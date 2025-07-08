Deal or no deal? Thailand rocked by Trump’s 36% tariffs bomb

Shockwave rattles Japan, Korea and beyond as Trump ramps up trade threats

Photo of Bob Scott Bob Scott5 hours agoLast Updated: Tuesday, July 8, 2025
659 4 minutes read
Deal or no deal? Thailand rocked by Trump’s 36% tariffs bomb
Picture courtesy of Steadtstate.org

Donald Trump has lobbed another economic grenade into global markets, slapping punishing new tariffs on key US trading partners, including Thailand, in a fresh trade tirade that’s left allies fuming and markets tumbling.

The US president kicked off his latest trade war salvo by revealing a raft of “reciprocal” tariff letters, and warned this was only the beginning.

Starting August 1, Japan and South Korea will be hit with a hefty 25% import levy, while others face even steeper duties. Laos and Myanmar got walloped with a massive 40%, while Thailand and Cambodia each copped 36%.

The list of targets reads like a roll call of countries unlikely to have expected such a slap, Bangladesh (35%), Serbia (35%), Bosnia (30%), and Indonesia (32%) all got the Trump treatment.

“Our relationship has been, unfortunately, far from Reciprocal,” Trump wrote in the sternly-worded letters, posted to his Truth Social account, setting off a fresh storm of global uncertainty.

Trumped-up tariffs

According to the White House, a dozen countries received direct warnings from the 79 year old president on Monday, with more “love letters” expected to arrive in the coming days.

Karoline Leavitt, the Trump campaign’s press secretary, confirmed the tariffs.

Related Articles

“Those are the countries he chose… It’s the president’s prerogative.”

She added that the administration was “close” to reaching deals with a few partners, but negotiations have been fraught due to Trump’s tight deadlines and unpredictable U-turns.

Indeed, this latest tariff tirade appears to be another delay tactic. After announcing the tariffs in a glitzy Rose Garden ceremony last week, Trump offered a sudden 90-day reprieve, reducing duties to 10% to give countries time to come to the table. That clock is now ticking again, with August 1 set as the new D-Day.

Deal or no deal? Thailand rocked by Trump's 36% tariffs bomb | News by Thaiger

Trump’s list of targets is a mixed bag, from economic allies to far-flung nations with minimal trade ties to the US.

Take Kazakhstan, for instance. The Central Asian nation occasionally ships oil to the US, around 38,000 barrels a day last year, but isn’t exactly a trade juggernaut. Yet it still faces a 25% tariff.

Myanmar, already under fire internationally after its military coup in 2021, sends less than US$700 million worth of goods to America annually. Now those goods will face a 40% wall of taxes.

Even Malaysia, once a quiet partner in Southeast Asia, finds itself lumped in with this economic hit list.

Don’t think about retaliating

In classic Trump style, the letters weren’t just about tariffs, they came with a warning.

“If for any reason you decide to raise your Tariffs,” he wrote ominously, “then, whatever the number you choose to raise them by will be added” to the already announced levels.

And just to hammer home the message, Trump reminded trading partners that these new numbers didn’t include additional tariffs already placed on autos, steel and other key sectors, meaning some industries could be hit twice.

That’s particularly bad news for Japan and South Korea, both major car exporters already under the cosh from previous steel tariffs.

Markets shudder

The financial world didn’t take the announcement well.

  • The S&P 500 sank 0.8%, and the Nasdaq mirrored the drop.

  • US Treasuries slid, particularly on long-term bonds.

  • The dollar surged, while Asian currencies fell — the Japanese yen, South Korean won, and South African rand all dropped over 1%.

  • Toyota and Honda shares fell 4.3% and 3.9%, respectively, in US trading.

Jonathan Gold, of the National Retail Federation, pulled no punches.

“All of that new revenue is just a tax on US businesses.”

Despite Trump’s repeated claims that foreign nations pay the tariffs, economists and industry insiders say the real cost falls on American importers, who must either eat the extra costs or pass them onto consumers.

Deal or no deal? Thailand rocked by Trump's 36% tariffs bomb | News by Thaiger

Deal or no deal? Thailand rocked by Trump's 36% tariffs bomb | News by Thaiger
Screenshot of Trump’s letter to Thailand

The timing of Trump’s announcement seems political as much as economic.

Japan faces upper house elections this month, and newly-installed South Korean President Lee Jae-myung, sworn in just last month, is still finding his footing. Neither is likely to rush into a trade deal with Washington in the current climate.

The European Union, meanwhile, appears to have dodged Monday’s wave of letters, though insiders warn they may not be off the hook just yet.

And in a pointed jab at geopolitical rivals, Trump also floated an extra 10% tariff on any nation aligning itself with BRICS, the bloc of Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa, currently meeting in Rio.

Legal showdown looms

But Trump’s tariffs may yet run into a judicial brick wall.

A US federal court ruled in May that most of his levies were illegally issued under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA). The administration managed to win a temporary reprieve from that ruling, with a new court hearing now scheduled for July 31, just one day before the tariffs kick in.

In the meantime, Trump is using an alternative legal route, the Trade Expansion Act’s Section 232, to target specific industries such as automobiles, steel and aluminium.

More sector-specific tariffs are said to be in the works, meaning even more chaos could be coming for global supply chains.

Fed fights back

Trump’s trade blitz isn’t just riling foreign governments, it’s also put him on a collision course with the Federal Reserve, reported Bangkok Post.

Chairman Jerome Powell has so far resisted Trump’s loud demands for interest rate cuts, citing concern that the tariff hikes could drive up long-term inflation.

Analysts at Bloomberg Economics reckon if Trump goes ahead with all his reciprocal tariffs, average import duties could soar from 3% to 20%, pushing up prices for American families just as economic growth slows.

“Between higher tariffs, rising oil prices and immigration restrictions — we’re heading straight into an inflationary storm,” said Torsten Slok of Apollo Global Management.

Dealmaker or wrecking ball?

Trump’s defenders say the tariffs are part of a masterstroke, forcing fairer trade terms and bringing manufacturing back to America.

But critics accuse him of playing a dangerous game of economic brinkmanship, where everyday Americans, not foreign nations, end up footing the bill.

For now, Trump’s message to the world is clear: play by my rules, or pay the price.

And with more tariff letters in the post, the world might just be bracing for Trade War 2.0, Trump-style.

Latest Thailand News
Cambodia-Thailand scam empire busted in mega police raid Bangkok News

Cambodia-Thailand scam empire busted in mega police raid

46 seconds ago
Nakhon Ratchasima student injured in spear gun attack Crime News

Nakhon Ratchasima student injured in spear gun attack

15 minutes ago
Aussie tourist found dead after late-night massage on Koh Samui Koh Samui News

Aussie tourist found dead after late-night massage on Koh Samui

24 minutes ago
Thai Lion Air&#8217;s Kolkata-Bangkok flight aborted over mid-taxi scare Bangkok News

Thai Lion Air’s Kolkata-Bangkok flight aborted over mid-taxi scare

32 minutes ago
Senator accused of attempted rape by former news anchor Bangkok News

Senator accused of attempted rape by former news anchor

44 minutes ago
South Korean man plunges to death in mystery Pattaya hotel fall Pattaya News

South Korean man plunges to death in mystery Pattaya hotel fall

52 minutes ago
Thai Vietjet launches cheap Mumbai-Phuket flights Phuket News

Thai Vietjet launches cheap Mumbai-Phuket flights

2 hours ago
Man electrocuted, another injured in Udon Thani tree accident Thailand News

Man electrocuted, another injured in Udon Thani tree accident

2 hours ago
Thai woman dies in attack by wild elephant in Surat Thani forest Thailand News

Thai woman dies in attack by wild elephant in Surat Thani forest

2 hours ago
Bloodied man staggers from Pattaya alley after savage attack Pattaya News

Bloodied man staggers from Pattaya alley after savage attack

2 hours ago
Five Thai men caught trying to cross border from Poipet Crime News

Five Thai men caught trying to cross border from Poipet

3 hours ago
Burmese family in Phuket apologises after viral motorcycle photo Phuket News

Burmese family in Phuket apologises after viral motorcycle photo

3 hours ago
Child&#8217;s mishap sparks fire panic at Phatthalung shopping mall Thailand News

Child’s mishap sparks fire panic at Phatthalung shopping mall

3 hours ago
Pattaya teen savagely battered by machete-wielding gang Pattaya News

Pattaya teen savagely battered by machete-wielding gang

3 hours ago
Suspect in Phatthalung shooting caught in Songkhla rubber plantation Crime News

Suspect in Phatthalung shooting caught in Songkhla rubber plantation

3 hours ago
Tsunami fears rattle Phuket as officials urge calm Phuket News

Tsunami fears rattle Phuket as officials urge calm

3 hours ago
Thai royal award celebrates Vietnam’s top teachers Thailand News

Thai royal award celebrates Vietnam’s top teachers

4 hours ago
Fire devastates commercial building in Pathum Thani Thailand News

Fire devastates commercial building in Pathum Thani

4 hours ago
Thai officer accused of land encroachment on self-help settlement Thailand News

Thai officer accused of land encroachment on self-help settlement

4 hours ago
Thai man admits killing 2 year old stepson for crying too much Thailand News

Thai man admits killing 2 year old stepson for crying too much

4 hours ago
Cat-astrophe in Pattaya: Faulty bug zapper blamed as fire guts bar Pattaya News

Cat-astrophe in Pattaya: Faulty bug zapper blamed as fire guts bar

4 hours ago
Government warns Thais: Nominee roles risk jail time Thailand News

Government warns Thais: Nominee roles risk jail time

4 hours ago
Thailand braces for heavy rain with 39 provinces at risk Thailand Weather Updates

Thailand braces for heavy rain with 39 provinces at risk

4 hours ago
Deal or no deal? Thailand rocked by Trump&#8217;s 36% tariffs bomb Thailand News

Deal or no deal? Thailand rocked by Trump’s 36% tariffs bomb

5 hours ago
Last farewell: Thai-Swedish couple arrested in Phuket for selling cocaine Phuket News

Last farewell: Thai-Swedish couple arrested in Phuket for selling cocaine

5 hours ago
Economy NewsPolitics NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Bob Scott Bob Scott5 hours agoLast Updated: Tuesday, July 8, 2025
659 4 minutes read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
4.5 2 votes
Article Rating
Watch this conversation
Notify of
0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Photo of Bob Scott

Bob Scott

Bob Scott is an experienced writer and editor with a passion for travel. Born and raised in Newcastle, England, he spent more than 10 years in Asia. He worked as a sports writer in the north of England and London before relocating to Asia. Now he resides in Bangkok, Thailand, where he is the Editor-in-Chief for The Thaiger English News. With a vast amount of experience from living and writing abroad, Bob Scott is an expert on all things related to Asian culture and lifestyle.
0
Comments are now open, have your sayx
()
x