Elderly Thai man arrested for alleged assault on granddaughter

Investigation underway as police examine years of abuse

Photo of Bright Choomanee Bright Choomanee10 minutes agoLast Updated: Thursday, May 22, 2025
Picture courtesy of Dailynews

An 80 year old man has been arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting his granddaughter over a five-year period, starting when she was in third grade. The arrest was made following a complaint lodged by the child’s mother, although the accused has denied all allegations.

Yesterday, May 21, Police Colonel Sompong Suwanwong, the deputy commander of the Region 9 Provincial Police, led a team to apprehend Lee (surname withheld), a resident of Phatthalung province, at a mosque in Tha Chang subdistrict, Bang Klam district, Songkhla province.

He was arrested based on a warrant issued by the Phatthalung Provincial Court for charges of sexual assault against a child under 13 years of age and committing indecent acts on a child under 15. Investigations revealed that Lee had been evading capture by working at a mosque.

In January, the mother of the 13 year old victim, referred to as Dam for privacy, reported to the Kong Ra Police Station in Phatthalung province. She accused Lee, who is her stepfather and the victim’s step-grandfather, of sexually assaulting and indecently molesting her daughter.

These acts allegedly began when Dam was eight years old and in third grade. Dam was unaware of the nature of these acts until late last year and early this year when Lee attempted to molest her again and made inappropriate comments.

Once Dam’s mother discovered the incidents, she removed her daughter from the household and reported the matter to the police. Dam, now in her first year of secondary school, is reportedly suffering from depression, impacting her academic performance, reported KhaoSod.

Lee has denied all charges, claiming that the victim’s mother, his stepdaughter, wants him to cease involvement with her mother. Following the completion of arrest documentation at the Bang Klam Police Station, Lee was handed over to the Kong Ra police for further legal proceedings.

