Bangkok protest planned against PM over Cambodia issues

Prominent protest figures are organising a demonstration in Bangkok, aiming to remove the Paetongtarn Shinawatra government due to its management of territorial issues with Cambodia.

Jatuporn Prompan and other leaders gathered at Victory Monument this past Sunday, June 22, to reveal their plan to protest at the same location in six days. They asserted that the demonstration’s purpose is to uphold Thailand’s sovereignty. A stage will be erected at the monument, inviting like-minded individuals to join in on the Saturday afternoon.

Jatuporn detailed that musical performances would commence on Saturday afternoon, with protest leaders taking the stage at 4pm. The rally is scheduled from 4pm to 9pm. Plans for the rally are to be discussed with the Metropolitan Police Bureau today, June 23.

Parnthep Pourpongpan explained that Victory Monument was chosen for its symbolic significance, commemorating Thailand’s victory in a territorial dispute.

This landmark, established in 1942, stands at the intersection of Phaya Thai, Ratchawithi, Phahon Yothin, and Asok-Din Daeng roads, honouring the sacrifices of Thai soldiers, police, and civilians in a conflict with France over territories in French Indochina between 1940 and 1941.

Kaewsan Atibhodi acknowledged the demonstration would inconvenience commuters by obstructing routes. He apologised for any disruption, but asserted the necessity of the protest to address national issues. Kaewsan criticised the prime minister, citing concerns over undisclosed information shared with Cambodian Senate President Hun Sen that could potentially be leveraged against Thailand.

This criticism stems from a leaked phone conversation between Paetongtarn and Hun Sen, which has attracted significant backlash concerning her protection of national interests.

The audio recording, which recently circulated on Thai social media, features voices believed to be Paetongtarn, Hun Sen, and an interpreter.

In the recording, the alleged Thai PM urges Hun Sen to show sympathy towards her and expresses a desire for peace between the two nations.

Nititorn Lamlua mentioned that discussions with Bangkok police on the protest details would occur today, aiming to minimise public disruption, reported Bangkok Post.