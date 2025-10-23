Indian man drops assault complaint against Pattaya nightclub manager

An Indian man withdrew a complaint against an Indian nightclub manager in Pattaya, saying that the alleged assault and threat were simply a misunderstanding. The two men hugged in front of cameras to show their renewed friendship.

The 33 year old Indian man, Rohit, filed a complaint at Mueang Pattaya Police Station in September, accusing 35 year old Bittu Vishal, an Indian manager of Boss Club on Pattaya Walking Street, and his bodyguards of attacking and threatening him with a gun.

Rohit explained that he was a VIP customer of the nightclub and was familiar with the manager. On the night of September 26, the manager allegedly asked to try on his gold necklace and refused to return it, leading to an argument and a physical altercation.

Vishal, accompanied by his lawyer Aniruj Kongsap, visited the police station on October 1 and denied the allegations. He handed over a gun-shaped lighter to the police and insisted that Rohit had mistaken the lighter for a real gun when he used it to light a cigarette.

On Tuesday, October 21, officers summoned both parties to the police station again. During a face-to-face meeting, both sides spoke openly until Rohit expressed his wish to withdraw the complaint against the nightclub manager.

Through an interpreter, Rohit admitted that the incident had resulted from a misunderstanding, explaining that he had been intoxicated at the time and mistakenly believed the fake gun was real, which caused panic and a heated exchange.

Bittu maintained that he had no intention of causing harm, saying the situation was merely playful banter between friends, as he and Rohit were already acquainted.

After the discussion, both men hugged and reconciled in front of the police. Local media reported that they even made a heart gesture together to symbolise their renewed friendship.

A similar incident involving a gun-shaped lighter also caused panic in Bangkok on October 13, when an Indian man waved the fake gun in the crowded Siam Square shopping district.

The man reportedly approached passers-by in anger, prompting police to intervene and arrest him. Fortunately, no injuries or damage were reported.