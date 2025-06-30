Pheu Thai delays casino bill debate for further review

The Pheu Thai Party has announced a delay in the debate over the proposed casino-entertainment complex bill, initially scheduled for July 3. The postponement, which extends the timeline by about a month, is attributed to the need for further review rather than political discord.

Danuporn Punnakanta, a Pheu Thai Party MP and spokesperson, confirmed the delay and emphasised that the bill aims to enhance tourism infrastructure. A detailed review will incorporate feedback on issues such as gambling access for Thais and potential money laundering.

Pheu Thai is working alongside the Anti-Money Laundering Office to establish strong preventive measures to curb gambling addiction among Thais, drawing on lessons from international examples like Macau and Singapore.

In response to inquiries about whether the delay is linked to the Bhumjaithai Party’s withdrawal from the coalition government or public opposition, Danuporn stated that discussions have taken place with several MPs from Bhumjaithai, with some expressing support for the bill.

Due to the delay, four political amnesty bills, including those from coalition parties, are now slated for debate on July 9, as reported by Bangkok Post. Pheu Thai hopes the final version of the bill will promote national reconciliation.

House Speaker Wan Muhamad Noor Matha has urged both government and opposition whips to support the amnesty bills to foster national unity. The Pheu Thai Party has also prepared its own amnesty bill to pardon political offenders.

However, it clarified that this legislation will not grant amnesty to those convicted under Section 112 of the Criminal Code, known as the lese majeste law.

Concurrently, anti-government protesters are intensifying their demands for the resignation of Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra.

The United Power of the Land to Protect Sovereignty group, which organised a large rally at the Victory Monument on Saturday, June 28, is pressuring the Prime Minister to step down following a leaked audio clip of her conversation with Cambodian Senate President Hun Sen.