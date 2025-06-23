Songkhla students scammed by local landlord, left without rooms

Double-booked and deceived freshmen demand justice

Bright Choomanee3 hours agoLast Updated: Monday, June 23, 2025
67 2 minutes read
Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

A group of first-year university students in Songkhla have reported being defrauded by a local accommodation owner who allegedly took their deposits and double-booked rooms, leaving more than 50 students without accommodation. The incident was widely shared on social media, prompting further investigation.

The students, primarily from Songkhla Rajabhat University, found the accommodation through Facebook. Situated in the Mueang district, the two-storey, mixed-material housing unit offered only four rooms on the first floor, with the second floor reportedly in disrepair. A neighbouring three-storey building had five additional rooms.

One of the victims, a first-year female economics and business administration student, recounted her experience. After contacting the owner, a woman between 30 and 40 years old, through the LINE application, she visited the property on June 1.

Despite initial reservations about the condition of the building’s upper floor, she decided to rent a room because of its proximity to the university. She paid a total of 5,000 baht (US$150), which included a 2,500 baht (US$75) room deposit and 2,500 baht insurance.

However, when she arrived on June 9 for her move-in date, she found the room still occupied. The owner cited a contractual issue with the previous tenant and arranged for her to stay at a hotel temporarily. On June 12, she encountered other students at the accommodation, some of whom had also been double-booked.

Another student, a first-year communication arts male student from the university’s management sciences faculty, shared a similar story. He discovered the accommodation via social media, communicated with the owner through LINE, and paid the same 5,000 baht deposit for a room that was already occupied.

Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

Landlord scam

During an orientation event, he learnt that many others had fallen victim to the same scam. This led the students to file a complaint with the Songkhla City Police Station to pursue legal action against the owner.

A former student who graduated three years ago also recounted past issues with the accommodation. During his stay, he experienced leaking water from the upper floor and a broken bathroom.

Despite promises of repairs, nothing was done, and he eventually moved out. Despite numerous requests, he has not received his deposit back. He also mentioned a failed investment scheme with the owner, totalling 60,000 baht (US$1,820), from which he never saw any returns.

นักศึกษาปี 1 โวย หอพักกลางเมืองสงขลา เชิดเงินมัดจำ รับซ้อนห้อง ผู้เสียหายครึ่งร้อย ช็อกซ้ำ ไม่ตรงปก สุดทรุดโทรม รุ่นพี่ แฉ ทำแบบนี้มาหลายปี ด้าน เจ้าของชี้แจง

In response to the situation, Songkhla Rajabhat University has temporarily assisted affected students by providing accommodation. Approximately 10 students have registered for this support, while others have sought alternative housing or are staying with friends.

Attempts to reach the accommodation owner, identified as a woman in her 30s or 40s, were unsuccessful. However, through a private LINE message, she claimed to have refunded all deposits and denied any wrongdoing. She expressed her desire to resolve the students’ issues, although she did not address the double-booking allegations.

Police Colonel Chamlom Suwalak, head of the Songkhla City Police Station, confirmed that an investigation is underway. He has instructed officers to thoroughly examine the complaints and gather evidence to prosecute the owner swiftly, reported KhaoSod.

