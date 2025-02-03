Gold rush 2.0: Prices hit dazzling new heights past 45,000 baht

Photo of Bob Scott Bob Scott2 hours agoLast Updated: Monday, February 3, 2025
95 1 minute read
Gold rush 2.0: Prices hit dazzling new heights past 45,000 baht
Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

Hold onto your wallets, gold enthusiasts, prices are soaring yet again! The glittering metal has surpassed a staggering 45,000 baht, according to the latest update from the Gold Traders Association (GTA).

As of today, February 3, gold jewellery is now selling at a dazzling 45,250 baht per baht weight, reflecting a 150 baht increase in just 24 hours.

Advertisements

The drama unfolded at 9.07am with the GTA’s first announcement of the day. Gold bars were trading hands with purchase rates at 44,650 baht per baht weight and selling at 44,750 baht.

Meanwhile, those after a bit more bling could find 96.5% gold jewellery being snapped up at 43,842.72 baht per baht weight, with a selling price topping at an impressive 45,250 baht.

Related Articles

This rush isn’t confined to the local stage. Globally, the Gold Spot market glittered at a price of US$2,777.50 per ounce, translating to roughly 93,676 baht, reported KhaoSod.

These eye-popping numbers are setting the gold market abuzz with excitement as investors and aficionados alike scramble to get in on the action.

Here’s a quick snapshot for today’s golden glitterati:

Advertisements
  • Gold bars: bought at 44,650 baht per baht weight, sold at 44,750 baht.
  • Gold jewellery: bought at 43,842.72 baht per baht weight, sold at 45,250 baht.

Last week, gold prices are predicted to rise by over 6% in the coming three months following Donald Trump’s inauguration as US President, due to uncertainties surrounding US economic and political policies, according to local traders.

Hua Seng Heng Gold Futures (HGF) forecasts a 6.38% increase in gold prices within the first three months of Trump’s administration and a 3.3% rise over six months.

HGF’s research note indicates that historical data suggests gold prices are often buoyed by political uncertainties and expectations for a new president’s policies. During Trump’s initial presidency from 2017 to 2021, the association between Trump and uncertainty appeared evident, with gold showing resilience to such conditions.

If you’re thinking of buying or selling, now might be the time to weigh in on this golden opportunity—before prices go through the roof.

Latest Thailand News
Debt-ridden Thai man snatches bag from Japanese tourist in Chiang Mai Crime News

Debt-ridden Thai man snatches bag from Japanese tourist in Chiang Mai

54 minutes ago
Back in the driver’s seat: Rewat plans to steer Phuket forward Environment News

Back in the driver’s seat: Rewat plans to steer Phuket forward

1 hour ago
Smoke out: Phuket cracks down on polluters as air crisis worsens Environment News

Smoke out: Phuket cracks down on polluters as air crisis worsens

1 hour ago
Commerce Ministry acts to remove unsafe products from e-commerce Business News

Commerce Ministry acts to remove unsafe products from e-commerce

2 hours ago
Ballot bedlam: Nearly 2 million votes go to waste in local elections Politics News

Ballot bedlam: Nearly 2 million votes go to waste in local elections

2 hours ago
2 Thai social media influencers arrested for promoting Yaba online Bangkok News

2 Thai social media influencers arrested for promoting Yaba online

2 hours ago
Thai task force seizes scam-linked electronics in Mae Ramat Crime News

Thai task force seizes scam-linked electronics in Mae Ramat

2 hours ago
Gold rush 2.0: Prices hit dazzling new heights past 45,000 baht Thailand News

Gold rush 2.0: Prices hit dazzling new heights past 45,000 baht

2 hours ago
Thai police, soldiers rescue Hong Kong woman from call centre scam Crime News

Thai police, soldiers rescue Hong Kong woman from call centre scam

2 hours ago
Teen attacked in Bangkok after tea shop stumble Bangkok News

Teen attacked in Bangkok after tea shop stumble

3 hours ago
Monk, vendor, &#038; balloon seller strike gold with ‘ugly’ lottery tickets Thailand News

Monk, vendor, & balloon seller strike gold with ‘ugly’ lottery tickets

3 hours ago
Thai man fatally shoots wife and mother-in-law before suicide Crime News

Thai man fatally shoots wife and mother-in-law before suicide

3 hours ago
Police pose as delivery riders to arrest drug smugglers in Thailand Crime News

Police pose as delivery riders to arrest drug smugglers in Thailand

3 hours ago
High education at Bangkok’s language learning meetup Events

High education at Bangkok’s language learning meetup

3 hours ago
Golden getaway: Thief strikes at Pathum Thani shopping mall Crime News

Golden getaway: Thief strikes at Pathum Thani shopping mall

3 hours ago
Teen caught with two million meth pills on Mekong River Crime News

Teen caught with two million meth pills on Mekong River

3 hours ago
Thai woman arrested over largest romance scam at Hat Yai airport Crime News

Thai woman arrested over largest romance scam at Hat Yai airport

4 hours ago
Thai sex creator retires and warns fans of impersonation scam Thailand News

Thai sex creator retires and warns fans of impersonation scam

4 hours ago
57 Thailand provinces face hazardous PM2.5 levels Environment News

57 Thailand provinces face hazardous PM2.5 levels

4 hours ago
Thaksin travels to Malaysia for talks with PM Politics News

Thaksin travels to Malaysia for talks with PM

4 hours ago
Two detectives killed in rear-end collision with cement truck Road deaths

Two detectives killed in rear-end collision with cement truck

4 hours ago
Pee-ce treaty: Foreigners demand more loos after Phuket public urination uproar Crime News

Pee-ce treaty: Foreigners demand more loos after Phuket public urination uproar

4 hours ago
Ex-Yasothon prosecutor arrested for 100,000 baht bribery charge Crime News

Ex-Yasothon prosecutor arrested for 100,000 baht bribery charge

5 hours ago
Blade end: Krabi mechanic’s routine lawnmower repair turns deadly Krabi News

Blade end: Krabi mechanic’s routine lawnmower repair turns deadly

5 hours ago
Newborn found abandoned in Buriram banana grove Crime News

Newborn found abandoned in Buriram banana grove

5 hours ago
Thailand News
Tags
Photo of Bob Scott Bob Scott2 hours agoLast Updated: Monday, February 3, 2025
95 1 minute read
Photo of Bob Scott

Bob Scott

Bob Scott is an experienced writer and editor with a passion for travel. Born and raised in Newcastle, England, he spent more than 10 years in Asia. He worked as a sports writer in the north of England and London before relocating to Asia. Now he resides in Bangkok, Thailand, where he is the Editor-in-Chief for The Thaiger English News. With a vast amount of experience from living and writing abroad, Bob Scott is an expert on all things related to Asian culture and lifestyle.

Related Articles

Smoke out: Phuket cracks down on polluters as air crisis worsens

Smoke out: Phuket cracks down on polluters as air crisis worsens

1 hour ago
Commerce Ministry acts to remove unsafe products from e-commerce

Commerce Ministry acts to remove unsafe products from e-commerce

2 hours ago
Ballot bedlam: Nearly 2 million votes go to waste in local elections

Ballot bedlam: Nearly 2 million votes go to waste in local elections

2 hours ago
2 Thai social media influencers arrested for promoting Yaba online

2 Thai social media influencers arrested for promoting Yaba online

2 hours ago