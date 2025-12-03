XM Gala 2025: The grand night from Bangkok to the world

A spectacular night in Bangkok that shone on the world stage, XM celebrated its 15th anniversary with “XM Gala 2025”, an exclusive gala dinner where art, technology, and luxury seamlessly intertwined. The event captured XM’s image as a truly global broker trusted by over 15 million clients across 190 countries.

Bangkok, the heart of global connection

On November 1, Bangkok transformed into a city of lights and sound as XM, the world-class trading platform, hosted a grand gala celebrating 15 years of trust and innovation under the theme “The Immersive Night of Moment.”

Distinguished guests were treated to a one-of-a-kind experience that blended art and technology through immersive visuals, cutting-edge performances, and sensory storytelling that exceeded every expectation.

Where art meets technology

Guests stepped into a world beyond imagination with XR immersive experiences, merging virtual and real dimensions into a spectacular showcase. Every element from the lighting design to the curated musical atmosphere and gourmet creations by celebrity chefs came together as a living piece of art designed to touch both heart and mind.

A stage of inspiration and emotion

As the grand hall doors opened, guests were welcomed by a symphony of lights, visuals, and sound in perfect harmony. Powerhouse vocalists Jiew Piyanut and Tata Young captivated the audience with emotional performances, while Chef Aof from Iron Chef Thailand presented a luxurious Picanha steak main course inspired by the gala’s theme — elegant, warm, and contemporary. The night ended with an international DJ-led after party, where every beat echoed the joy of celebration.

Luxury rewards and lasting smiles

The highlight of the evening was an incredible prize pool worth over 8 million Thai baht, with lucky guests winning a Mercedes-Benz or the option of 3 million Thai baht in cash, along with gold bars, luxury trips to Switzerland and Japan, and over 100 exclusive prizes.

The night reflected XM’s spirit, which is: Big. Fair. Human. — representing scale, fairness, and genuine human connection.

15 years of trust and growth

Behind XM’s success lies the trust of clients from over 190 countries. XM didn’t just celebrate company milestones; it celebrated relationships built with traders worldwide.

Beyond trading services, XM empowers clients through a US$30 Welcome Bonus, up to US$10,500 Deposit Bonus, and XM Demo Competitions, along with Copy Trading, enabling everyone to learn and grow from top global traders.

Shaping the future of global investing

As the final light of the gala dimmed, what remained was inspiration. XM continues to move forward with integrity, offering a trading environment that’s transparent, fair, and accessible to all.

With spreads from just 0.8 pips, no commissions or swaps, no rejections or requotes, and stable leverage even during high-volatility news, XM remains committed to setting new global standards for excellence in trading.

Trade the world with XM

Open an Account to seize the opportunity to celebrate success with award-winning services from leading institutions worldwide. XM offers a choice of over 1,400 instruments and 10 feature-rich trading platforms, including the XM app for iOS and Android, as well as the popular MT4 and MT5 platforms.

Join 15 million clients who trust XM, a multi-regulated, all-in-one, world-class broker. Enjoy instant withdrawals and stay informed by following XM on Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok. Visit their website for more information.

Risk warning: Our services involve a significant risk and can result in the loss of your invested capital. *T&Cs apply.

