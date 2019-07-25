Lost Leopard Cat kitten being cared by Phang Nga wildlife officials | The Thaiger

Environment
Lost Leopard Cat kitten being cared by Phang Nga wildlife officials
The small leopard cat kitten, found near a rubber plantation, is doing well and being cared for by Phang Nga wildlife nursery staff. It is not known what happened to the kitten’s mother.
It was rescued on Monday near a rubber plantation in Krabi province by a Ban Pho Riang resident. The surprised passerby who found the the kitten fetched called officials at the Khao Phanom Bencha National Park.
They turned the Leopard Cat over to the Phang Nga wildlife nursery for care as it is still very young. Park chief Neramit Songsaeng says the cat will eventually be returned to the wild.
He said that leopard cats are a protected species by law and are listed in the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora among the most endangered animals, and as “critically endangered” by the International Union for Conversation of Nature and Natural Resources.
Officials say that Leopard Cats are not suitable as a domestic pet.
Environment
A year after the Laos dam collapse homeless survivors wait for help
PHOTO: World Rainforest Movement
A year ago, a dam at the Xe Pian Xe Namnoy hydroelectric project in southern Laos collapsed under pressure of rising monsoon waters, sending floods downstream and killing over 70 people, though the official toll is lower.
12 months on, thousands are still waiting in temporary camps in the impoverished state. A report by International Rivers say nearly 5,000 people are living “hand to mouth” in the camps without adequate rations, housing or sanitation while firms behind the $1 billion project are yet to adequately compensate victims.
An official from the South Korean contractor SK E&C, one of the companies involved in the consortium managing the project, told AFP it is “willing to actively cooperate” once the Laos government investigation findings are released.
Laos has been fast-tracking dam-building and promoting itself as the “battery of Asia”, but experts have long warned about environmental dangers and the pace of construction.
The disaster is believed to be the deadliest dam accident in Laos history and allegations have pointed to construction flaws by the builder. International Rivers say the disaster should serve as a lesson for the hundreds of other dams planned in Laos and other countries along the ‘under pressure’ Mekong river.
The river starts in China and crawls down along eastern Myanmar, Laos, Thailand and Cambodia, ending in Vietnam.
International Rivers Southeast Asian program director Maureen Harris claims Laos authorities have continually advice from environment groups and scientists.
“For too long, repeated warnings from scientists, communities and civil society have been disregarded.”
Families of victims have received government payouts but the new report is calling on developers to step up and use insurance money to address claims.
The Laos PM addressed the issues in rare comments saying that the communist country will press on with its ambitious hydropower strategy but vowed to intensify oversight.
The Xe Pian Xe Namnoy hydroelectric breached on July 23 last year
SOURCE: AFP
Cambodia
Worries over drug-resistant Malaria strains spreading from Cambodia
Drug-resistant forms of malaria-causing parasites are spreading across south east Asia leading to “alarmingly high” treatment failure rates of frontline medication.
Scientists say that a strain of Malaria, known as KEL1/PLA1, has evolved and picked up new genetic mutations which may make it more resistant to drugs. They are warning that strains of malaria, resistant to two key anti-malarial medicines, are becoming more dominant in Vietnam, Laos and northeastern Thailand after spreading quickly out of Cambodia.
The scientific group worked with Britain’s Wellcome Sanger Institute, Oxford University and Thailand’s Mahidol University.
Malaria is caused by Plasmodium parasites and then carried by mosquitoes. According to the World Health Organisation around 220 million people have been infected with malaria as of 2017 and the disease killed 400,000 of them.
Malaria can be successfully treated with medicines if it’s caught early enough, but resistance to anti-malarial drugs is growing in many parts of the world, especially in South East Asia.
Researchers found that a strain of malaria had evolved and spread across Cambodia from 2007-2013. This latest research, published in The Lancet Infectious Diseases journal, found it has crossed borders and tightened its grip.
“The speed at which these resistant malaria parasites have spread in Southeast Asia is very worrying,” said Olivo Miotto, who co-led the work.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Environment
Mekong River drops to lowest level in a century around Thai, Lao, Myanmar border
Water levels in the Mekong River are now at the lowest point in a century as of July 19, lower than a record set in April 1973.
South East Asia’s Stimson Centre claims that, based on recent satellite images, the drastic lowering of the water level in the river has exposed many islets and sandbars adding. The Centre’s report refers mainly to the river as it passes through the ‘Golden Triangle’ where the borders of Thailand, Laos and Myanmar meet.
The report says that “this could be a new normal for the Mekong River, due to flow regulation by upstream dams and climate change, resulting in prolonged periods of drought.”
The Mekong’s current water levels, at a historic low, are significant particularly because it’s the middle of the wet season, when there should have been plenty of water and flooding in some areas.
In Thailand’s Nong Khai province, opposite Vientiane on the Laos border, the provincial waterworks authority suspended water treatment temporarily on Wednesday because its water pumps could not draw water from the river.
Northern Thailand residents and officials are blaming the low water levels on the obstruction of Mekong tributaries in Laos, at the site of the Xayaburi hydroelectric dam, as it test runs its power generators up to July 29. The dam is scheduled to come on line in October.
Several of Thailand’s northeastern provinces are experiencing water shortages, despite the onset of the rainy season, with their sources of tap water rapidly drying up.
SOURCE: Thai PBS
