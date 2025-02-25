Bullion boost: Gold shines brighter as prices gleam

Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

Gold prices have taken a glittering leap today, as excited punters flock to the shiny stuff. When the Gold Traders Association (GTA) swung open the morning market, gold was sparkling higher than yesterday’s close on February 24.

How much for a bit of bling? Gold jewellery is making hearts flutter at a dazzling 47,300 baht per baht weight.

February 25 has seen prices climb by 100 baht from the day before, with gold jewellery retailing at that eye-catching 47,300 baht mark. The GTA spilled all the golden details on their website at precisely 9.04am.

Fancy a gold bar? With 96.5% purity, these hefty pieces are snapping up at 46,700 baht per baht weight and selling at 46,800 baht, as declared in the day’s first update.

As for 96.5% pure gold jewellery, it’s being bought at 45,859 baht per baht weight and sold at the radiant price of 47,300 baht per baht weight. The global scene isn’t dawdling either, the Gold Spot market is glittering at a hefty US$2,950.50 per ounce, or about 107,078 baht, reported KhaoSod.

Here’s the lowdown on February 25 prices:

Gold bars:

Buying price: 46,700 baht per baht weight

Selling price: 46,800 baht per baht weight

Gold jewellery:

Buying price: 45,859 baht per baht weight

Selling price: 47,300 baht per baht weight

Get your gold while it’s hot, as the market continues to shimmer and shine.

In other gold news, a Thai recyclable garbage collector had been collecting gold accessories found in a landfill for years and this week sold them for 19,595 baht at a gold shop in the central province of Saraburi.

The owner of the gold shop, Namo, shared a video of the woman selling the gold on the shop’s Facebook page on Monday, with a caption that read…

“She asked me to check these gold accessories she and her brother collected from a trash pile.”

In the video, over 30 pieces of accessories, weighing about 2 to 3 kilogrammes, were placed on two black trays.