Former Thai PM Thaksin returns to Chiang Mai after 17 years

A remarkable event unfolded in Thailand’s northern city of Chiang Mai when former Thai Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra returned to his hometown.

Accompanied by his daughter, Paetongtarn Shinawatra, who also leads the Pheu Thai party, and other family members, Thaksin arrived via private jet at precisely 9.28am on March 14.

On his arrival, the Deputy National Police Chief, Surachet Hakparn, extended a warm welcome.

Thaksin’s visit coincided with a series of events and engagements that included prominent politicians such as Thammanat Prompao, Minister of Agriculture and Cooperatives, and Nirat Pongsitthaworn, the Governor of Chiang Mai.

The day was filled with activities as per Thaksin’s itinerary. He began by releasing 30,000 fish into their natural habitat, proceeded to plant a tree, and later inspected water management at the Mae Sa. These events, reported by the national media, signified Thaksin’s commitment to environmental conservation.

Returning to Chiang Mai after 17 years of living abroad as a fugitive, Thaksin received a warm reception from locals and a group of Redshirts. Notably, the former prime minister displayed a cheerful demeanour despite wearing a soft cervical collar and having nurses at his beck and call, a reminder of his recent health challenges.

When questioned by the media about his health, the 74 year old former Thai PM responded succinctly, stating that he was on the path to recovery. This follows a prolonged illness that had previously exempted him from serving traditional jail time.

Instead, Thaksin controversially spent his sentence in a special suite within a hospital. This arrangement drew criticism from certain quarters but Thaksin is currently on parole, reported The Pattaya News.

In related news, during a visit to Chiang Mai, Move Forward Party MP Rangsiman Rome raised doubts about the transparency of Thailand’s government regarding former PM Thaksin Shinawatra’s health status and activities.