of the Khon Kaen attendees wore white ribbons and called for PM Prayut Chan-o-cha to step down, except for protest leader Attapol Buapat, who wore Brahma robes and performed a cursing ceremony. Chanting a spell on Prayuth, Attapol used “holy water” made from Red Bull.
The group calling itself “Khon Kaen’s Had Enough” held the “Chase them Out” protest attended by about 1,000 people. Sri Chant Road was closed for the protest. Activist leader Siwakorn Namnuadsaid that it was the first large-scale protest in the city centre.
“If our demands are not met, we will increase the scale of our operations. Students are ready to call for change; we are waiting for working age people to join us.”
Siwakorn said the group supports pro-democracy demonstrators’ 3 demands, including call a new election, a rewrite of Thailand’s Constitution, and an end to state harassment of government critics, and are considering whether to endorse the 10 demands for reform of the Monarchy.
In Nakhon Ratchasima, at the “Korat Will Not Stand for This” protest at Thao Suranari Monument, students of various schools went onstage to speak against the government, wearing school uniforms and the white ribbons. Some students also rapped onstage, the same day 2 anti-government rappers were arrested and later released.
Metal barriers were set up to allow only a single exit and entrance for temperature screening purposes, and only those with masks were allowed to enter.
Activists also announced a “major rally” will take place at Thammasat University’s Tha Prachan campus on Sepember 19, though no details are yet available.
ทำพิธีไล่แล้วก็แล้ว5555 #จัดม็อบไล่แม่งเลย#ขอนแก่นพอกันทีpic.twitter.com/WCesZnoOz1
— Kun_Smile😀 (@kingsmile_hae) August 20, 2020
SOURCE: Khaosod English
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 3
