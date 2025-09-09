Cambodian man gang attacked for recording sex with young girl in Pattaya

A Cambodian man suffered from a gang attack after he was caught secretly recording a sexual activity with a 16 year old Thai girl at a love hotel in Pattaya.

The 36 year old Cambodian man, Sarun Ken, told police in Pattaya that four or five men had attacked him in the Soi Sophon in the central Pattaya at about 1.40am today, September 9.

Ken told the police that he met a woman on a dating app and arranged to meet her at a love hotel. Ken said that he made it clear before they had sex that he did not have any money to pay if she wanted it in exchange for the sex.

However, Ken promised to train her in boxing and how to take care of her health, as he loved working out. The Cambodian man said the woman agreed, so they had sex. In the second round, he secretly recorded a video of the activity but got caught.

The woman told Ken to delete the video, and he said he had done what she asked. Ken and the others went their separate ways, and Ken rode his motorcycle home.

Unexpectedly, Ken saw three motorcycles following him closely when he was riding in Soi Sophon. The motorcyclists asked Ken to stop and immediately started attacking him when he got off his vehicle.

The hotel worker told the police that Ken and the woman arrived at about 9pm last night. A black pickup later came to pick up the woman, while the Cambodian man left on his motorcycle. The worker said he saw three motorcycles following Ken, but he did not know what happened after that.

Later on the same day, the girl, later identified as 16 year old Noi, arrived at the police station with her mother to file a complaint against Ken. The attackers, who were her mother’s friends, also turned themselves in.

The girl told the police that the Cambodian man had told her he was a boxing trainer and had arranged a meeting for training. However, he made her have sex with him twice and recorded videos of the act, which made her angry.

Noi told her mother about the problem and asked her to come to the hotel to sort things out with Ken. Her mother’s friends were angry when they heard about the problem, so they went and attacked Ken.

Noi’s mother is taking legal action against the Cambodian man for sexually assaulting her daughter and recording explicit videos of her.

The police are still investigating and will question the young girl again later with a team of experts.

Channel 7 reported that the Cambodian man refused to go to the hospital and left the police station as soon as the girl and her family arrived.