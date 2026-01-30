Montien Hotel Surawong Bangkok hosts Bangkok Design Week 2026

Montien Hotel Surawong Bangkok, in collaboration with the Bang Rak District Office, is honoured to be selected as one of the principal venues for Bangkok Design Week 2026 (BKKDW 2026). Organised by the Creative Economy Agency (Public Organisation) (CEA), the international creative festival will take place from January 29 to February 8 under the theme “Design S/O/S.”

Bangkok Design Week 2026 positions design as a vital force for addressing contemporary challenges, fostering new standards, and shaping sustainable futures. Through exhibitions, creative programmes, and immersive experiences across Bangkok’s key districts, the festival continues to strengthen the city’s reputation as a leading global creative destination.

A Creative Landmark in the Bang Rak District, Montien Hotel Surawong Bangkok’s role as a main venue underscores its enduring presence within the Bang Rak Creative District—one of Bangkok’s most historically layered and culturally diverse neighbourhoods.

Once a vital commercial centre, Bang Rak has long been shaped by Chinese, European, Indian, and Japanese influences, creating a rich cultural tapestry where heritage, memory, and creativity continue to intersect.

Founded in the 1970s as one of Thailand’s first five-star hotels, Montien Hotel Surawong Bangkok stands as a landmark of Modern Bangkok architecture (1950s–1970s). The property was designed by H.S.H. Prince Mithrarun Kasemsri and features iconic murals by master artist Paiboon Suwannakudt—both emblematic of Thailand’s mid-century creative legacy.

The hotel’s recent renovation embraces the philosophy of “Old Meets New,” preserving its architectural and artistic heritage while reinterpreting it through a contemporary lens. Beyond architecture, Montien Hotel Surawong Bangkok’s legacy lives vividly through its culinary heritage.

Long celebrated as the home of the legendary Montien Hainanese Chicken Rice, a Michelin Bib Gourmand recipient, the hotel has earned a special place in Bangkok’s collective memory. Food, at Montien, has always been more than sustenance; it is a cultural language that connects history, multicultural identity, and everyday life in Bang Rak.

“Food Cultures” — Montien’s creative response to Design S/O/S

In response to the BKKDW 2026 theme, Montien Hotel Surawong Bangkok presents “Food Cultures: From Montien’s Hainanese Chicken Rice to the Culinary Heritage of Bang Rak – Surawong.” This concept forms the heart of the hotel’s participation, using food as a creative medium to reinterpret heritage, inspire dialogue, and envision a sustainable cultural future for the district.

The programme unfolds through six curated highlights, blending design, gastronomy, and storytelling into immersive experiences.

Immersive Experience “Palace of Food and Cultures” with Tanskul Suwannakudt Art Exhibition “Barricades” by INDA, Chulalongkorn University Multimedia Art Exhibition “CURARTISTRY: FOOD CULTURES” by AA Visiting School Bangkok Public Talks: FOOD CULTURES at Montienthip Hall Neighbourhood Cultural Mapping “FOOD CULTURES in Bangrak District” Culinary Competition “Thai Noodles as Culinary Art”

Signature experience: Palace of food and cultures

First-Ever in Thailand’s Hospitality. As the festival’s centrepiece, Palace of Food and Cultures (daily, 19:00–23:00) reimagines Montien Hotel Surawong Bangkok’s iconic façade as a radiant canvas of moving imagery. Conceived by Tanskul Suwannakudt (XD49), the installation draws from a profound artistic lineage rooted in Thai mural tradition.

As the grandson of Paiboon Suwannakudt, one of Thailand’s most revered mural masters, Tanskul reinterprets inherited philosophies of art, memory, and craftsmanship through a contemporary digital lens. Animation, light, and colour are seamlessly woven into a poetic visual narrative that honours the legacy of traditional Thai painting while extending its spirit into a modern dialogue of architecture, art, and culinary heritage.

Presented as a live, interactive art experience, the installation invites visitors to step into the story—engaging with illuminated characters and responsive visuals in real time. This dynamic dialogue between audience and artwork creates an immersive, ever-evolving encounter that reflects the living nature of food culture and shared memory.

Curated Culinary Expressions likewise take centre stage throughout the festival, as Montien Hotel Surawong Bangkok presents a series of thoughtfully crafted menus inspired by the hotel’s original recipes and the rich flavours of Bang Rak. These culinary offerings form part of the festival programme and include:

Massaman Beef Cheek Puff — a contemporary reinterpretation of a world-renowned Thai curry

— a contemporary reinterpretation of a world-renowned Thai curry Coconut Cheesecake Ba-Bin — blending traditional Thai coconut cake with refined cream cheese

— blending traditional Thai coconut cake with refined cream cheese Siam Golden Muse — a signature festival mocktail at Garden Lounge

These creations are complemented by timeless favourites such as the Michelin Bib Gourmand Montien Hainanese Chicken Rice and Emperor Dim Sum from Ruenton Restaurant.

In addition, Montien Hotel Surawong Bangkok also serves as a platform for contemporary Thai creators:

DERMOND, a Thai high jewellery brand with over three decades of heritage and recognised among the Top 100 Jewellery and Watch Brands of the World 2025 by Luxury Lifestyle Awards, presents the Firework Collection.

Another Way We Speak showcases sterling silver jewellery rooted in Thai craftsmanship, including the P.C.Y. (Pra Cham Yam) Collection and bespoke stone bracelets.

VERTIER, an internationally recognised Thai furniture brand, presents award-winning designs, including the V Lamp Shade, recipient of the DEmark Award, reflecting the philosophy of “Waste to Beauty.”

Montien Hotel Surawong Bangkok warmly invites creators, design enthusiasts, local communities, and international visitors to experience Bangkok Design Week 2026 from January 29 to February 8, with free admission.

Through a thoughtfully curated programme that bridges heritage and contemporary expression, the hotel aspires to serve as an open, welcoming stage, where design, culture, and community come together in the heart of Bang Rak.