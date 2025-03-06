Court blocks Thaksin’s request to leave Thailand for Indonesia

Photo courtesy of MGR Online

Former Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra faced a legal setback today after the Criminal Court denied his request to travel abroad. The court ruled that there was not sufficient reason to allow him to leave the country, blocking his planned trip to Indonesia for the upcoming ASEAN meeting.

This morning, Thaksin arrived at the Criminal Court on Ratchadaphisek Road in his signature Mercedes-Benz Maybach, accompanied by his lawyer, Winyat Chatmontri.

The ex-PM, currently facing charges under Section 112 of the Criminal Code (Thailand’s lèse majesté law) and the Computer Crime Act, sought permission to travel out of the kingdom.

The court began reviewing his request at 10am, today, March 6, which cited an invitation from the Indonesian president to attend the ASEAN meeting tomorrow, March 7.

However, after careful consideration, the court later ruled against him, stating that there was insufficient justification for allowing him to leave Thailand while legal proceedings were still ongoing.

At 12.02pm, Thaksin left the court without making any statements to the media, awaiting the official ruling in the afternoon. If granted permission, he would have been required to formalise a bail contract before travelling. However, by the end of the day, the court dismissed his request entirely, preventing him from leaving the country, reported MGR Online.

Thaksin’s legal troubles have been a focal point of Thai politics since his high-profile return to the country last year after 15 years in exile. His recent moves, including this attempt to leave Thailand, have sparked speculation about his legal strategy and political ambitions.

While the former PM remains under close watch by Thai officials, his next steps remain uncertain. For now, his plans to attend the ASEAN meeting in Indonesia have been officially shut down by the court’s ruling.

In similar news, political tensions escalated at the Pullman King Power Hotel on Rangnam Road as Thaksin failed to attend a highly anticipated meeting with Bhumjaithai Party heavyweight Newin Chidchob on February 24.

Rumours swirled about a secret dinner aimed at resolving rifts between Pheu Thai and Bhumjaithai, but Thaksin’s absence left reporters waiting in vain. Journalists gathered from the afternoon, hoping to witness a political power play, but by 7pm, he was still nowhere to be seen.