MFP: Is Thaksin really sick or just playing politics?

Photo courtesy of Thai PBS World

Move Forward Party (MFP) MP Rangsiman Rome cast doubt on the transparency of Thailand’s government regarding the health status of former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra.

During a three-day visit to his hometown of Chiang Mai, questions arose about Thaksin’s sudden discharge from hospital and his subsequent busy schedule, prompting Rangsiman to demand answers.

Rangsiman challenged the government’s narrative, highlighting Thaksin’s swift release from the Police General Hospital to his mansion on parole on February 18, followed by his bustling activities in Chiang Mai. The MP expressed concern over possible discrepancies between official statements and Thaksin’s actions.

Acknowledging Thaksin’s significant influence in Thai politics, Rangsiman pointed to the contrasting reactions of Pheu Thai MPs towards debates involving the Thai businessman and Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin. This stark difference raises questions about who truly wields power in Thailand’s political landscape.

Speculation abounds regarding Thaksin’s motives for visiting Chiang Mai, particularly with impending elections for mayors of Provincial Administrative Organisations. Rangsiman urged the public to scrutinise the government’s honesty in handling the Thaksin affair, stressing the importance of upholding truth and accountability, reported Thai PBS World.

“While acknowledging past injustices against Thaksin, the government must not deceive the people.”

In related news, the 74 year old Thaksin emerged from Chan Song La residence, alongside his youngest daughter and Pheu Thai Party leader, Paetongtarn Shinawatra ready to take off for his hometown, Chiang Mai. Despite sporting a neck support, Thaksin displayed remarkable progress, walking unaided and without an arm sling.

In other news, the Election Commission of Thailand requested the Constitution Court to consider dissolving the MFP.

This request comes as a response to the MFP’s efforts to reform the lese majeste law, also known as Section 112 of the Criminal Law. Thai lawyer Teerayut Suwannakaesorn previously asked the Constitution Court to take action on the MFP and its former leader, Pita Limjaroenrat, due to a campaign to reform Section 112.