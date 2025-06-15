Drones with grenade launchers spark urgent probe in Songkhla

A suspicious discovery involving two drones has prompted a high-level investigation in Songkhla province after they were unearthed in the Sadao district. The drones, equipped with grenade launchers, are suspected of being intended for violent acts or illegal activities.

Lieutenant General Paisal Nusang, the Fourth Army Region Commander and Director of Internal Security Operations in the area, led the inspection following the discovery on June 12. The drones were located in Ban Rai Ok, Moo 2, Samnak Kham subdistrict, Sadao district.

The initial investigation was conducted by the 5th Infantry Regiment Task Force, alongside Sadao district officials, Sadao Police Station, Border Patrol Police 437, the explosive ordnance disposal team (EOD), and the Region 9 Forensic Science Office.

The drones were identified as large six-rotor models, modified to carry six 60-millimetre grenade launchers and a set for releasing improvised explosive devices (IEDs). Although no explosives were found at the scene, the modifications suggest potential use for targeting attacks.

Forensic teams collected fingerprints and other evidence at the site, which has led to connections with a suspected group behind the drones. Police are currently compiling evidence to pursue those responsible.

The drones are estimated to have the capability to fly up to 800 metres in altitude, cover a distance of eight to 10 kilometres, and carry a payload of 10 to 15 kilogrammes. They are also equipped with a Home Point system for take-off and landing.

Following the discovery, Lt. Gen. Paisal convened a meeting with the involved agencies, including Major General Apinan Jaemjang, commander of the 5th Infantry Division, and Colonel Thawiporn Kanathong, commander of the 5th Infantry Regiment, as well as police officials. The meeting aimed to assess the situation and develop investigation strategies.

Two main hypotheses have emerged regarding the drones’ purpose: first, their potential use in violent incidents in economic areas or government locations; second, their use for smuggling illegal items, especially along the Thai-Malaysian border, reported KhaoSod.

Security agencies from Thailand and neighbouring Malaysia are collaborating to expand the investigation and prevent any incidents in the region. Further updates will be provided as the investigation progresses.