BBC Thai follows up Australian media claims about Thammanat’s imprisonment in Sydney | The Thaiger

Politics
BBC Thai follows up Australian media claims about Thammanat’s imprisonment in Sydney
The BBC’s Thai affiliate has published notes of an official document obtained from a visit to an Australian court, stating that Manat Bophlom one of the former names used by the Thai Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Cooperatives Thammanat Prompao, had served four years in jail for on charge of conspiring to import heroin to Australia.
Early in September, Australia daily newspaper, the well-respected Sydney Morning Herald, broke the news about Manat’s jail term, prompting Thammanat to accuse some Thais and foreign journalists of creating a smear campaign against him.
The Nation reports that Thammanat has consistently denied the allegations made in the articles and threatened to sue the Sydney Morning Herald and media outlets carrying the story.
BBC Thai reported on Tuesday this week that Thammanat had said to the UK’s world service that he was asking Thailand’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs to contract Australia for a copy of the court verdict.
The story, covered by BBC Thai this week, has received scant coverage in Thai media, so far. Excepting Khaosod and the original report in the BBC Thai-language affiliate, the story is being largely ignored.
Reporters from BBC Thai went to the Downing Street court in Sydney last month to make notes from the court record and collect facts about the case with permission from court officials. They were allowed to use their laptop, but prohibited from photo-copying the document, according to BBC Thai.
The documents stated that ‘Manat’ was arrested by Australian police on April 15, 1993 at a guest room in Palage Hotel near Bondi beach. together with three persons including a Thai and two Australians, according to a report in The Nation.
The court record indicates that ‘Manat Bophlom’ had admitted to the charge of conspiring to import a commercial quantity of heroin to Australia on November 15, 1993. The presiding judge handed down the verdict on March 31, 1994 and sentencing ‘Manat’ to six years in jail. The court said he would be eligible for release after serving at least four years of his sentence.
‘Manat’ was deported from Australia after being imprisoned for four years in Sydney, according to the BBC Thai report.
BBC Thai cited that Thammanat said to BBC Thai via telephone on October 4, 2019 that he did not plead guilty to the charge, but instead asked for negotiations between his attorney and the court.
He said he had not been involved in drug smuggling. He said at the time of his arrest, he did not have much experience or enough money to fight the charge, BBC Thai quoted him as saying.
SOURCE: The Nation
Politics
Pro-democracy activist released on bail pending charges over ‘innocent’ post
PHOTOS: Khaosod English and The Nation
The Criminal Court yesterday released political activist Karn Ponpraphan on bail of 100,000 baht, whilst setting conditions that he refrain from posting political messages on social media.
25 year old Karn was arrested earlier yesterday by Technology Crime Suppression Division officials, who showed up at his home on Phaholyothin Road in Bangkok for posting on Facebook messages that allegedly violated Section 14 of the Computer Crimes Act.
Karn was taken to a police station and charged with violating the cybercrime law. If found guilty he faces five years in jail.
Karn’s lawyer stated that his client had posted historical comments that had nothing to do with the Thai monarchy. He also stressed that Karn’s writing never mentioned the Thai monarchy in any way and disputed speculation that Karn was criticising recent traffic woes in Bangkok allegedly caused by a royal motorcade.
The activist, who has previously participated in pro-democracy rallies calling for elections, says he will fight the case because he believed he had been accused of serious allegations for an “innocent post”.
Meanwhile, a senior government official claims five more people could be arrested in connection with “inappropriate” online comments about the Thai monarchy. In an October 2 post, which he has since deleted, Karn made references to the gruesome fates of past European monarchies, though he did not explicitly mention the Thai Royal Family.
Deputy PM Prawit Wongsuwan said he had been informed by the digital economy ministry that five more people of interest could be involved with “offensive comments on social media”. His comments came just hours after Karn Pongpraphapan was charged.
SOURCE: The Nation
Politics
Thanathorn says Future Forward by-election win in Nakhon Pathom will start a domino effect
PHOTO: Facebook/Thanathorn Juangroongruangkit
Thanathorn Juangroongruangkit says that, if the opposition bloc wins the by-election in Nakhon Pathom on October 23, it will be the first domino to fall and set the stage for a change of government. Nakhon Pathom is directly north-west of Bangkok.
The Future Forward party is fielding Pairatchote Chantharakachorn to contest the by-election, while other opposition parties, including Pheu Thai, have agreed not to field candidates to avoid splitting the vote. Thanathorn, the Future Forward party leader, and other key party members, have been in the constituency to campaign for Pairatchote.
The Future Forward party leader was telling supporters over the weekend that there will be more by-elections in Samut Prakan, Kamphaeng Phet and, probably, two constituencies in Nakhon Ratchasima.
He urged the people to vote for the Future Forward candidate if they don’t like the government of Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha.
He said that, if the party wins the by-election in Nakhon Pathom, it will improve the chances for the opposition to triumph in by-elections in other provinces because the Nakhon Pathom’s victory will be just the first domino to fall, toppling others until there is a change of government.
The core government party, Palang Pracharat, has decided to skip the by-election to pave way for the Democrats to compete against Future Forward. The democrats, who won the fourth most vote in the March 24 election, eventually sided with Palang Pracharat to form a coalition government, whilst earlier swearing they would never support Prayut Chan-o-cha to be Thailand’s Prime Minister.
Chart Thai Pattana strategy chief, Warawut Silpa-archa, confirmed yesterday that the party will field Padermchai Sasomsap in the October 23 poll. Party leader Kanchana Silpa-archa will lead party members to Nakhon Pathom province today to provide morale support to Padermchai.
Mr Warawut, also natural resources and environment minister, said he had not yet been approached by the Democrats about skipping the poll, but he noted that Nakhon Pathom has been the political base of the Sasomsap family for several generations.
Jumpita Chandarakachorn of Future Forward party won the March 24 election for Nakhon Pathom, followed by Democrat candidate Surachai Anutto, Palang Pracharat Rawang Netphokaew and Padermchai respectively. But she never attended a parliamentary meeting because of her medical condition following an accident. She eventually formally resigned on September 10 paving the way for the forthcoming by-election.
SOURCE: Thai PBS World
Politics
Thanathorn dares Prawit to have a face-to-face meeting over NY protests
Future Forward party leader Thanathorn Juangroongruangkit is daring Deputy PM and luxury watch enthusiast Prawit Wongsuwan to summon him for questioning, whether the party might be linked to anti-government protests in New York last week.
The protesters, waving placards like “Stop the human rights abuses” and “We want fair elections”, was held out side Pm Chan-o-cha’s hotel in New York during his four day visit to the UN for meetings.
But it was revealed that the the protesters weren’t even Thai despite yelling slogans about Thailand and the PM’s quasi-military government. The protesters were Mexicans, Brazilians and Peruvians ‘hired’ to stage the protest.
Deputy PM, and Prayut’s loyal side-kick, Prawit Wongsuwan accused Thanathorn of being behind the faux protest during the week.
But Thanathorn insists the deputy prime minister had no authority to summon him for questioning because he did nothing wrong, but said that he would be willing to provide information if his cooperation is sought.
Thanathorn admitted that he hired a US lobbyist, APCO Worldwide, to arrange his July itinerary when he visited the US and to prepare some required legal documents in English. Since his return to Thailand, he claims that he had not had contacted the lobbyists.
Regarding the protest in New York, the Future Forward party leader categorically denied he had anything to do with it and he accused his detractors of trying, with ill intention, to link the protest to his party.
Earlier, Senator Somchai Sawaengkarn urged the Election Commission to look into the issue. He questioned why Thanathorn needed to hire a lobbyist for six months when he actually spent only a few days in the US.
Thanathorn and other key members of the opposition block were in Thailand’s southernmost province of Pattani yesterday to attend a panel discussion as part of the opposition’s campaign to solicit public support for the rewriting of the Constitution.
SOURCE: Thai PBS World
PHOTO: Thanathorn Juangroongruangkit is daring Deputy PM Prawit Wongsuwan to summon him for questioning – Thai PBS World
Top 10 things to do in Phuket when it rains (2019)
Top 10 scams in Thailand (2019)
Top 10 news sources in Thailand (2019)
Why the Chinese are more important than Western tourists to Thailand
So you’re moving to Vietnam?
Vietnam versus Thailand – which is the best for travel or living?
Pattaya tourist racks up 50,000 tab after ringing bar bell 20 times
Terracotta Warriors coming to Bangkok
iPhone 11 launch – Apple cuts prices, new services
14% of condos around Bangkok are empty – good time to buy
Governor declares flood disaster zones in Ubon Ratchathani
Immigration overhaul – TM6 disappearing and TM30 App being launched
Voice TV report paints grim picture of Thailand’s tourism problems
Indonesia’s President Jokowi says he is “embarrassed” by fires
Family of Thai woman seriously injured in Pattaya balcony fall blames French husband
Driver’s coughing fit cuts parts of Pathum Thani’s internet and power
BBC Thai follows up Australian media claims about Thammanat’s imprisonment in Sydney
“Nothing to worry about” – Thai Police clarify the collection of WIFI data at cafés
Tourists rush to climb Australia’s Uluru before ban kicks in on October 26
Thief gets away with 50 phones and gold in Bangkok
Volunteer engineers to carry out Ubon Ratchathani assessments following flooding
Thailand launches renewed crackdown on electronic cigarettes
Chiang Mai hotels face a quiet end to 2019
Phuket drug dealer arrested in Chalong with half a kilo of ice
World Economic Forum says lack of critical thinking in Thailand affecting competitiveness
Thai woman nabbed outside Pattaya school on human trafficking charges
Study shows Phuket has highest number of tourists per square mile
Mother of boy killed in Thailand’s war on drugs petitions Supreme Court to investigate acquittal of police officers
AirAsia’s inflight WiFi is getting faster
Mandatory health insurance for ‘Long Stay’ visa starts October 31
ไทยแชมป์วอลเลย์บอลอาเซียนกรังด์ปรีซ์สนาม 2 รางวัลรายบุคคล
ตรวจหวย1ตุลาคม2562 ผลรางวัลที่ 1 เลขท้าย 2 ตัว 3 ตัว เลขหน้า 3 ตัว และรางวัลอื่น ๆ
ถ่ายทอดสดหวย 1 ตุลาคม 2562 ลุ้นรางวัลที่ 1 สลากกินแบ่งรัฐบาล
สีจิ้นผิงกล่าวสุนทรพจน์ ครบรอบ 70 ปีก่อตั้งสาธารณรัฐประชาชนจีน -ลิงก์ถ่ายทอดสด
คลิปไฮไลท์วอลเลย์บอลเวิลด์คัพ 2019 นัดที่ 5
คลิปไฮไลท์ วอลเลย์บอลเวิลด์คัพ 2019 นัดที่ 1
Paramount เตรียมรีเมค FACE/OFF หนังบู๊ระดับตำนาน
ประยุทธ์ โต้ รัฐบาลไหนก็มีตำหนิทั้งนั้น “ถึงเวลาก็อ้างอย่างที่ผมอ้าง”
อารัมภบท รักฉุดใจนายฉุกเฉิน My ambulance ตอนแรก 6 กันยานี้
วอลเลย์บอลหญิงชิงแชมป์ยุโรป 2019 โฉมหน้า 4 ทีมตัดเชือกรอบรอง
บิ๊กไบก์หัวร้อน ตบหัวลุงพิการผัวะ ‘รถกูเป็นอะไร มีปัญญารับผิดชอบไหม’
“มิน พีชญา”ทุ่มสุดตัว นัวผู้ชายเกือบสิบ ป่วยโรคติดเซ็กซ์ ใน”สองนรี”
ไฮไลท์ผู้เล่นตัวท้อป 8 ทีมสุดท้าย วอลเลย์บอลชิงแชมป์ยุโรป 2019
เคาะแล้ว สนามโคราช จัดแข่งวอลเลย์บอลคัดโอลิมปิก
คลิปวงจรปิดฉาว อส.ชลบุรี ทุบเด็กแว้นนอนเจ็บคาเตียงโรงพยาบาล
Trending
- Thailand3 days ago
Thailand’s changing tourist demographic – the Indians
- Bangkok4 days ago
Pathum Thani win messenger makes millions by double charging customers
- Chiang Mai10 hours ago
Chiang Mai hotels face a quiet end to 2019
- Hua Hin2 days ago
Tale of two cities – Hua Hin vs Pattaya
- Technology2 days ago
Thai Central Bank ‘sandboxing’ biometrics to open a saving account
- Hong Kong3 days ago
Singapore Government issues travel advisory warning for Hong Kong
- Chiang Mai3 days ago
Helsinki to Singapore, by bike
- Travel3 days ago
Thai Airways defends in-flight catering following Facebook complaint