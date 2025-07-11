Discover southern charm at Pakk Taii Design Week 2025

Get ready for a journey to Pakk Taii Design Week 2025 (PTDW2025), the annual creative festival showcasing southern Thailand! From 28 August to 7 September 2025, the historic Old Town of Songkhla and Hat Yai will come alive as all 14 southern provinces unite to highlight the region’s charm and potential.

Under this year’s ‘South Paradise’ theme, the event promises an immersive experience designed for endless new possibilities. Whether you’re looking for peace, relaxation, healing, or inspiration, a trip south this August is exactly what you need.

PTDW2025 offers a programme designed to boost creative industries and celebrate southern Thailand’s identity. Explore arts and crafts, authentic southern cuisine, local lifestyles and wisdom, fashion, architecture, music, and performances.

The festival will feature plenty of activities, including exhibitions, showcases, performing arts, music, talks, workshops, tours, special events, and a creative market.

An exclusive, joyful, and creative experience

Pakk Taii Design Week 2025 presents a response to a complex global landscape, one that is grappling with economic shifts, natural disasters, and shifting international policies. Amidst this volatility, people are increasingly seeking peace, comfort, and meaningful experiences in travel and lifestyle.

Southern Thailand’s 14 provinces are answering this call by showcasing their potential through innovative programmes that align with national policy, support the potential and opportunities of multi-generational local businesses, and highlight the power of creative cities.

From traditional arts and crafts to wellness and sustainable tourism, each city brings its unique character to the festival, creating a dynamic ecosystem that fosters the creative economy and empowers local stakeholders.

Southern Thailand is poised to showcase the collaboration among governments, the private sector, communities, and citizens, aiming to elevate the quality of life, economy, and long-term competitiveness of the region through culture, creativity, and connection.

The festival centres around four core concepts

First is the South Destress Main Pavilion. This pavilion explores the emerging potential of southern Thailand amid today’s global challenges. Rooted in the belief that happiness is central to a thriving destress economy, the space is designed as an inclusive public hub.

It features thought-provoking exhibitions that encourage visitors to reflect on their own definitions of happiness while spotlighting the often-overlooked creative business networks and opportunities within the southern cities.

Interactive activities will invite guests to discover fresh perspectives across all 14 provinces.

Second, is the 14 City Potential Space. Set within the storied streets of Songkhla’s Old Town, this project celebrates the unique strengths of each southern province. It connects with four core human needs identified within the destress economy: serenity, relaxation, release, and readiness.

These needs are expressed through four additional compelling narratives: craftsmanship, creative design, cuisine, and environmental awareness, showcasing the region’s depth of culture and innovation.

Thirdly, the South Market, a dynamic, creative marketplace featuring products from across southern Thailand. It serves as a testbed for both seasoned and next-generation entrepreneurs to expand their reach and connect with new audiences.

The market also includes development programmes aimed at nurturing standout offerings, hero products, to better align with consumer trends and market demand.

Last but not least, don’t miss out on South Collaboration, a series of collaborative projects that unite festival partners with local creative communities.

These initiatives build upon regional assets and cultural heritage through new and exciting formats, including hands-on workshops, exclusive promotions, urban heritage protection and revitalisation programmes, live performances and music events in partnership with academic networks, and international-local exchange initiatives that foster cross-cultural dialogue and innovation.

These unique creative concepts will be brought to life through a diverse range of programmes across six formats:

Performance & show: A line-up of spectacles, arts, music, and live performances that communicate the diverse identities and cultures of the southern Thai people. Exhibition & installation: Art exhibitions and mixed-media installations that transform public spaces with vibrancy and imagination in various venues. Talk & workshop: Platforms for knowledge-sharing forums with local and international creative experts, offering new insights and inspiration. Activity & event: A range of experiential activities, from fashion shows and open houses to cultural tours and experiential showcases. Market & promotion: Pop-up creative markets and special promotions that empower local businesses and connect them with broader markets. Experiment: Showcasing real-world pilot projects that tackle urban challenges, laying the groundwork for long-term community improvements.

Event details:

Date: August 28 to September 7, 2025,

August 28 to September 7, 2025, Time: 11am to 9pm

11am to 9pm Location: Old Town of Songkhla and Hat Yai, Songkhla province

Don’t miss out on Pakk Taii Design Week 2025, discover the soul of the south through creativity like never before!

For more details, please visit www.pakktaiidesignweek.com or follow the event on Facebook and Instagram at @pakktaiidesignweek

Press release