Woman found dead in Songkhla, husband and son wanted

A tragic incident occurred in Songkhla province’s Saba Yoi district on the morning of today, June 8, where a 52 year old woman was found dead at the base of a rubber tree. The police have issued arrest warrants for the woman’s new husband and his son, who were seen fleeing the scene on a motorcycle.

Police from the Saba Yoi station, along with other relevant officials, responded to the report of the killing in a rubber plantation located in Mueang Khlong Si Ra subdistrict. At the scene, officers discovered Prathum’s body lying near a rubber tree, surrounded by tools used for tapping rubber and a knife. Her body had two severe head injuries.

According to the victim’s son, Pronthep (surname withheld), his mother had gone to the plantation to tap rubber with her new husband, 51 year old Bunhai (surname withheld), and his son, 26 year old Chaiphruek (surname withheld).

Pronthep later followed them to the plantation on his motorcycle, intending to sharpen a rubber-tapping knife. Upon arrival, he noticed Bunhai and Chaiphruek appeared anxious and instructed him to sharpen the knife elsewhere.

Feeling suspicious, Pronthep returned to the plantation, but Bunhai and Chaiphruek were no longer there. Using a flashlight, he searched the area and found his mother barely breathing.

She succumbed to her injuries shortly after. Pronthep immediately informed the village head and the police. A subsequent search of Bunhai’s rented house revealed drug paraphernalia, but the two men were not present.

The Na Thawi Provincial Court has approved arrest warrants for Bunhai and Chaiphruek, following the investigation request from Saba Yoi police. Initial findings indicate that the father and son duo left the area on a green Kawasaki Ninja motorcycle. Police efforts to locate them are ongoing, reported KhaoSod.

