XM Gala 2025: The grand night from Bangkok to the world

Photo of Thaiger ThaigerPublished: December 3, 2025, 10:30 AM
50 2 minutes read
XM Gala 2025: The grand night from Bangkok to the world | Thaiger

A spectacular night in Bangkok that shone on the world stage, XM celebrated its 15th anniversary with “XM Gala 2025”, an exclusive gala dinner where art, technology, and luxury seamlessly intertwined. The event captured XM’s image as a truly global broker trusted by over 15 million clients across 190 countries.

Bangkok, the heart of global connection

On November 1, Bangkok transformed into a city of lights and sound as XM, the world-class trading platform, hosted a grand gala celebrating 15 years of trust and innovation under the theme “The Immersive Night of Moment.”

Distinguished guests were treated to a one-of-a-kind experience that blended art and technology through immersive visuals, cutting-edge performances, and sensory storytelling that exceeded every expectation. Open an Account

Where art meets technology

Guests stepped into a world beyond imagination with XR immersive experiences, merging virtual and real dimensions into a spectacular showcase. Every element from the lighting design to the curated musical atmosphere and gourmet creations by celebrity chefs came together as a living piece of art designed to touch both heart and mind.

Guests enjoy the luxurious atmosphere at the XM Gala 2025 in Bangkok.

A stage of inspiration and emotion

As the grand hall doors opened, guests were welcomed by a symphony of lights, visuals, and sound in perfect harmony. Powerhouse vocalists Jiew Piyanut and Tata Young captivated the audience with emotional performances, while Chef Aof from Iron Chef Thailand presented a luxurious Picanha steak main course inspired by the gala’s theme — elegant, warm, and contemporary. The night ended with an international DJ-led after party, where every beat echoed the joy of celebration.

Lucky winners receive luxury prizes at the XM Gala 2025 event.

Related Articles

Luxury rewards and lasting smiles

The highlight of the evening was an incredible prize pool worth over 8 million Thai baht, with lucky guests winning a Mercedes-Benz or the option of 3 million Thai baht in cash, along with gold bars, luxury trips to Switzerland and Japan, and over 100 exclusive prizes.

The night reflected XM’s spirit, which is: Big. Fair. Human. — representing scale, fairness, and genuine human connection.

15 years of trust and growth

Behind XM’s success lies the trust of clients from over 190 countries. XM didn’t just celebrate company milestones; it celebrated relationships built with traders worldwide.

Beyond trading services, XM empowers clients through a US$30 Welcome Bonus, up to US$10,500 Deposit Bonus, and XM Demo Competitions, along with Copy Trading, enabling everyone to learn and grow from top global traders.

Shaping the future of global investing

As the final light of the gala dimmed, what remained was inspiration. XM continues to move forward with integrity, offering a trading environment that’s transparent, fair, and accessible to all.

With spreads from just 0.8 pips, no commissions or swaps, no rejections or requotes, and stable leverage even during high-volatility news, XM remains committed to setting new global standards for excellence in trading.

Trade the world with XM

Open an Account to seize the opportunity to celebrate success with award-winning services from leading institutions worldwide. XM offers a choice of over 1,400 instruments and 10 feature-rich trading platforms, including the XM app for iOS and Android, as well as the popular MT4 and MT5 platforms.

Join 15 million clients who trust XM, a multi-regulated, all-in-one, world-class broker. Enjoy instant withdrawals and stay informed by following XM on Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok. Visit their website for more information.

XM social media

Risk warning: Our services involve a significant risk and can result in the loss of your invested capital. *T&Cs apply.

Press Release

Latest Thailand News
Rare pink dragon millipede amazes tourists in Uthai Thani | Thaiger Northern Thailand News

Rare pink dragon millipede amazes tourists in Uthai Thani

2 minutes ago
Thai actress and husband surrenders to police over fraud scandal | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai actress and husband surrenders to police over fraud scandal

10 minutes ago
Thailand begins 180-day trial lifting afternoon alcohol sales ban | Thaiger Thai Law News

Thailand begins 180-day trial lifting afternoon alcohol sales ban

46 minutes ago
Woman killed in Pathum Thani motorcycle crash | Thaiger Crime News

Woman killed in Pathum Thani motorcycle crash

16 hours ago
Thai transwoman files complaint over unfair wages at Trat karaoke bar | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai transwoman files complaint over unfair wages at Trat karaoke bar

17 hours ago
Asiatique faces backlash over loud screams from new SkyFlyers ride | Thaiger Bangkok News

Asiatique faces backlash over loud screams from new SkyFlyers ride

17 hours ago
Packed Pattaya December 2025 events calendar unveiled | Thaiger Pattaya News

Packed Pattaya December 2025 events calendar unveiled

18 hours ago
Renting a car in Thailand for the Christmas holiday in 2025: What you need to know | Thaiger Automotive

Renting a car in Thailand for the Christmas holiday in 2025: What you need to know

19 hours ago
American man found dead in Pattaya with head covered and hands cuffed | Thaiger Pattaya News

American man found dead in Pattaya with head covered and hands cuffed

19 hours ago
Thai Cabinet withdraws plan to add more public holidays in 2026 | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai Cabinet withdraws plan to add more public holidays in 2026

19 hours ago
7 locations raided over unhygienic counterfeilt consumer goods | Thaiger Thailand News

7 locations raided over unhygienic counterfeilt consumer goods

19 hours ago
Fire breaks out at Bangkok office building, injures two Americans | Thaiger Bangkok News

Fire breaks out at Bangkok office building, injures two Americans

19 hours ago
Foreigner accused of taking over Phuket viewpoint for paragliding business | Thaiger Phuket News

Foreigner accused of taking over Phuket viewpoint for paragliding business

20 hours ago
Toilet truck crashes into motorcycle, leaving 2 students with broken legs | Thaiger Thailand News

Toilet truck crashes into motorcycle, leaving 2 students with broken legs

21 hours ago
Crypto moves in: How digital assets are rewriting Thailand’s real estate playbook | Thaiger Property

Crypto moves in: How digital assets are rewriting Thailand’s real estate playbook

21 hours ago
Thailand pushes anti-discrimination bill to promote equality | Thaiger Thai Law News

Thailand pushes anti-discrimination bill to promote equality

21 hours ago
Govt halts water and power bills, rolls out 9,000 baht flood aid | Thaiger News

Govt halts water and power bills, rolls out 9,000 baht flood aid

21 hours ago
Thai woman seeks public help to find missing British husband in Udon Thani | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai woman seeks public help to find missing British husband in Udon Thani

21 hours ago
Thai food blogger wins lottery after buying same number for 5 years | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai food blogger wins lottery after buying same number for 5 years

23 hours ago
Lawyer association president shoots motorcyclist in Nonthaburi road dispute | Thaiger Thailand News

Lawyer association president shoots motorcyclist in Nonthaburi road dispute

24 hours ago
Phrae school seizes student’s jacket in 9°C weather | Thaiger Thailand News

Phrae school seizes student’s jacket in 9°C weather

24 hours ago
Bangkok’s PM2.5 smog hits crisis levels in several districts | Thaiger Thailand News

Bangkok’s PM2.5 smog hits crisis levels in several districts

1 day ago
Thai government denies 1,000-death rumour in southern floods | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai government denies 1,000-death rumour in southern floods

1 day ago
Foreign woman wanted for stealing snus from Krabi shop | Thaiger Thailand News

Foreign woman wanted for stealing snus from Krabi shop

2 days ago
Thai man surrenders after firing shots during Hat Yai flood rescue | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai man surrenders after firing shots during Hat Yai flood rescue

2 days ago
FinancePress RoomSponsored
Tags
Photo of Thaiger ThaigerPublished: December 3, 2025, 10:30 AM
50 2 minutes read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Thaiger

Thaiger

The Thaiger is Thailand's largest online portal for news, videos and information.