Foreign man spits on couple in Phuket restaurant without provocation

Published: November 14, 2025, 10:53 AM
Photo via Facebook/ Phuket Times ภูเก็ตไทม์

A Phuket restaurant owner condemned a foreign man after he spat on another foreign couple who were dining at his establishment, without any provocation or prior conflict.

The restaurant owner shared CCTV footage of the incident with the Phuket Times Facebook page, where it was made public today, November 14. The owner did not reveal to the media the exact date and time of the incident.

The video showed the foreign attacker walking towards the couple and suddenly spitting on them before walking away. He was dressed in a long-sleeved grey T-shirt and long black trousers, and was wearing headphones during the act.

The couple were seen chatting and waiting for their food, and insisted that they had never met the man before nor engaged in any argument with him.

The restaurant owner added that the suspect also grabbed a box of tissues from an outdoor table before leaving the scene.

Foreign man spits on couple in Phuket restuarant
Photo via Facebook/ Phuket Times ภูเก็ตไทม์

The owner stated that police and relevant government officials should take action against the suspect. He said that good tourists must be protected, while bad ones should be punished and expelled from the country.

Several Thai netizens shared their own experiences of encountering this man in the comments section. Many mentioned that he recently punched a tourist at the mall in Central Phuket, without reason. Witnesses said he was arrested after the assault but was quickly released.

Another netizen reported frequently seeing the man walking past his business shirtless. Some commenters suspected that he may be suffering from a mental illness and urged officials to assess his mental health for the safety of locals and tourists in the province.

In a similar incident, a group of Kuwaiti tourists issued a public apology and paid 200,000 baht in compensation to a Thai lifeguard in Phuket after attacking and spitting on him. The conflict arose after the lifeguard warned them not to swim in the sea due to poor weather conditions.

