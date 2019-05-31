Another week of negotiations and still no clear coalition emerges | The Thaiger

Election
Another week of negotiations and still no clear coalition emerges
PHOTO: The Nation – Palang Pracharat pose for a show of unity amongst complete turmoil
Democrats walking out of meetings, deals made then broken days later, pending court cases over MPs’ eligibility – it’s never a dull day in Thai politics as we stumble towards a new parliament.
Here are the current important milestones you need to know about…
• After last weekend’s house elections for the leaders and deputy leaders of the House of Representatives and Senate, HM The King must now endorse the nominated candidates, voted by MPs and Senators. Only after that step can the parliament look to a vote on the crucial PM position.
• Somsak Thepsuthin, leader of the Sam Mitr (Three Allies) faction of the pro-army Palang Pracharath Party is scoffing at rumours he would take his 30 MPs and defect to the Pheu Thai Party unless his group gets the Agriculture and Cooperatives Ministry portfolio. This morning he’s denied the rumours.
• Future Forward is insisting on nominating its leader Thanathorn Juangroongruangkit as a prime ministerial candidate on behalf of the seven-party alliance led by the Pheu Thai Party
• Meanwhile Pheu Thai provisionally named three people as prime ministerial candidates — Khunying Sudarat, Mr Chadchart, and former justice minister Chaikasem Nitisiri. However, Khunying Sudarat said on Thursday that she does not want to be prime minister, but was ready to work with the party.
• Palang Pracharat politicians say they will revisit Cabinet portfolio offers for a potential coalition after key potential partner parties (Democrats and Bhumjaithai) expressed discomfort at the involvement of the junta chief in deciding ministry posts.
• Yesterday’s ‘Animal Farm’ gaff will do nothing to help the credibility of caretaker PM Prayut Chan-o-cha. Prayut recommended the book for Thais, citing something about the co-operation of the animals in the book. He appeared oblivious to the irony of the situation where Orwell’s famous book was about the failure of democracy and the emergence of dictatorships. Some in the media are describing the gaff as Prayut’s ‘watch’ moment (in reference to Prawit’s luxury watch scandal). We’ll just call it ‘FarmGate’ for now.
The longer all the horse-trading continues the less chance there will be for any one group to form a solid majority and lead a viable government. Certainly there will be little mandate for any party as no clear majority has been won following the March election.
The posturing and walk-outs should be seen as nothing more than diva tactics to grab media attention and focus attention on one faction’s claims and demands. The real negotiations are being held behind closed doors and during long phone calls. As of Friday afternoon it would be difficult to predict the next step. But the afternoon is young…
Thai PM’s book recommendation backfires
Literature 1.01. Most people have read George Orwell’s ‘Animal Farm’. It’s the tale of a ‘democratic’ and utopian farmyard until the pigs get hungry for power and end up running the place as a dictatorship, dressed up as a democracy. The book resonated the fears of a post-WWII Britain and the rise of Stalinism.
“All animals are equal, but some animals are more equal than others.”
Meanwhile, the Thai PM Prayut Chan-o-cha had recommended that those who are interested should read the Thai version of George Orwell’s book “Animal Farm”, saying “it offers a good insight to life”.
Oh the irony! Between the pork-barreling and the snouts in the trough (add your own metaphor)…
The recommendation promptly stirred heated debate on Thai social media, especially Twitter. Some took it as a satirical jab at the ongoing power negotiations involving politicians, as the Thai translation of the book title literally reads “Politics: Matters of the Animals”.
“The PM might not have realised that the book actually centres on criticism of dictatorship.” @tanawatofficial said in his tweet.
@Farmhaneee, meanwhile, seemed to take the recommendation as a good idea, adding that the book is a really good read, if one can grasp its deeper meaning.
“Think about what the farm represents and what kind of animals you are in there.” she said.
The PM, however, dismissed any criticism, saying his intention in recommending this book was purely to encourage people to see life from a different perspective.
Lieutenant General Werachon said that the PM would like the current political negotiations to run their natural course, according to the law and traditional political practice, adding that he respected the voters’ voice through all political parties and encouraged the formation of a coalition government to fulfill the people’s wishes with unity.
Maybe recommending ‘Animal Farm’ is not the sort of literature the PM would want the locals to be reading at this time.
SOURCE: Thai PBS | The Thaiger | George Orwell
Democrats walk away from coalition as bickering continues over ministerial portfolios
It was off, then on again. Now it appears that it’s off, but that could change as today continues.
The Pro-army Palang Pracharat’s efforts to build a coalition to form a majority government in the new Thai lower house have reached a new stumbling block amid bickering over ministerial portfolios,.
Just two days ago the Bhumjaithai and Democrat parties seemed poised to join with Palang Pracharat and sign an agreement.
But the deal has hit a snag after Phalang Pracharat and Democrat parties could not see eye to eye on the post of agriculture minister. Control of the ministry assumes significance in solving issues related to agricultural product prices, which impact a great number of voters.
“Now it is back to square one,” said a Democrat Party source late yesterday.
An influential faction in the pro-junta bloc drew a line in the sand saying they wouldn’t give up the agriculture ministerial position after having already sacrificed the house speaker’s post to Democrat patriarch Chuan Leekpai.
The bloc reportedly tried to bargain with the Democrats by offering the position of education minister but to no avail.
The situation was made worse after Phalang Pracharat’s No 1 party-list MP, Nattapol Teepsuwan, told the press that the bloc could still back junta chief General Prayut Chan-o-cha to be the PM, even without support from the Democrats.
As PM, Prayut would have the power to dissolve Parliament and call an election should the formation of a coalition be impossible, according to Nattapol.
Though the Democrat Party only has 53 seats in the lower house against Phalang Pracharat’s 116, its move could trigger a domino effect and shut the doors on the formation of a pro-junta coalition government. Bhumjaithai Party, which had accepted Phalang Pracharat’s invitation on Monday, is also likely to review its stance.
Bhumjaithai leader Anutin Charnvirakul said yesterday the party could not work with Phalang Pracharat unless it had a simple majority to legitimately form a government. Chartthaipattana Party, which had earlier said it would support the Phalang Pracharat-led coalition in Parliament, also appeared discontented and might change its stance over the allocation of Cabinet seats.
Meanwhile, Pheu Thai Party’s secretary-general, Phumtham Wechayachai, yesterday blamed the Constitution as the root cause of this deadlock. He urged all affected parties to unite in the public interest and to amend the charter.
SOURCE: The Nation
Democrats cancel meeting to decide if they will join coalition
The posturing between Democrats and Palang Pracharat continues as a call for key ministerial positions by the Democrats is being met with resistance. The Democrats are threatening to pull out of a potential coalition with Palang Pracharat after cancelling a meeting yesterday where members were to decide if they’d join the pro-army alliance.
A Democrat source says that there is still disagreement over Cabinet positions for Democrats in return for their support.
Meanwhile current PM and prime ministerial candidate for Palang Pracharat, Prayut Chan-o-cha, says he must be able to vet any proposed people for cabinet positions.
The Democrats had been expected to join the coalition yesterday following reports that the PPRP had agreed to give the agriculture and commerce ministerial posts to the party as well as a deputy position to the new Democrat leader Jurin Laksanawisit (pictured above).
Democrat spokesman Ramet Rattanachaweng told the media that a meeting of members of the executive and elected MPs was hastily postponed after Palang Pracharat failed to respond to the party’s “principles for working together” document.
On Monday Palang Pracharat formally invited the Democrat Party to join its coalition. The two parties discussed the principles to work on, such as constitutional amendments and the incorporation of the Democrats’ election campaign pledges into the next government’s policies.
A source says that Palang Pracharat’s resistance to changing the current constitution and Prayut’s demands to ‘hand pick’ his cabinet were major barriers for a potential working relationship.
“The meeting, therefore, had no information to consider. This is a problem for the PPRP to fix, not the Democrat Party,” Mr Ramet said in the Bangkok Post.
Other reports from yesterday’s deliberations say that many of the smaller coalition partners have placed a stipulation that current Deputy PM Prawit Wongsuwon not be a part of the next government.
Two months and five days following the March 24 election and Thailand still has no government.
