Discover southern charm at Pakk Taii Design Week 2025

Witness southern Thailand’s creative force, from August 28 to September 7 at Songkhla Old Town & Hat Yai

Photo of Thaiger Thaiger9 minutes agoLast Updated: Friday, July 11, 2025
92 3 minutes read
Discover southern charm at Pakk Taii Design Week 2025

Get ready for a journey to Pakk Taii Design Week 2025 (PTDW2025), the annual creative festival showcasing southern Thailand! From 28 August to 7 September 2025, the historic Old Town of Songkhla and Hat Yai will come alive as all 14 southern provinces unite to highlight the region’s charm and potential.

Under this year’s ‘South Paradise’ theme, the event promises an immersive experience designed for endless new possibilities. Whether you’re looking for peace, relaxation, healing, or inspiration, a trip south this August is exactly what you need.

PTDW2025 offers a programme designed to boost creative industries and celebrate southern Thailand’s identity. Explore arts and crafts, authentic southern cuisine, local lifestyles and wisdom, fashion, architecture, music, and performances.

The festival will feature plenty of activities, including exhibitions, showcases, performing arts, music, talks, workshops, tours, special events, and a creative market.

An exclusive, joyful, and creative experience

Pakk Taii Design Week 2025 presents a response to a complex global landscape, one that is grappling with economic shifts, natural disasters, and shifting international policies. Amidst this volatility, people are increasingly seeking peace, comfort, and meaningful experiences in travel and lifestyle.

Southern Thailand’s 14 provinces are answering this call by showcasing their potential through innovative programmes that align with national policy, support the potential and opportunities of multi-generational local businesses, and highlight the power of creative cities.

Related Articles

Discover southern charm at Pakk Taii Design Week 2025 | News by Thaiger

From traditional arts and crafts to wellness and sustainable tourism, each city brings its unique character to the festival, creating a dynamic ecosystem that fosters the creative economy and empowers local stakeholders.

Southern Thailand is poised to showcase the collaboration among governments, the private sector, communities, and citizens, aiming to elevate the quality of life, economy, and long-term competitiveness of the region through culture, creativity, and connection.

The festival centres around four core concepts

First is the South Destress Main Pavilion. This pavilion explores the emerging potential of southern Thailand amid today’s global challenges. Rooted in the belief that happiness is central to a thriving destress economy, the space is designed as an inclusive public hub.

It features thought-provoking exhibitions that encourage visitors to reflect on their own definitions of happiness while spotlighting the often-overlooked creative business networks and opportunities within the southern cities.

Interactive activities will invite guests to discover fresh perspectives across all 14 provinces.

Second, is the 14 City Potential Space. Set within the storied streets of Songkhla’s Old Town, this project celebrates the unique strengths of each southern province. It connects with four core human needs identified within the destress economy: serenity, relaxation, release, and readiness.

These needs are expressed through four additional compelling narratives: craftsmanship, creative design, cuisine, and environmental awareness, showcasing the region’s depth of culture and innovation.

Thirdly, the South Market, a dynamic, creative marketplace featuring products from across southern Thailand. It serves as a testbed for both seasoned and next-generation entrepreneurs to expand their reach and connect with new audiences.

The market also includes development programmes aimed at nurturing standout offerings, hero products, to better align with consumer trends and market demand.

Discover southern charm at Pakk Taii Design Week 2025 | News by Thaiger

Last but not least, don’t miss out on South Collaboration, a series of collaborative projects that unite festival partners with local creative communities.

These initiatives build upon regional assets and cultural heritage through new and exciting formats, including hands-on workshops, exclusive promotions, urban heritage protection and revitalisation programmes, live performances and music events in partnership with academic networks, and international-local exchange initiatives that foster cross-cultural dialogue and innovation.

These unique creative concepts will be brought to life through a diverse range of programmes across six formats:

  1. Performance & show: A line-up of spectacles, arts, music, and live performances that communicate the diverse identities and cultures of the southern Thai people.
  2. Exhibition & installation: Art exhibitions and mixed-media installations that transform public spaces with vibrancy and imagination in various venues.
  3. Talk & workshop: Platforms for knowledge-sharing forums with local and international creative experts, offering new insights and inspiration.
  4. Activity & event: A range of experiential activities, from fashion shows and open houses to cultural tours and experiential showcases.
  5. Market & promotion: Pop-up creative markets and special promotions that empower local businesses and connect them with broader markets.
  6. Experiment: Showcasing real-world pilot projects that tackle urban challenges, laying the groundwork for long-term community improvements.

Discover southern charm at Pakk Taii Design Week 2025 | News by Thaiger

Event details:

  • Date: August 28 to September 7, 2025,
  • Time: 11am to 9pm
  • Location: Old Town of Songkhla and Hat Yai, Songkhla province

Don’t miss out on Pakk Taii Design Week 2025, discover the soul of the south through creativity like never before!

For more details, please visit www.pakktaiidesignweek.com or follow the event on Facebook and Instagram at @pakktaiidesignweek

Press release

Latest Thailand News
American tourist assaulted by Pattaya bar owner over alleged video recording Pattaya News

American tourist assaulted by Pattaya bar owner over alleged video recording

13 seconds ago
Discover southern charm at Pakk Taii Design Week 2025 Events

Discover southern charm at Pakk Taii Design Week 2025

9 minutes ago
Blue murder: Deadly sea dragon resurfaces off Phuket (video) Phuket News

Blue murder: Deadly sea dragon resurfaces off Phuket (video)

15 minutes ago
US picks ex-lawyer with Asian ties as new Thailand envoy Thailand News

US picks ex-lawyer with Asian ties as new Thailand envoy

25 minutes ago
Thaksin lifts lid on power plays as Bhumjaithai walks out Thailand News

Thaksin lifts lid on power plays as Bhumjaithai walks out

38 minutes ago
Sunk costs: Phuket tourists rescued as dive trip springs a leak Phuket News

Sunk costs: Phuket tourists rescued as dive trip springs a leak

51 minutes ago
Fake police kidnap and extort Chinese tourist in Pattaya Pattaya News

Fake police kidnap and extort Chinese tourist in Pattaya

1 hour ago
Thailand deluge: TMD warns of heavy rainfall and flash floods Thailand Weather Updates

Thailand deluge: TMD warns of heavy rainfall and flash floods

1 hour ago
Call of duty: Pedestrian on phone mowed down in pattaya pile-up Pattaya News

Call of duty: Pedestrian on phone mowed down in pattaya pile-up

2 hours ago
Retired officer arrested after failed Lop Buri armed robbery attempt Crime News

Retired officer arrested after failed Lop Buri armed robbery attempt

21 hours ago
Man arrested after temple shooting in Thonburi leaves two dead Crime News

Man arrested after temple shooting in Thonburi leaves two dead

22 hours ago
Phuket to host Kebaya Festival celebrating Peranakan heritage in 2025 Phuket News

Phuket to host Kebaya Festival celebrating Peranakan heritage in 2025

22 hours ago
Cambodians detained for illegal entry into Thailand amid job crisis Crime News

Cambodians detained for illegal entry into Thailand amid job crisis

23 hours ago
Bangkok police bust illegal cannabis shop, arrest 28 year old man Bangkok News

Bangkok police bust illegal cannabis shop, arrest 28 year old man

24 hours ago
Malaysian businessman arrested in Thailand for online gambling link Crime News

Malaysian businessman arrested in Thailand for online gambling link

24 hours ago
Koh Phangan police arrest two for drugs and firearms offences Crime News

Koh Phangan police arrest two for drugs and firearms offences

1 day ago
Udon Thani crash claims life of young student Road deaths

Udon Thani crash claims life of young student

1 day ago
Kuwaiti youths&#8217; noisy motorcycle races disrupt Pattaya&#8217;s Soi Yensabai Pattaya News

Kuwaiti youths’ noisy motorcycle races disrupt Pattaya’s Soi Yensabai

1 day ago
Russian trio steal 2kg cannabis worth 160,000 baht from Thai clinic Pattaya News

Russian trio steal 2kg cannabis worth 160,000 baht from Thai clinic

1 day ago
Pygmy hippo Moo Deng celebrates first birthday at Thai zoo Thailand News

Pygmy hippo Moo Deng celebrates first birthday at Thai zoo

1 day ago
Pattaya police raid targets noisy teens, seizes modified motorcycles Pattaya News

Pattaya police raid targets noisy teens, seizes modified motorcycles

1 day ago
Phuket tourism boom: 223 billion baht from Russian, Chinese visitors Phuket News

Phuket tourism boom: 223 billion baht from Russian, Chinese visitors

1 day ago
Cyber police detain six over Thai baht fraud scheme Crime News

Cyber police detain six over Thai baht fraud scheme

1 day ago
Heavy rainfall and thunderstorms hit 43 Thai provinces Thailand Weather Updates

Heavy rainfall and thunderstorms hit 43 Thai provinces

1 day ago
Fire-breathing car stirs outrage after footpath drive in Chon Buri Thailand News

Fire-breathing car stirs outrage after footpath drive in Chon Buri

2 days ago
EventsPress RoomThings To Do
Tags
Photo of Thaiger Thaiger9 minutes agoLast Updated: Friday, July 11, 2025
92 3 minutes read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Watch this conversation
Notify of
0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Photo of Thaiger

Thaiger

The Thaiger is Thailand's largest online portal for news, videos and information.
0
Comments are now open, have your sayx
()
x