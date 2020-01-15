Connect with us

Environment

Fishermen catch albino dauphins on video playing in the Gulf of Thailand

The Thaiger & The Nation

Published

4 mins ago

 on

Fishermen catch albino dauphins on video playing in the Gulf of Thailand
PHOTO: Screenshot of the video which captures the dolphins and the delight of the fishermen - The Nation
A group of albino dolphins have delighted guests and fishermen in a fishing vessel off Songkhla’s Sathing Phra district in the Gulf of Thailand.

“SOS”, a LINE group, has posted a video clip of the dolphins.

The LINE group’s administrator related the story that three fishermen had seen the dolphins in the boundary area between Kradang Nga and Ja Ting Phra subdistricts last Sunday, according to The Nation.

“The fishermen discovered the group of albino dolphins while they pulled their fishing net onto their boat, believing that the dolphins followed the fish that were caught in the net.”

“Some of the dolphins swam around the boat, appearing to ask for food. One of the fishermen grabbed his phone and recorded the video clip, while they kept throwing fish from a basket to the dolphins until their fish stock ran out.”

Several SOS members posted comments appreciating the three fishermen’s actions and the “cute” albino dolphins, which are reasonably rare and a sign of good luck for many Thais.

SOURCE: The Nation

The Thaiger & The Nation

Thailand's fastest growing portal for news and information, in association with The Nation.

Environment

75 year old tourist ‘attacked’ by small unidentified shark in Phang Nga

The Thaiger

Published

1 day ago

on

January 14, 2020

By

75 year old tourist 'attacked' by small unidentified shark in Phang Nga
PHOTO: The Nation

A Phang Nga swimmer was was bitten and attacked by a mystery beastie…. thought to be a shark, and probably a small bull shark. The A 75 year old German tourist says he was swimming in the sea off the southern Thailand beach with his wife on Sunday. The incident occurred only 6 – 7 metres from the shoreline. He has been treated at a hospital in Phuket.

Dr. Thon Thamrongnawasawat, local marine expert and vice dean of the Faculty of Fisheries of Kasetsart University, noted that shark attacks are very rare in Thailand, with the last one happening in Phuket in 2017, with all attacks being attributed to small bull or blacktip reef sharks.

Thon explained in his post that bull or blacktip reef sharks rarely attack larger prey and their attacks might be caused by misunderstanding because the water near the beach is murky, saying that when they realise what they’ve bitten is not their prey, they simply let go and move on.

He said that there is no need to worry about shark attacks in Thai seas, but warned against swimming at dawn or dusk when small sharks search for food near the beach. But the attacks were so rare as to be deemed ‘very unlikely’.

Torn said that shark/human attacks were very one-sided.

“Each year only 5-10 people die in shark attacks worldwide, but about 70 million sharks are killed by humans.

SOURCE: Thai PBS World

75 year old tourist 'attacked' by small unidentified shark in Phang Nga

Air Pollution

Central Thailand farmers ignore orders to stop burning off their sugar cane

The Thaiger

Published

2 days ago

on

January 13, 2020

By

Central Thailand farmers ignore orders to stop burning off their sugar cane
PHOTO: The burning of the cane fields saves time and money - Sun Sentinel

Stick your burning ban up your 2.5 micron particulate!

Local sugarcane growers in Nakhon Sawan, central Thailand, are burning their fields at night despite authorities’ ban on the practice. It appears little to nothing is being done to curb the practice which is one of the main causes, if not the main cause, of the smoke and haze problems in various parts of the country throughout the year.

And the farmers are just taking advantage of the lack of enforcement.

Bottomline, it saves farmers money and the labourers say they prefer collecting burnt sugarcane rather than fresh canes. They say the fresh cane is full of leaves and snakes. By burning the huge average of plantations across the region they avoid the long wait time for harvesting machines. The harvesting machines are in short supply. Last year there were promises of the government buying shared harvesters for the sugar cane farmers but nothing appears to have transpired and the farmers are just reverting to they old habits of clearing paddocks with burning.

Farmers say simply seating fire to the fields and burning the cane before harvest saves time and money.

Despite doing the burins at night, when farmers believe they will avoid the notice of the sleeping authorities, they are providing easy to locate burn-offs. Authorities banned field burning late last year in a bid to control the hazardous fine smoke particles that were drifting into highly populated city areas.

Today Chiang Mai has ended up as the 6th most polluted city in the world. An Airvisual map shows multiple fires underway around central Thailand today and the Nakhon Sawan air quality station with a reading of 152 as of lunchtime today.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

Central Thailand farmers ignore orders to stop burning off their sugar cane

Environment

8,000 evacuated from menacing Taal volcano, south of Manila, Philippines

The Thaiger

Published

2 days ago

on

January 13, 2020

By

8,000 evacuated from menacing Taal volcano, south of Manila, Philippines
PHOTO: Associated Press/Aaron Favila

A volcano, not far south of Manila in The Philippines, has been spewing volcanic ash along with rumbling sounds and tremors most of yesterday. Philippine authorities have raised the alert level and ordered the evacuation of about 8,000 residents and suspended flights at Manila’s civil airports. The highest alert is level 5, when a volcano is actually erupting. At this stage the danger level has been raised to level 3. 8,000 residents were at direct risk and were being immediately evacuated.

The country’s National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council is telling reporters that an evacuation of the area has begun. The volcano spewed ash generating a 1 kilometre high cloud that later dropped its ash all over local communities.

Heavy ash has been falling on the nearby province of Cavite, prompting authorities to suspend classes today and urging residents to stay indoors. The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology says the volcanic activity could lead to a “hazardous eruption in weeks”.

Authorities are strongly recommending that people evacuate the area around the Taal volcano, which is on an island in the middle of Taal lake, as well as two nearby “high-risk” areas in the Batangas province.

“Possible hazards of pyroclastic density currents and volcanic tsunami.”

The volcanic eruptions of ash and the plume reaching into the sky were visible from the nearby city of Tagaytay, a popular spot for viewing the volcano..

Ninoy Aquino International Airport, the main airport in Manila, says it’s “temporarily suspended” flight operations as a precaution.

SOURCE: Reuters via Bangkok Post

VIDEO: Taal Volcano spews ash column 100 metres high yesterday, January 12. This is what Taal Volcano looks like from Quiling, Talisay, Batangas

8,000 evacuated from menacing Taal volcano, south of Manila, Philippines

