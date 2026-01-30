Montien Hotel Surawong Bangkok hosts Bangkok Design Week 2026

Unveiling 'Palace of Food and Cultures,' a first-of-its-kind projection mapping art experience in Thailand’s hospitality industry

Photo of Thaiger ThaigerPublished: January 30, 2026, 2:30 PM
104 3 minutes read
Montien Hotel Surawong Bangkok hosts Bangkok Design Week 2026 | Thaiger

Montien Hotel Surawong Bangkok, in collaboration with the Bang Rak District Office, is honoured to be selected as one of the principal venues for Bangkok Design Week 2026 (BKKDW 2026). Organised by the Creative Economy Agency (Public Organisation) (CEA), the international creative festival will take place from January 29 to February 8 under the theme “Design S/O/S.”

Bangkok Design Week 2026 positions design as a vital force for addressing contemporary challenges, fostering new standards, and shaping sustainable futures. Through exhibitions, creative programmes, and immersive experiences across Bangkok’s key districts, the festival continues to strengthen the city’s reputation as a leading global creative destination.

Montien Hotel Surawong Bangkok hosts Bangkok Design Week 2026 | News by Thaiger

A Creative Landmark in the Bang Rak District, Montien Hotel Surawong Bangkok’s role as a main venue underscores its enduring presence within the Bang Rak Creative District—one of Bangkok’s most historically layered and culturally diverse neighbourhoods.

Once a vital commercial centre, Bang Rak has long been shaped by Chinese, European, Indian, and Japanese influences, creating a rich cultural tapestry where heritage, memory, and creativity continue to intersect.

Founded in the 1970s as one of Thailand’s first five-star hotels, Montien Hotel Surawong Bangkok stands as a landmark of Modern Bangkok architecture (1950s–1970s). The property was designed by H.S.H. Prince Mithrarun Kasemsri and features iconic murals by master artist Paiboon Suwannakudt—both emblematic of Thailand’s mid-century creative legacy.

The hotel’s recent renovation embraces the philosophy of “Old Meets New,” preserving its architectural and artistic heritage while reinterpreting it through a contemporary lens. Beyond architecture, Montien Hotel Surawong Bangkok’s legacy lives vividly through its culinary heritage.

Related Articles

Long celebrated as the home of the legendary Montien Hainanese Chicken Rice, a Michelin Bib Gourmand recipient, the hotel has earned a special place in Bangkok’s collective memory. Food, at Montien, has always been more than sustenance; it is a cultural language that connects history, multicultural identity, and everyday life in Bang Rak.

Montien Hotel Surawong Bangkok hosts Bangkok Design Week 2026 | News by Thaiger

“Food Cultures” — Montien’s creative response to Design S/O/S

In response to the BKKDW 2026 theme, Montien Hotel Surawong Bangkok presents “Food Cultures: From Montien’s Hainanese Chicken Rice to the Culinary Heritage of Bang Rak – Surawong.” This concept forms the heart of the hotel’s participation, using food as a creative medium to reinterpret heritage, inspire dialogue, and envision a sustainable cultural future for the district.

The programme unfolds through six curated highlights, blending design, gastronomy, and storytelling into immersive experiences.

  1. Immersive Experience “Palace of Food and Cultures” with Tanskul Suwannakudt
  2. Art Exhibition “Barricades” by INDA, Chulalongkorn University
  3. Multimedia Art Exhibition “CURARTISTRY: FOOD CULTURES” by AA Visiting School Bangkok
  4. Public Talks: FOOD CULTURES at Montienthip Hall
  5. Neighbourhood Cultural Mapping “FOOD CULTURES in Bangrak District”
  6. Culinary Competition “Thai Noodles as Culinary Art”

Signature experience: Palace of food and cultures

Montien Hotel Surawong Bangkok hosts Bangkok Design Week 2026 | News by Thaiger

First-Ever in Thailand’s Hospitality. As the festival’s centrepiece, Palace of Food and Cultures (daily, 19:00–23:00) reimagines Montien Hotel Surawong Bangkok’s iconic façade as a radiant canvas of moving imagery. Conceived by Tanskul Suwannakudt (XD49), the installation draws from a profound artistic lineage rooted in Thai mural tradition.

As the grandson of Paiboon Suwannakudt, one of Thailand’s most revered mural masters, Tanskul reinterprets inherited philosophies of art, memory, and craftsmanship through a contemporary digital lens. Animation, light, and colour are seamlessly woven into a poetic visual narrative that honours the legacy of traditional Thai painting while extending its spirit into a modern dialogue of architecture, art, and culinary heritage.

Presented as a live, interactive art experience, the installation invites visitors to step into the story—engaging with illuminated characters and responsive visuals in real time. This dynamic dialogue between audience and artwork creates an immersive, ever-evolving encounter that reflects the living nature of food culture and shared memory.

Montien Hotel Surawong Bangkok hosts Bangkok Design Week 2026 | News by Thaiger

Curated Culinary Expressions likewise take centre stage throughout the festival, as Montien Hotel Surawong Bangkok presents a series of thoughtfully crafted menus inspired by the hotel’s original recipes and the rich flavours of Bang Rak. These culinary offerings form part of the festival programme and include:

  • Massaman Beef Cheek Puff — a contemporary reinterpretation of a world-renowned Thai curry
  • Coconut Cheesecake Ba-Bin — blending traditional Thai coconut cake with refined cream cheese
  • Siam Golden Muse — a signature festival mocktail at Garden Lounge

These creations are complemented by timeless favourites such as the Michelin Bib Gourmand Montien Hainanese Chicken Rice and Emperor Dim Sum from Ruenton Restaurant.

In addition, Montien Hotel Surawong Bangkok also serves as a platform for contemporary Thai creators:

  • DERMOND, a Thai high jewellery brand with over three decades of heritage and recognised among the Top 100 Jewellery and Watch Brands of the World 2025 by Luxury Lifestyle Awards, presents the Firework Collection.
  • Another Way We Speak showcases sterling silver jewellery rooted in Thai craftsmanship, including the P.C.Y. (Pra Cham Yam) Collection and bespoke stone bracelets.
  • VERTIER, an internationally recognised Thai furniture brand, presents award-winning designs, including the V Lamp Shade, recipient of the DEmark Award, reflecting the philosophy of “Waste to Beauty.”

Montien Hotel Surawong Bangkok warmly invites creators, design enthusiasts, local communities, and international visitors to experience Bangkok Design Week 2026 from January 29 to February 8, with free admission.

Through a thoughtfully curated programme that bridges heritage and contemporary expression, the hotel aspires to serve as an open, welcoming stage, where design, culture, and community come together in the heart of Bang Rak.

Latest Thailand News
Drug suspect abandons girlfriend in police chase on Ayutthaya road | Thaiger Thailand News

Drug suspect abandons girlfriend in police chase on Ayutthaya road

4 seconds ago
Montien Hotel Surawong Bangkok hosts Bangkok Design Week 2026 | Thaiger Events

Montien Hotel Surawong Bangkok hosts Bangkok Design Week 2026

26 minutes ago
Pattaya rolls out colour-coded beach umbrellas to boost seaside views | Thaiger Thailand News

Pattaya rolls out colour-coded beach umbrellas to boost seaside views

54 minutes ago
Phuket man berates children in buffet, gets called out | Thaiger Thailand News

Phuket man berates children in buffet, gets called out

59 minutes ago
Thailand reforms business, visa, and social laws to attract global expats | Thaiger Tourism News

Thailand reforms business, visa, and social laws to attract global expats

1 hour ago
Truck triggers blackout after toppling 70 poles in Samut Prakan | Thaiger Thailand News

Truck triggers blackout after toppling 70 poles in Samut Prakan

3 hours ago
American motorcyclist killed in Pattaya head-on crash with SUV | Thaiger Pattaya News

American motorcyclist killed in Pattaya head-on crash with SUV

3 hours ago
Foreign couple caught on video getting frisky in Phuket tuk tuk | Thaiger Thailand News

Foreign couple caught on video getting frisky in Phuket tuk tuk

4 hours ago
Swiss national among 30 arrested in Pattaya drug crackdown | Thaiger Pattaya News

Swiss national among 30 arrested in Pattaya drug crackdown

4 hours ago
Dutch man held at Phuket Airport over assault on Thai vendor | Thaiger Phuket News

Dutch man held at Phuket Airport over assault on Thai vendor

5 hours ago
Four year old girl crashes Vespa into 7-Eleven in Pathum Thani | Thaiger Thailand News

Four year old girl crashes Vespa into 7-Eleven in Pathum Thani

5 hours ago
Udon Thani man casually smokes meth outside police commander’s house | Thaiger Thailand News

Udon Thani man casually smokes meth outside police commander’s house

5 hours ago
Belgian man injured after power bank explodes at Pattaya bar | Thaiger Pattaya News

Belgian man injured after power bank explodes at Pattaya bar

5 hours ago
Thailand expects 42.23 billion baht boost from Chinese New Year tourism | Thaiger Thailand News

Thailand expects 42.23 billion baht boost from Chinese New Year tourism

6 hours ago
Pattaya taxi rider criticised after arguing with Russian women over fare | Thaiger Pattaya News

Pattaya taxi rider criticised after arguing with Russian women over fare

21 hours ago
Researchers uncover new ant species in Trang rubber plantation | Thaiger Thailand News

Researchers uncover new ant species in Trang rubber plantation

22 hours ago
Illegal paragliding leaves British tourist injured on Krabi cliff | Thaiger Krabi News

Illegal paragliding leaves British tourist injured on Krabi cliff

22 hours ago
Royal Thai Police roll out warning-first traffic rule for early 2026 | Thaiger Thailand News

Royal Thai Police roll out warning-first traffic rule for early 2026

23 hours ago
Iranian man arrested for pickpocketing Chinese tourist in Bangkok | Thaiger Bangkok News

Iranian man arrested for pickpocketing Chinese tourist in Bangkok

23 hours ago
Thai FDA warns about unregistered herbal inhaler Chang Thai | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai FDA warns about unregistered herbal inhaler Chang Thai

23 hours ago
Travel in Lisa&#8217;s footsteps across 6 stunning locations in Thailand | Thaiger Thailand Travel

Travel in Lisa’s footsteps across 6 stunning locations in Thailand

24 hours ago
Bangkok girl lured via online game rescued after 4-day search | Thaiger Thailand News

Bangkok girl lured via online game rescued after 4-day search

1 day ago
Thai netizens react after Japanese living statue hits actress’s son on head | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai netizens react after Japanese living statue hits actress’s son on head

1 day ago
4 year old boy brutally assaulted by grandmother’s boyfriend | Thaiger Thailand News

4 year old boy brutally assaulted by grandmother’s boyfriend

1 day ago
A seafood &#038; champagne night at Sole Mio&#8217;s 7th Floor Restaurant | Thaiger Things To Do

A seafood & champagne night at Sole Mio’s 7th Floor Restaurant

1 day ago
EventsPress RoomThings To Do
Tags
Photo of Thaiger ThaigerPublished: January 30, 2026, 2:30 PM
104 3 minutes read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Thaiger

Thaiger

The Thaiger is Thailand's largest online portal for news, videos and information.