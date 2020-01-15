The US and China sign Phase One of new trade agreement today | The Thaiger

Connect with us

The US and China sign Phase One of new trade agreement today

PHOTO: President's Trump and Xi at an earlier staged negotiation meeting - Reuters
The United States and China are poised to sign a trade truce today after a protracted trade spat that has impacted both countrys’ economies and shaken spread unease through world trade links. Both sides describe the result of the ‘Phase One’ agreement as ‘hard fought’. The signing signals a fragile truce and a prickly period of reconciliation between the world’s two largest economies.

But hundreds of billions of dollars of tariffs will remain in place at least until after the 2020 US Presidential election in the US. According to the New York Times, the new deal includes commitments by China to curtail practices that American firms complain put them at a disadvantage and force them to hand over valuable intellectual property to Chinese firms.

The timing of the signing is good for US President Trump who is about to face Congress over his current impeachment proceedings. News of the imminent signing of the interim agreement has boosted stock markets worldwide in recent days. Meantime, the threat of new tariffs will be shelved.

With Phase One of an agreement now looks to be sorted, the most difficult issues remain to be dealt with in “phase two” negotiations. These will include the massive subsidies for state industry and forced technology transfer.

After all the pain, the interim agreement largely takes the US/China trade relationship back to where it was before President Trump was elected in 2016, even restoring elements he scrapped.

Cconomist Mary Lovely says… “The US-China phase-one deal is essentially a trade truce, with large state-directed purchases attached. The truce is good news for the US and the world economy.”

US officials say they will release details of the agreement being signed at a White House ceremony on Wednesday *Thursday Thai time).

After announcing the finalisation of an interim deal on December 13, the US canceled a damaging round of new tariffs that were due to kick in December 15.

Washington said Beijing have agreed to import, over the next two years, US$200 billion of US products above the levels in 2017, before President Trump launched the trade war with China. Since December, US President Trump has said that the trade pact will be a boon for American farmers, stating that China will buy $40 to $50 billion in agricultural goods.

US farmers have been hit hard by the ongoing trade war, notably on soybeans which saw exports to China plunge to just $3 billion from more than $12 billion in 2017. The Trump administration paid out $28 billion compensation to farmers in the last two years.

Even with a new agreement in place it is likely that the trade imbalance between the two countries will still greatly favour the Chinese, an economy that is likely to become the world’s largest before the end of this decade (sooner according to some leading economists).

US and Chinese officials say the agreement includes protections for intellectual property, and addresses financial services and foreign exchange while including a provision for dispute resolution. In August President Trump also formally accused China of manipulating its currency to gain an advantage in trade and offset the impact of the tariffs.

SOURCE: Thai PBS World | AFP

Bangkok

61 year old Chinese tourist being treated for new coronavirus in Thailand

Greeley Pulitzer

Published

1 day ago

on

January 14, 2020

By

PHOTO: Pornprom Satrabhaya

A 61 year old Chinese tourist, found to be infected with the new strain of coronavirus dubbed “Wuhan or Chinese pneumonia” when she arrived in Thailand last week, is being treated in hospital and is expected to be discharged in a few days. This is from the Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul. The woman is recovering at Bamrasnaradura Infectious Diseases Institute in Nonthaburi province, about 12 kilometres outside of Bangkok.

“She is now showing few fever or respiratory symptoms, and if doctors give her a clearance she could be allowed to go home in as little as a few days. She was the first person detected with the virus outside of China and her rapid diagnosis and successful treatment show the efficiency and effectiveness of Thailand’s health services.”

Sixteen people who shared the flight with the woman were also examined, all with negative results, although some exhibited slight flu-like symptoms.

Since January 3, a total of 12 passengers arriving from from Wuhan in China have showed flu-like symptoms which justified their being quarantined. Eight have so far been treated and discharged

The Chinese woman was treated in an isolation ward. Her infection with the coronavirus was confirmed on Sunday. The Public Health Ministry had not found anyone else infected with the virus.

59 people in China have been confirmed infected with the new strain of the coronavirus, which has been linked to a sudden outbreak of pneumonia in central China that has killed one. All had attended markets selling animals and seafood in Wuhan city and were either workers or buyers. There has been no known human-to-human transmission of the virus.

Huanan Seafood Market, one of Wuhan’s largest meat and seafood markets has been identified as the source of the outbreak and was shut down on Jan. 1. The man who died had recently been a customer.

Coronaviruses are not necessarily life-threatening but have been the source of several public health crises, including severe acute respiratory syndrome, or SARS, which killed hundreds of people after an outbreak in southern China in 2002 and 2003.

The Wuhan viral outbreak appears less virulent and less transmittable, according to the World Health Organisation.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

Bangkok

First case of New Coronavirus Pneumonia detected arriving in Bangkok

The Thaiger

Published

1 day ago

on

January 14, 2020

By

PHOTO: All flights arriving from Wuhan are being screened - The Epoch Times

A first case of ‘New Coronavirus Pneumonia’ has been identified in Thailand, but the Public Health Ministry is assuring the public there is no wider outbreak of the virus. The mystery virus has now been identified by Chinese scientists and was earlier nicknamed as the mystery Wuhan pneumonia.

Anuthin Charnvirakul, the Thai Public Health Minister has informed the media that the case was detected at Suvarnabhumi International Airport in Bangkok on on January 8. The suspect passenger was a 61 year old female Chinese tourist and was detected as she stepped off her flight from China.

The lady was immediately isolated and sent to the Bamratnaradoon Institute in Bangkok for further observation and treatment. It was confirmed on Sunday that she was infected with New Coronavirus Pneumonia, the first case diagnosed outside the China area of Wuhan where the virus was first identified.

Anutin has updated the situation saying that another 12 tourists travelling with her from China were also found to have a slight fever and respiratory problems and have been quarantined for treatment. They have been cleared of being carriers of the New Coronavirus Pneumonia and are expected to be discharged in the next few days.

SOURCE: Thai PBS World

Environment

8,000 evacuated from menacing Taal volcano, south of Manila, Philippines

The Thaiger

Published

2 days ago

on

January 13, 2020

By

PHOTO: Associated Press/Aaron Favila

A volcano, not far south of Manila in The Philippines, has been spewing volcanic ash along with rumbling sounds and tremors most of yesterday. Philippine authorities have raised the alert level and ordered the evacuation of about 8,000 residents and suspended flights at Manila’s civil airports. The highest alert is level 5, when a volcano is actually erupting. At this stage the danger level has been raised to level 3. 8,000 residents were at direct risk and were being immediately evacuated.

The country’s National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council is telling reporters that an evacuation of the area has begun. The volcano spewed ash generating a 1 kilometre high cloud that later dropped its ash all over local communities.

Heavy ash has been falling on the nearby province of Cavite, prompting authorities to suspend classes today and urging residents to stay indoors. The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology says the volcanic activity could lead to a “hazardous eruption in weeks”.

Authorities are strongly recommending that people evacuate the area around the Taal volcano, which is on an island in the middle of Taal lake, as well as two nearby “high-risk” areas in the Batangas province.

“Possible hazards of pyroclastic density currents and volcanic tsunami.”

The volcanic eruptions of ash and the plume reaching into the sky were visible from the nearby city of Tagaytay, a popular spot for viewing the volcano..

Ninoy Aquino International Airport, the main airport in Manila, says it’s “temporarily suspended” flight operations as a precaution.

SOURCE: Reuters via Bangkok Post

VIDEO: Taal Volcano spews ash column 100 metres high yesterday, January 12. This is what Taal Volcano looks like from Quiling, Talisay, Batangas

