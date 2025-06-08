Woman found dead in Songkhla, husband and son wanted

Fugitive pair sparks manhunt as police probe motive behind shocking killing

Photo of Bright Choomanee Bright Choomanee4 hours agoLast Updated: Sunday, June 8, 2025
215 1 minute read
Woman found dead in Songkhla, husband and son wanted
Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

A tragic incident occurred in Songkhla province’s Saba Yoi district on the morning of today, June 8, where a 52 year old woman was found dead at the base of a rubber tree. The police have issued arrest warrants for the woman’s new husband and his son, who were seen fleeing the scene on a motorcycle.

Police from the Saba Yoi station, along with other relevant officials, responded to the report of the killing in a rubber plantation located in Mueang Khlong Si Ra subdistrict. At the scene, officers discovered Prathum’s body lying near a rubber tree, surrounded by tools used for tapping rubber and a knife. Her body had two severe head injuries.

According to the victim’s son, Pronthep (surname withheld), his mother had gone to the plantation to tap rubber with her new husband, 51 year old Bunhai (surname withheld), and his son, 26 year old Chaiphruek (surname withheld).

Pronthep later followed them to the plantation on his motorcycle, intending to sharpen a rubber-tapping knife. Upon arrival, he noticed Bunhai and Chaiphruek appeared anxious and instructed him to sharpen the knife elsewhere.

Related Articles

Feeling suspicious, Pronthep returned to the plantation, but Bunhai and Chaiphruek were no longer there. Using a flashlight, he searched the area and found his mother barely breathing.

She succumbed to her injuries shortly after. Pronthep immediately informed the village head and the police. A subsequent search of Bunhai’s rented house revealed drug paraphernalia, but the two men were not present.

The Na Thawi Provincial Court has approved arrest warrants for Bunhai and Chaiphruek, following the investigation request from Saba Yoi police. Initial findings indicate that the father and son duo left the area on a green Kawasaki Ninja motorcycle. Police efforts to locate them are ongoing, reported KhaoSod.

In similar news, a Thai man fatally stabbed a transwoman and left her body in a forested roadside area in Roi Et province, later alleging he acted in self-defense after being sexually assaulted by the victim.

Latest Thailand News
Young driver dies in crash with 10-wheeler truck in Pathum Thani Road deaths

Young driver dies in crash with 10-wheeler truck in Pathum Thani

5 minutes ago
Construction exec arrested for 10 million baht tax fraud Crime News

Construction exec arrested for 10 million baht tax fraud

25 minutes ago
Worker&#8217;s tragic fall from sixth floor in Bangkok leads to death Bangkok News

Worker’s tragic fall from sixth floor in Bangkok leads to death

51 minutes ago
Motorcycle crash in Chachoengsao claims two lives Road deaths

Motorcycle crash in Chachoengsao claims two lives

2 hours ago
Teenagers on motorcycle killed by train in Songkhla accident Thailand News

Teenagers on motorcycle killed by train in Songkhla accident

3 hours ago
Driver arrested in Bangkok for theft of over 1 million baht Crime News

Driver arrested in Bangkok for theft of over 1 million baht

3 hours ago
Illegal 346-tonne chicken feet import seized in Samut Sakhon raid Crime News

Illegal 346-tonne chicken feet import seized in Samut Sakhon raid

3 hours ago
Man arrested in Chanthaburi for indecent public assault Crime News

Man arrested in Chanthaburi for indecent public assault

3 hours ago
Brutal attack in Pattani leaves financial officer dead South Thailand News

Brutal attack in Pattani leaves financial officer dead

3 hours ago
Woman found dead in Songkhla, husband and son wanted Crime News

Woman found dead in Songkhla, husband and son wanted

4 hours ago
Construction worker dies in landslide on Rama 2 Road Bangkok News

Construction worker dies in landslide on Rama 2 Road

4 hours ago
Thailand-Cambodia border checkpoint closure leaves thousands stranded Thailand News

Thailand-Cambodia border checkpoint closure leaves thousands stranded

4 hours ago
Drug smuggler killed, 4.2 million meth pills seized in Chiang Rai shootout Northern Thailand News

Drug smuggler killed, 4.2 million meth pills seized in Chiang Rai shootout

4 hours ago
Body of Thai hostage retrieved in Gaza by Israeli military Thailand News

Body of Thai hostage retrieved in Gaza by Israeli military

5 hours ago
Heavy rainfall warning issued for 38 provinces in Thailand Thailand Weather Updates

Heavy rainfall warning issued for 38 provinces in Thailand

5 hours ago
Vietjet slashed 66% off 66,666 tickets in mega sale Thailand News

Vietjet slashed 66% off 66,666 tickets in mega sale

22 hours ago
Imposter monk drags motorcycle along road in Korat (video) Thailand News

Imposter monk drags motorcycle along road in Korat (video)

23 hours ago
Phuket cops team up with school to fight drugs and helmet rebels Phuket News

Phuket cops team up with school to fight drugs and helmet rebels

23 hours ago
2 teenage girls rescued from Chon Buri karaoke bar prostitution Pattaya News

2 teenage girls rescued from Chon Buri karaoke bar prostitution

24 hours ago
5th Thai-Laos bridge to boost trade to over 28 billion baht Thailand News

5th Thai-Laos bridge to boost trade to over 28 billion baht

24 hours ago
Motorcycle repairman dies in Bangkok collision with pickup truck Bangkok News

Motorcycle repairman dies in Bangkok collision with pickup truck

1 day ago
Golden GI banana boom brings millions to Chaiyaphum farmers Business News

Golden GI banana boom brings millions to Chaiyaphum farmers

1 day ago
Knife-wielding man removed from Phuket streets Phuket News

Knife-wielding man removed from Phuket streets

1 day ago
‘Arabian racers’ return: Daylight street chaos rocks Pattaya again Pattaya News

‘Arabian racers’ return: Daylight street chaos rocks Pattaya again

1 day ago
Bangkok serial thief busted with loot in Dusit district Bangkok News

Bangkok serial thief busted with loot in Dusit district

1 day ago
Crime NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Bright Choomanee Bright Choomanee4 hours agoLast Updated: Sunday, June 8, 2025
215 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Photo of Bright Choomanee

Bright Choomanee

With a degree in English from Srinakharinwirot University, Bright specializes in writing engaging content. Her interests vary greatly, including lifestyle, travel, and news. She enjoys watching series with her orange cat, Garfield, in her free time.

Related Articles

Man found dead in Surat Thani hot springs pool

Man found dead in Surat Thani hot springs pool

6 days ago
Body found in haunted Udon Thani well near railway station

Body found in haunted Udon Thani well near railway station

6 days ago
Bus driver found dead inside vehicle in Ayutthaya

Bus driver found dead inside vehicle in Ayutthaya

1 week ago
Myanmar man&#8217;s body found after tragic Phuket fishing accident

Myanmar man’s body found after tragic Phuket fishing accident

2 weeks ago
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x