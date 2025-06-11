More Malaysians than Chinese choose Thailand as holiday spot

Malaysian tourists top Thailand’s list, contributing 699,295 million baht economy

Puntid Tantivangphaisal
Wednesday, June 11, 2025
Photo courtesy of Financial Times

Malaysia has surpassed China to become the leading source of tourists to Thailand, with over 2 million Malaysian visitors in the first five months of 2025. This news comes as Thailand experiences a booming tourism sector, with a total of over 15 million foreign visitors recorded between January 1 and June 8.

Tourism and Sports Minister Sorawong Thienthong revealed that Malaysian tourists now top the list of foreign visitors, with 2,041,002 arrivals. Close behind are Chinese tourists at 2,029,481, followed by India with 1,035,864, Russia with 981,011, and South Korea with 702,267. Collectively, these visitors have contributed a significant 699,295 million baht to Thailand’s economy.

The tourism boom is attributed to a combination of factors, including the government’s efforts to ease travel restrictions and attract more international visitors.

For instance, the exemption of the TM6 immigration form has simplified the entry process, while the government’s promotions, such as the Amazing Thailand Grand Tourism and Sports Year 2025, are expected to continue drawing tourists from around the world. Although tourists need to be reminded that the TM6 was replaced by the Thailand Digital Arrival Card (TDAC) on May 1, this year.

Photo courtesy of KhaoSod English

While the long-haul market saw a surge of tourists, particularly from the Middle East, the short-haul market experienced a slight slowdown in early June.

From June 2 to June 8, 565,778 foreign tourists visited Thailand, marking a decrease of 1.63% compared to the previous week. This dip can be attributed to the end of continuous holidays in several countries.

The top five countries for visitors during this period were Malaysia, China, India, South Korea, and Singapore. Malaysia’s numbers stood out with 114,018 visitors, far surpassing China’s 62,082, reported KhaoSod.

More Malaysians than Chinese choose Thailand as holiday spot | News by Thaiger
Photo courtesy of GetYourGuide

Looking ahead, Sorawong expects a resurgence in tourist numbers, with factors such as the conclusion of South Korea’s general elections and the announcement of new tourism initiatives contributing to a boost in arrivals.

The Thai government is also working closely with airlines to increase flight frequencies, making it easier for international travellers to visit.

As Thailand continues to see strong tourism growth, Malaysia’s role as the new top source of tourists highlights a shift in the region’s travel dynamics, while the broader international appeal of Thailand’s attractions remains undeniable.

