What to do in Bangkok this weekend (January 30 to February 1)

Ah, the passage of time. We’re finally entering the second month of 2026, which feels so fast but here we are. January barely logged out and February is already asking what the plan is. The good news is Bangkok is not easing us in gently. The city has gone straight into design takeovers, river hangouts, art that spills into public spaces and enough things to do that your calendar might finally feel useful again.

Here’s our curated list of the best things to do in Bangkok this weekend.

5 Things to do in Bangkok this weekend (January 30 to February 1)

Event Date Location Why it’s worth your time Bangkok Design Week January 29 to February 9 Various venues across Bangkok The city turns into a walkable design playground with exhibitions and ideas rooted in real life. Art Island Festival January 30 Bangkok Island A riverside hang where art, music, food and film blend into an easy, stay-as-long-as-you-like night. AFTERCLUB: 8½ Program January 30 to 31 GalileOasis Casual drinks by day, outdoor documentary screenings by night in a leafy, pet-friendly space. Lotus’s Journey Workshop January 31 Slowcombo Samyan A calm, hands-on floral workshop that offers a focused pause from the city’s usual pace. Muse Anime Festival 2026 January 10 to March 29 MBK Center A free, air-conditioned anime playground with photo zones, displays and official merch.

Bangkok Design Week

Date & Time: January 29 to February 9

Location: Various venues across Bangkok

Price: Free entry

Bangkok Design Week is back and it feels a little more direct this year. The city turns into a giant design playground again, with exhibitions, talks and pop ups spread across neighbourhoods rather than tucked into white cubes. The theme, Design S/O/S, treats creativity as something practical, not decorative.

You will see projects about strengthening local businesses, opening doors to wider collaboration and building ways of living that actually last. Old shophouses, galleries and public spaces all get involved, so wandering is half the fun.

Some works ask big questions, others offer small fixes, but everything is rooted in real life. It is a good excuse to spend a few days walking the city and seeing how designers respond when things feel uncertain. Even if you are not deep into design, there is plenty here that feels relevant and very Bangkok.

Art Island Festival at Bangkok Island

Date & Time: January 30, 4pm

Location: Bangkok Island

Price: Free entry – Tickets are available via Megatix

Art Island Festival is one of those weekends where you show up by the river and end up staying longer than planned. Bangkok Island turns into a shared living space where art, music and people mix naturally. You wander between an art market on the dock, food spots by the water and film screenings where the filmmakers are right there, chatting about what you’re watching.

Music moves through the whole space, from experimental live bands below deck to psytrance on the upper level that lifts the energy as the night rolls on. There is no pressure to do everything. You can sit, watch, eat, listen or join in on the shared creative board if the mood hits.

AFTERCLUB – 8½ Program at GalileOasis

Date & Time: January 30 to 31, 12pm to 8pm

Location: GalileOasis

Price: 80 baht (general) / 40 baht (student) – reserve your seat

After work drinks get a little more interesting at GalileOasis this weekend. AFTERCLUB’s 8½ Program brings back its chilled wine and beer market with a leafy garden setup that feels easy and unforced. You can wander in, grab a glass of wine, beer or something non alcoholic, snack a bit and settle in as the evening rolls on.

Once the sun dips, the space shifts into outdoor cinema mode with a documentary screening curated by Documentary Club and Film I Trust. Friday shows The World Before Your Feet and Saturday follows with Scrap. It is relaxed, pet friendly and very much about slowing the pace for a few hours.

Lotus’s Journey Workshop at Slowcombo

Date & Time: January 31, 10am to 12pm

Location: Slowcombo Samyan

Price: 2,700 baht

This is a calm, hands on workshop that slows everything down in a good way. Lotus’s Journey is about learning by doing, starting with how to choose the right lotus and moving through eight traditional folding techniques. You work carefully, one step at a time, turning fresh flowers into elegant offerings.

The session ends with creating your own lotus to pay respect to the Buddha’s relics at Wat Pathum Wanaram, which gives the whole experience a quiet sense of purpose. It suits anyone curious about Thai rituals, floral craft, or simply wanting a focused afternoon that feels thoughtful rather than rushed.

Muse Anime Festival 2026

Date & Time: January 10 to March 29, 11am to 9pm

Location: MBK Center

Price: Free entry

If you are into anime, this one’s an easy win. Muse Anime Festival has taken over a big indoor space at MBK and turned it into a walk-through playground packed with familiar faces. You’ll find photo zones inspired by series like Spy x Family, Demon Slayer and Attack on Titan, plus newer favourites such as Frieren.

You can move freely between oversized character displays, simple game stations and themed backdrops, which keeps things flowing without the usual queue fatigue. There’s also a merchandise area filled with official items and a cafe serving playful, anime-inspired treats that feel more fun than novelty. Best part is it’s free to enter, air-conditioned and central, so you can drop in for an hour or stretch it longer depending on energy levels.

If the year already feels like it’s moving too fast, consider this your pause button that still involves leaving the house. Bangkok is offering plenty right now. All you really need to do is step outside and follow whatever looks interesting.