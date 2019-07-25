32 year old charged with attempted murder after Egyptian tourist stabbed in neck in Phuket

Sanook News is reporting further details after an 30 year old Egyptian, the son of an Ambassador, was struck in the neck by a roti seller who thought that the tourist was swearing at his wife.

32 year old Surachai from Koh Lanta, who was helping his wife sell rotis outside a Family Mart in Chalong’s Soi Ta-iad, grabbed a big knife when he heard the words “F*CK YOU” uttered by the tourist. The ‘knife’ has been reported as a machete, meat cleaver and just ‘knife’. Here is the weapon…

Surachai left the tourist with a 7 centimetre gash on his neck.

Mahmoud Abbas, the son of the Egyptian Ambassador in Uruguay, is now recovering in the Bangkok Phuket Hospital (earlier reported to be at Vachira Hostpial) after the attack late on Friday night.

Chalong police have been investigating and have witnesses who say that the tourists (there were two not three as previously reported) were actually talking about some Thai boxing they had been to see.

The witnesses told police they believe the reported slurs were just idle chatter between the friends and not a slur on the character of Surachai’s wife. Surachai has now been charged with attempted murder.

Investigations continue with police talking to the friend of the victim who also appears to have been hurt, according to Sanook.

Chalong’s Soi Ta-iad is a popular street for fitness and mauy thai fans.

SOURCE: Sanook

Mahmoud Abbas recovers in hospital – Facebook